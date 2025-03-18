Game Notes: Canucks vs. Jets

CANUCKS VS JETS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, TSN3

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Jan. 14 (road, 6-1 L), Mar. 18 (home), and Mar. 30 (road).

Vancouver is 20-28-1-2 all-time against Winnipeg, including an 11-11-1-1 record at home.

The Canucks are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games against the Jets (1-4-0 in their last five).

Tyler Myers leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Winnipeg with 15 points (4-11-15) in 37 career games.

In 18 career games against the Jets, Elias Pettersson has 14 points (7-7-14).

Brock Boeser has 13 points (4-9-13) in 25 career games against Winnipeg.

In 13 career games against the Jets, Conor Garland has 10 points (5-5-10).

Kevin Lankinen is 0-1-0 with a 6.00 goals-against-average and an .818 save percentage on one career appearance against Winnipeg.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to appear in a game against the Jets in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Filip Hronek has eight points (1-7-8) in his last seven games.

Elias Pettersson has seven points (4-3-7) in his last six games.

Since February 1, the Canucks have a penalty kill percentage of 92.1%, ranking first in the NHL over that span.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 14/25: VAN 1 at WPG 6

Kyle Connor opened the scoring for Winnipeg just before the seven-minute mark of the first period…Connor would add two more later in the period…Neal Pionk and Nino Niederreiter added goals in the second…Mark Scheifele potted one for Winnipeg in the third…Nils Höglander got the Canucks on the board at 9:16 of the final frame with an unassisted tally…Pius Suter, Derek Forbort, and Tyler Myers each had three shots…Kiefer Sherwood had 10 hits…Myers blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 27 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS