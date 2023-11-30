GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Golden Knights

LAST GAME PLAYED - NOV. 28/23: VAN 3 vs ANA 1

Brock Boeser opened scoring for the game at 6:34 in the first period...Filip Hronek and J.T. Miller assisted the goal...Hronek extended his point streak to four games (1-4-5) on the play...Elias Pettersson recorded his ninth goal of the season at the beginning of the third period...Tyler Myers and Ilya Mikheyev were credited with the assists...Boeser scored his 17th of the season on the power play (empty net)...Miller registered the lone helper...Thatcher Demko faced 31 shots and saved 30.

LAST 5 - vs VEGAS

Mar. 21/23: VAN 3 vs VGK 4

Nov. 26/22: VAN 5 at VGK 1

Nov. 21/22: VAN 4 vs VGK 5

Apr. 12/22: VAN 5 vs VGK 4 (OT)

Apr. 6/22: VAN 5 at VGK 1

FOUR OF A KIND

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser became the first quartet in NHL history to each register 25 points through the season’s first 23 games.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

After assisting on two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, J.T. Miller now has 35 points this season in just 23 games. He ranks t-2nd for fewest games needed to reach that mark in a season in franchise history. Only Tony Tanti (21 GP) accomplished this feat faster.

BROCKSTAR

After recording two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, Brock Boeser (17 goals) ranks t-4th for most goals scored in a players first 23 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Pavel Bure (23), Tony Tanti (20) and Alexander Mogilny (20) are the only players in franchise history with more goals in 23 games.

Brock Boeser currently has 5 multi-goal games this season, he ranks t-2nd for most in the NHL. Only Nikita Kucherov (6) has more.

With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.

TEAMMATES ON A TEAR

After Elias Petersson recorded his 30th point of the season on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, the Vancouver Canucks became the third team in the past 30 years to have three teammates record 30+ points through 23 games. They joined the Ottawa Senators (2005.06, Jason Spezza, Daniel Alfredsson & Dany Heatley) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (1995.96, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr & Ron Francis) as the only teams to complete this feat.

The Canucks became the first team in NHL history to have two different defencemen achieve a point streak of at least 11 games in the same season (Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek, both 11 GP). This also marked the third time in franchise history the Canucks have had two skaters both record a point streak of at least 11 games prior to the 25th game of the season. Pavel Bure and Anatoli Semenov (23 GP, 1992.93) and Tony Tanti and Jiri Bubla (15 GP, 1983.84) are the only other duos to complete this feat.

After both registering an assist on Nov. 25/23 at SJS, Quinn Hughes (22 GP) and Filip Hronek (22 GP) became the second fastest pair of defencemen teammates in NHL history to each have 20 assists in a season. Only Bobby Orr and Carol Vadnais (21 GP, 1974.75) did it faster.

Hughes and J.T. Miller are the fastest pair of Canucks teammates to each reach 30 points (20 GP) in franchise history. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom (1983.84) and Tony Tanti and Greg Adams (1987.88) are the duos that held the previous record of 23 GP.

Quinn Hughes (8-23-31), Elias Pettersson (8-20-28) and J.T. Miller (13-17-30) are the first teammate trio with 27+ points in their teams first 17 games of a season since Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jason Spezza did it in 2005.06 for the Ottawa Senators.

Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller are the first pair of Canucks teammates to each record 10+ goals through the first 16 games of a season since Alexander Mogilny and Trevor Linden in 1995.96.

On Nov. 9 at OTT, Quinn Hughes (18) and Filip Hronek (16) became one of three defencemen pairs in NHL history to each register 14+ assists through the first 13 games of a season and the first since 1991.92.

NON-STOP NOVEMBER

The Vancouver Canucks are currently 2nd in the Western Conference and 4th in the league. They also have the highest goal differential (+34) in the league.

The Canucks have scored the first goal of a game 16 times this season, the most times in the NHL this season. The team is 12-4-0 when they score first.

On Nov. 15/23, the Canucks extended their season-opening home game point streak to seven games (6-0-1), tying the second longest run-in franchise history.

The Canucks recorded their 60th goal of the season on Nov. 11/23 at TOR, marking the second time they have ever reached that mark in 14 games or fewer. The last time they accomplished this feat was in 1983.84 (13 GP).

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, the Canucks set a new franchise record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins (13 GP). The record was previously 14 games set in 2005.06 and 2014.15. They also started the month of November 4-0-0, for the first time since 2010.

With the 6-2 win on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history through 12 games (9-2-1).

The Canucks 10-1 victory on Nov. 2/23 at SJS was the first time the Canucks had scored 10 goals in a game since Mar. 1/92 versus Calgary.

With their 3-1 victory on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, the Canucks extended their winning streak against the Sharks to 11 games. It is the third-longest active win streak against a single franchise in the NHL. It is tied for the for the Canucks longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history (Jan. 10/06 - Feb. 2/13 vs TOR, 11 GP).

HRONEK SHOOTING HIS BEST SHOT

On Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Filip Hronek recorded his first goal as a Canuck. The shot was recorded at 100.37 mph. With his goal, Hronek tied the longest point streak by a Canuck defenceman (1-13-14, 11 GP) in franchise history with Dennis Kearns and Jiri Bubla.

Hronek became the third player in Canucks franchise history with an assist streak of 10+ games on Nov. 12 at MTL, joining Daniel Sedin (11 GP 2009.10) and Dennis Kearns (11 GP, 1976.77).

HARD HITTING HOCKEY

The Vancouver Canucks (445) currently rank second in the league in hits, four behind the Anaheim Ducks. Dakota Joshua (63) leads the Canucks and currently ranks 6th in the NHL in hits.

NILS SQUARED

After scoring a goal on Nov. 24/23 at SEA, Nils Höglander extended his point-streak to five games (4-1-5), the longest of his career, lasting from Nov. 16/23 at CGY to Nov. 24/23 at SEA.

On Nov. 24/23 at SEA, Nils Åman recorded his first career two assist game and his third career two-point game.

QUINNSANITY

Quinn Hughes extended his point streak to 11 games after recording an assist on Nov. 25/23 at SJ. He matched the longest run by a defenceman in Canucks history.

Quinn Hughes (22 points) set the Canucks franchise record for most points in a calendar month by a defenceman.

Quinn Hughes (33 points, 8-25-33) ranks t-2nd in Canucks franchise history for most points by a player in their first 22 games of a season. Only Tony Tanti had more points in 22 games (35 points, 1983.84).

Hughes has recorded 25 assists in 22 games this season, only two players have done it faster, Bobby Orr 4x, (16 GP 1969.70, 19 GP 1973.74, 21 GP 1971.72 and 1974.75), and Ray Bourque (21 GP 1989.90). Randy Carlyle also completed this feat (22 GP, 1981.82).

Hughes ranks fourth for most assists (240) by a defenceman in Canucks franchise history. He is currently two behind Doug Lidster (242) for third all-time amongst Canucks defensemen.

On Nov. 22/23 at COL, Quinn Hughes (5-16-21, November 2023) became the second player in Canucks franchise history to have 20 points in a single calendar month. Dennis Kearns is the only Canuck to complete this feat (1-20-21, March 1977).

After recording 2 points (1-1-2) on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes ties Bobby Orr (1972.73) for 4th in fewest games from the start of a season to record 30 points by a defenceman. He has also become the 3rd defenceman in NHL history to record 30 points in less than 20 games, trailing Bobby Orr (5x, Latest 14GP in 1974.75) and Al MacInnis (18GP, 1990.91). Quinn Hughes was the first player in the league to reach the 30 points mark this year.

After scoring a goal on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Hughes matched his career high for most goals scored in a season (8) in just 19 GP.

Assisting on J.T. Miller’s goal on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes required the second-fewest games in franchise history to record 30 points in a season, trailing Tony Tanti in 1983.84 (17 GP).

Quinn Hughes is the fourth defenceman in NHL history to record five three-point games within the first 16 games of a season. Other notable names include Bobby Orr (2x), Denis Potvin, Doug Wilson.

After recording two assists on Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Quinn Hughes owns the Canucks franchise record for fewest games (16 GP) needed to record 20 assists. Henrik Sedin previously held the record (17 GP, 2010.11).

With his lone assist on Nov. 12/23 at MTL, Quinn Hughes recorded his 18th assist of the season through his first 15 games, marking the second time he has accomplished this feat (also 2022.23). Bobby Orr is the only other defenseman to achieve this feat multiple times.

PETEY'S PUTTING UP THE POINTS

With his assist on Nov. 18/23 vs SEA, Elias Pettersson became the third player in franchise history to record 20 assists in 18 or fewer games. Quinn Hughes (2x, 16 GP, 2023.24 & 17 GP, 2022.23), Henrik Sedin (17 GP, 2010.11) are the only other players to complete this feat.

On Nov. 11/23, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record of fastest player to reach 25 points in a season (14 GP). Tony Tanti also completed this feat in 1983.84.

After his three-point outing on Nov. 9/23 at OTT, Pettersson (28) is t-11th with Petri Skriko for most three-point games in Canucks franchise history.

On Nov. 4/23 vs DAL, Elias Pettersson (11) tied the Canucks franchise record for the fewest games needed to score 20 points in a season. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom both accomplished this feat in 1983.84.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, Brock Boeser scored the fastest goal to begin a game this season, it also marked the first time the Canucks have scored inside the first 15 seconds of a road game since Henrik Sedin’s goal on Oct. 24/14 at COL.

Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

On Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

DIALED IN DEMKO

Thatcher Demko (15 GP) ranks third for fewest number of games to record 10 wins in a season in Canucks franchise history. Ryan Miller (13 GP, 2014.15) and Kirk McLean (14 GP, 1991.92) are the only other goalies to do it faster.

Demko recorded his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in the 2-0 win on Nov. 4/23 vs DAL. This marked the first time he has recorded two shutouts in the same season.

Demko (12) owns the record for fewest goals allowed by a Canucks goalie through their first eight appearances of a season. Other notable names include Roberto Luongo (13, 2012.13) and Kirk McLean (15, 1991.92).

GO SHORTY

By recording a shorthanded goal on Nov. 24/23 at SEA, Teddy Blueger recorded his 100th career point.

On November 20/23 vs SJS, Sam Lafferty recorded a shorthanded goal at 19:59 in the second period. He has tied the Canucks franchise record for latest shorthanded goal in a period.

After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers now ranks t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen, trailing only Mark Giordano (13). This marked his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Teddy Blueger recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Conor Garland recorded his 200th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared in his 100th NHL game, Nov. 22 at COL

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Cole McWard recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Pius Suter placed on IR, Nov. 24

Carson Soucy placed on LTIR, Nov. 24

Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 16

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 16

Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jack Studnicka reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

THREE STARS - NOVEMBER

Hughes – 30 pts

Demko – 25 pts

Miller – 20 pts

Boeser – 15 pts

Pettersson – 10 pts

Mikheyev – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

Åman–5pts

OCTOBER WINNER - Pettersson (15pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection