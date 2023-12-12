Game Notes: Canucks vs. Lightning

LAST GAME PLAYED – Dec. 9/23: VAN 4 vs CAR 3

Sam Lafferty opened scoring for the game at 6:17 in the first period with his eighth goal of the season... Elias Pettersson recorded his 25th assist of the season on the play... Ian Cole recorded the secondary assist...Ilya Mikheyev scored a goal at 6:54 in the second period, Pettersson and Lafferty recorded the assists...J.T. Miller posted his 15th goal of the season at 13:46 in the second period...Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander assisted the goal...Boeser extended his point streak to seven games on the play (5-5- 10)...Pettersson scored the GWG at 3:29 in the third period on a wraparound play...Mikheyev and Hronek were credited with the assists...Pettersson (1-2-3), Lafferty (1-1-2) and Mikheyev (1-1-2) all had multi-point games while five other Canucks got on the score sheet...Dakota Joshua led the team in hits (4).

LAST 5 - vs TAMPA BAY

Oct. 19/23: VAN 3 at TBL 4

Jan. 18/23: VAN 2 vs TBL 5

Jan. 12/23: VAN 4 at TBL 5

Mar. 13/22: VAN 1 vs TBL 2

Jan. 13/22: VAN 2 at TBL 4

GAME-WINNING PETEY

After recording the GWG on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson recorded his 26th GWG of his career. He became t-9th for most in Canucks franchise history, matching Thomas Gradin.

By recording 3 points (1-2-3) on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Pettersson (29 games) ranks fourth for most 3+ point performances by a Canucks player in their first 6 seasons. Pavel Bure (37), Thomas Gradin (35) and Patrick Sundstrom (30) all pace the list.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

J.T. Miller matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest number of games needed to record 40 points (15-25-40, 28 GP), after scoring a goal on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, joining Tony Tanti in 1983.84. Miller and Tanti are the only players in Canucks history to post 40 points in less than 30 games.

After assisting on two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, Miller had 35 points this season in just 23 games. He ranks t-2nd for fewest games needed to reach that mark in a season in franchise history. Only Tony Tanti (21 GP) accomplished this feat faster.

TIK TOC

With his victory on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Rick Tocchet recorded his 216th career coaching victory, ranking him 77th on the all-time coaching wins list.

On Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, Rick Tocchet coached his 500th game. He became the 7th person in NHL history to play in 1000 career NHL games and serve as the head coach in 500 career NHL games.

DESMITH WITH DESAVES

Casey DeSmith recorded his first shutout with the Canucks and the 10th of his career on Dec.7/23 vs MIN. He also became the 36th goalie in Canucks franchise history to record a shutout.

FOUR OF A KIND

On Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, the Canucks became the first team with four 30+ point players (J.T. Miller – 39, Quinn Hughes – 36, Elias Pettersson – 34, Brock Boeser – 30) in a season’s first 26 games since the 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Miller, Hughes, Pettersson and Boeser became the first quartet in NHL history to each register 25 points through the season’s first 23 games.

BROCKSTAR

Brock Boeser’s seven power-play goals in November ranks t-4th for most power-play goals in a single calendar month since 2013.14.

After recording two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, Brock Boeser (17 goals) ranks t-4th for most goals scored in a players first 23 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Pavel Bure (23), Tony Tanti (20) and Alexander Mogilny (20) are the only players in franchise history with more goals in 23 games.

TEAMMATES ON A TEAR

Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek (25 GP) became the fastest Canucks defencemen duo to each collect 25 points in a season. The previous record was set by Jiri Bubla and Rick Lanz in 1983.84 when they each recorded 25 points in 33 games. They are also the fifth defencemen teammates with 25+ points in the first 25 games of a season in NHL history.

After Elias Pettersson recorded his 30th point of the season on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, the Vancouver Canucks became the third team in the past 30 years to have three teammates record 30+ points through 23 games. They joined the Ottawa Senators (2005.06, Jason Spezza, Daniel Alfredsson & Dany Heatley) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (1995.96, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr & Ron Francis) as the only teams to complete this feat.

The Canucks became the first team in NHL history to have two different defencemen achieve a point streak of at least 11 games in the same season (Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek, both 11 GP). This also marked the third time in franchise history the Canucks have had two skaters both record a point streak of at least 11 games prior to the 25th game of the season. Pavel Bure and Anatoli Semenov (23 GP, 1992.93) and Tony Tanti and Jiri Bubla (15 GP, 1983.84) are the only other duos to complete this feat.

After both registering an assist on Nov. 25/23 at SJS, Quinn Hughes (22 GP) and Filip Hronek (22 GP) became the second fastest pair of defencemen teammates in NHL history to each have 20 assists in a season. Only Bobby Orr and Carol Vadnais (21 GP, 1974.75) did it faster.

Hughes and J.T. Miller are the fastest pair of Canucks teammates to each reach 30 points (20 GP) in franchise history. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom (1983.84) and Tony Tanti and Greg Adams (1987.88) are the duos that held the previous record of 23 GP.

Quinn Hughes (8-23-31), Elias Pettersson (8-20-28) and J.T. Miller (13-17-30) are the first teammate trio with 27+ points in their teams first 17 games of a season since Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jason Spezza did it in 2005.06 for the Ottawa Senators.

QUINNSANITY

After recording a goal on Dec. 2/23 at CGY, Quinn Hughes extended his road point-streak to 11 games, becoming the sixth defenseman to complete this feat in the past 25 years.

Hughes extended his point streak to 11 games after recording an assist on Nov. 25/23 at SJS. He matched the longest run by a defenceman in Canucks history.

Quinn Hughes (22 points) set the Canucks franchise record for most points in a calendar month by a defenceman. Hughes (17 assists) also ranks t-8th for most assists by a Canuck in a single calendar month.

Quinn Hughes (33 points, 8-25-33) ranks t-2nd in Canucks franchise history for most points by a player in their first 22 games of a season. Only Tony Tanti had more points in 22 games (35 points, 1983.84).

Hughes recorded 25 assists in his first 22 games this season, with only two players in NHL history having done this faster: Bobby Orr 4x, (16 GP 1969.70, 19 GP 1973.74, 21 GP 1971.72 and 1974.75), and Ray Bourque (21 GP 1989.90). Randy Carlyle also completed this feat (22 GP, 1981.82).

Hughes ranks t-3rd for most assists (242) by a defenceman in Canucks franchise history.

On Nov. 22/23 at COL, Quinn Hughes (5-16-21, November 2023) became the second player in Canucks franchise history to have 20 points in a single calendar month. Dennis Kearns is the only Canuck to complete this feat (1-20-21, March 1977)

After recording 2 points (1-1-2) on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes tied Bobby Orr (1972.73) for 4th in fewest games from the start of a season to record 30 points by a defenceman. He has also become the 3rd defenceman in NHL history to record 30 points in less than 20 games, trailing Bobby Orr (5x, Latest 14GP in 1974.75) and Al MacInnis (18GP, 1990.91). Quinn Hughes was the first player in the league to reach the 30 points mark this year.

NILS SQUARED

After scoring a goal on Nov. 24/23 at SEA, Nils Höglander extended his point-streak to five games (4-1-5), the longest of his career, lasting from Nov. 16/23 at CGY to Nov. 24/23 at SEA.

On Nov. 24/23 at SEA, Nils Åman recorded his first career two assist game and his third career two-point game.

DIALED IN DEMKO

Thatcher Demko (15 GP) ranks third for fewest number of games to record 10 wins in a season in Canucks franchise history. Ryan Miller (13 GP, 2014.15) and Kirk McLean (14 GP, 1991.92) are the only other goalies to do it faster.

Demko recorded his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in the 2-0 win on Nov. 4/23 vs DAL. This marked the first time he has recorded two shutouts in the same season.

Demko (12) owns the record for fewest goals allowed by a Canucks goalie through their first eight appearances of a season. Other notable names include Roberto Luongo (13, 2012.13) and Kirk McLean (15, 1991.92).

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Rick Tocchet coached his 500th career NHL game, Dec. 5 vs NJD

Teddy Blueger recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Conor Garland recorded his 200th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared in his 100th NHL game, Nov. 22 at COL

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec 9

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 2

Nikita Zadorov acquired from Calgary in exchange for a fifth-round pick (2024) and a third-round pick (2026), Nov. 30

Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Conditional fifth-round pick (2024) acquired from Chicago in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Nov. 28

Cole McWard recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Pius Suter placed on IR, Nov. 24

Carson Soucy placed on LTIR, Nov. 24

Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 16

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 16

Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jack Studnicka reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

THE LAST TIME...

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 9/23 vs CAR

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Nov. 18/23 vs SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 9/23 vs CAR

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 20/23 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 25/23 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 28/23 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 25/23 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Nov. 2/23 at SJS, 1st and 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 7/23 vs MIN

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 24/23 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 5x, Latest Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 24/23 at SEA, 3rd period

Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, 4x, Latest Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, Oct. 31/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Point Streak: 9 games, Oct. 21/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

Score 4+ Goals: 13-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-8-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-8-1

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 18-1-0

Scoring First: 15-4-0

Allowing First Goal: 3-5-1

On 0 Days Rest: 1-2-1

On 1 Day Rest: 9-5-0

On 2 Days Rest: 7-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 9-4-1

Give up a PPG: 10-5-1

25 or More Shots on Goal: 12-6-1

Less than 25 shots: 6-3-0

THREE STARS - DECEMBER

Mikheyev – 10 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Hronek – 5 pts

Boeser – 5 pts

DeSmith – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

Höglander – 5 pts

Lafferty – 5 pts

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection