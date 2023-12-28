Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flyers

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 23/23: VAN 7 vs SJS 4

Andrei Kuzmenko scored his seventh of the season to open the scoring just 1:34 into the game...Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson recorded the assists...Kuzmenko potted his second of the game at 6:51...J.T. Miller and Pettersson picked up the assists...Nils Åman gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead 6:03 into the second period...Teddy Blueger recorded the only assist...Sam Lafferty doubled the lead just 2:33 later...Ian Cole and Conor Garland were awarded the assists...Dakota Joshua re-established the two-goal lead with 47 seconds remaining in the second...Garland and Blueger recorded the assists...Pius Suter put home his sixth of the season with 4:17 remaining in the third...Quinn Hughes and Miller picked up the assists...Hughes closed the scoring with an empty-netter with 13 seconds left...Pettersson led the team with seven shots...Joshua led the team in hits (4)...Miller won a season-high 20 faceoffs...Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.

LAST 5 - vs PHILADELPHIA

Oct. 17/23: VAN 0 at PHI 2

Feb. 18/23: VAN 6 vs PHI 2

Oct. 15/22: VAN 2 at PHI 3

Oct. 28/21: VAN 1 vs PHI 2

Oct. 15/21: VAN 5 at PHI 4 (SO)

SETTING RECORDS

Leading the NHL standings with 49 points on Dec. 25/23, the Canucks became the first Canadian team to lead the league at the time of the Holiday Break since the Ottawa Senators in 2005.

With a record of 23-9-3 through Dec. 23, the Canucks have recorded the most wins in franchise history through the team’s first 35 games of a season.

After their win on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, the Vancouver Canucks (30 GP) set a franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 20 wins in a season. The previous record was set in 2005.06 in 31 games.

THE LIFE LINE

The Canucks third line (Dakota Joshua – Teddy Blueger – Conor Garland) have contributed 28 points (10-18-28) in their last 10 games. In those past 10 games, Dakota Joshua (6-3-9) and Conor Garland (1-8-9) have nine points and Teddy Blueger (3- 7-10) has 10 points. Blueger is also currently on a six-game point streak (2-6-8).

QUINNSANITY

With a goal and an assist on Dec. 23/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes tied Alexander Edler for the most career multi-point games by a Canucks defencemen all-time with 68 GP.

Quinn Hughes is the first defenseman in Canucks franchise history to reach 40 points in less than 40 games. He is also the 5th defenseman in the NHL with 40+ points in his first 33 games of a season in the past 25 years.

After recording two assists on Dec. 19/23 at NSH, Quinn Hughes ranks 1st for most multi-assist games by a Canucks defencemen (54 GP), he also ranks 8th amongst all skaters in franchise history. With this feat he also ranks 2nd in Canucks franchise history for most multi-point games by a defenceman.

Hughes (17 GP) ranks t-4th for most 3+ assist games for a defencemen in their first six seasons in NHL history, Bobby Orr paces the list (31 GP).

After recording a goal on Dec. 2/23 at CGY, Quinn Hughes extended his road point-streak to 11 games, becoming the sixth defenseman to complete this feat in the past 25 years.

TRIPLE THREAT

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are the third teammate trio since 1997 to each record 40 points in their team’s first 33 games of a season. The other trios include Mikko Rantanen, Nathan Mackinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog in 2018.19 and Daniel Alfredsson, Daniel Heatley, and Jason Spezza in 2005.06 and 2007.08.

Miller, Hughes and Pettersson are also the second teammate trio in Canucks franchise history to each record 40 points in their first 33 games of a season. Tony Tanti, Patrik Sundstrom and Darcy Rota are the only other Canucks trio to complete this feat.

DIALED IN DEMKO

On Dec. 18/23, Thatcher Demko was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. Demko went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals against average, a .957 save percentage and one shutout.

Demko stopped 36 shots for his third shutout of the season and sixth of his career on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA. Demko is currently t- 7th for most shutouts in Canucks franchise history with Richard Brodeur, Garth Snow and Eddie Lack.

Demko became the first goaltender to record 15 wins in the NHL this season. Demko (22 GP) is the third goaltender in Canucks franchise history to complete this feat in 22 or fewer games. Ryan Miller (18 GP, 2014.15) and Cory Schneider (22 GP, 2010.11) are the only other goalies in franchise history to complete this feat.

BOES-EMBER

With his 23rd goal of the season on Dec. 17/23 at CHI, Boeser became the fourth Canuck to record 23+ goals through 32 games, joining Pavel Bure (26, 1992.93), Tony Tanti (25, 1983.84), and Alexander Mogilny (23, 1995.96).

Boeser recorded a nine-game point streak lasting from Nov. 25/23 to Dec. 14/23. This point streak matched the longest of his career, he also recorded his second natural hat trick of the season during this stretch.

Through Dec. 14 (30 games), Brock Boeser has doubled his power play points (6 to 12), tripled his shooting percentage (9.4% to 27.5%) and nearly quadrupled his goal total (6 to 22) from 2022.23 to 2023.24 and is on-pace for a career-high 98 points.

With his hat-trick performance against Tampa Bay, Dec. 12/23, Brock Boeser is t-3rd in the league with Brady Tkachuk for most multi-goal games in the 2023.24 season with 6. He is currently chasing Auston Matthews (9) and Nikita Kucherov (8).

Brock Boeser (29 GP) became the 6th fastest player in franchise history to reach 20 goals in a season. Pavel Bure paces the list (19 GP, 1992.92). Boeser is also the 6th player to complete this feat in under 30 games.

After his natural hat trick on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, Boeser became the 9th player in Canucks franchise history to have five career hat tricks with the club, he also ranks t-6th for most hat tricks in franchise history. Boeser is also the first player since Petri Skriko in 1986.87 to have two natural hat tricks in a season.

Brock Boeser’s seven power-play goals in November ranks t-4th for most power-play goals in a single calendar month since 2013.14.

TIK TOC

With his victory on Dec. 19/23 vs NSH, Rick Tocchet recorded his 220th career coaching victory, ranking him 76th on the all-time coaching wins list.

Recording his 40th win as Canucks coach on Dec. 14 vs FLA, Rick Tocchet passed Tom Renney for 14th on the Canucks all-time coaching wins list.

On Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, Rick Tocchet coached his 500th game. He became the 7th person in NHL history to play in 1000 career NHL games and serve as the head coach in 500 career NHL games.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

After recording two assists on Dec. 17/23 at CHI, Miller (11 GP) owns the record for most multi-assist efforts in the first 32 games of a season in franchise history. He passed Henrik Sedin who had 10 games in the first 32 games of the 2009.10 season.

After registering two assists on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, J.T. Miller (42 points 15-27-42) owns the Canucks franchise record for most points prior to the 30th game of the season. Tony Tanti held the previous record with 41 points in 1983.84.

J.T. Miller matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest number of games needed to record 40 points (15-25-40, 28 GP), after scoring a goal on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, joining Tony Tanti in 1983.84. Miller and Tanti are the only players in Canucks history to post 40 points in less than 30 games.

After assisting on two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, Miller had 35 points this season in just 23 games. He ranks t-2nd for fewest games needed to reach that mark in a season in franchise history. Only Tony Tanti (21 GP) accomplished this feat faster.

MOVING UP THE LIDST

After recording three assists in a 4-1 win on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes (245 assists in 312 GP) became third all- time in assists amongst defencemen in Canucks franchise history, passing Doug Lidster. Hughes completed this feat in 354 less games than Lidster (242 assists in 666 GP).

GAME-WINNING PETEY

Elias Pettersson has recorded 21 games with at least 1 goal and 2 assists after his three-point game on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR. He ranks t-4th for most such games in Canucks franchise history.

After recording the GWG on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson recorded the 26th GWG of his career. He tied Thomas Gradin for the 9th most in franchise history.

By recording 3 points (1-2-3) on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Pettersson (29 games) ranks fourth for most 3+ point performances by a Canucks player in their first 6 seasons. Pavel Bure (37), Thomas Gradin (35) and Patrick Sundstrom (30) all pace the list.

DESMITH WITH DESAVES

Casey DeSmith recorded his first shutout with the Canucks and the 10th of his career on Dec.7/23 vs MIN. He also became the 36th goalie in Canucks franchise history to record a shutout.

FOUR OF A KIND

On Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, the Canucks became the first team with four 30+ point players (J.T. Miller – 39, Quinn Hughes – 36, Elias Pettersson – 34, Brock Boeser – 30) in a season’s first 26 games since the 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Miller, Hughes, Pettersson and Boeser became the first quartet in NHL history to each register 25 points through the season’s first 23 games.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Rick Tocchet coached his 500th career NHL game, Dec. 5 vs NJD

Teddy Blueger recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Conor Garland recorded his 200th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared in his 100th NHL game, Nov. 22 at COL

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Nick Cicek and a sixth-round pick (2024) acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Studnicka, Dec. 15.

Pius Suter activated off IR, Dec 14

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec 9

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 2

Nikita Zadorov acquired from Calgary in exchange for a fifth-round pick (2024) and a third-round pick (2026), Nov. 30

Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Conditional fifth-round pick (2024) acquired from Chicago in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Nov. 28

Cole McWard recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Pius Suter placed on IR, Nov. 24

Carson Soucy placed on LTIR, Nov. 24

THE LAST TIME...

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/23 at NSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Nov. 18/23 vs SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 23/23 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Dec. 16/23 at MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Dec. 23/23 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 25/23 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 28/23 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 25/23 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Nov. 2/23 at SJS, 1st and 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 4x, Latest Dec. 14/23 vs FLA

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 24/23 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 24/23 at SEA, 3rd period

Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, 4x, Latest Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, Oct. 31/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Point Streak: 9 games, 2x, Latest Dec. 7/23 – Dec. 23/23

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

Score 4+ Goals: 18-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-8-3

Allow 4+ Goals: 1-8-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 22-1-1

Scoring First: 18-4-1

Allowing First Goal: 5-5-2

On 0 Days Rest: 2-2-1

On 1 Day Rest: 12-5-2

On 2 Days Rest: 8-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 13-4-1

Give up a PPG: 11-5-1

25 or More Shots on Goal: 15-6-2

Less than 25 shots: 8-3-1

THREE STARS - DECEMBER

DeSmith – 15 pts

Mikheyev – 10 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Höglander – 10 pts

Johsua – 10 pts

Garland – 10 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Hughes – 5 pts

Hronek – 5 pts

Lafferty – 5 pts

Myers – 5 pts

Miller – 5 pts

Åman–5pts

Blueger – 5 pts

Kuzmenko – 5 pts

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection