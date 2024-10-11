Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flyers

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 9/24: VAN 5 vs CGY 6 (OT)

Daniel Sprong opened the scoring at 9:40 of the first period…Filip Hronek and Danton Heinen recorded the assists…Brock Boeser doubled the lead 2:08 later…Jake Debrusk and Elias Pettersson picked up the helpers…Conor Garland scored his first of the season to make it 3-0 just past the 12 minute mark of the first…Nils Höglander and Aatu Räty were credited with the assists…Anthony Mantha replied for the Flames with a short-handed tally…Boeser scored his second of the game with under three minutes remaining in the first…J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes had the assists…the Flames answered back with four consecutive goals…Miller tied the game with 1:37 remaining in the third…Hughes picked up his second assist of the game…Connor Zary scored the game-winning goal in overtime…Boeser and Miller co-led the team with three shots apiece…Miller had a team-high three hits…Hughes and Vincent Desharnais each had two blocked shots…Artūrs Šilovs made 20 saves.

LAST 5 – vs PHILADELPHIA

Dec. 28/23: VAN 1 vs PHI 4

Oct. 17/23: VAN 0 at PHI 2

Feb. 18/23: VAN 6 at PHI 2

at PHI 2 Oct. 15/22: VAN 2 at PHI 3

Oct. 28/21: VAN 1 vs PHI 2

TWICE AS NICE

Brock Boeser scored two goals in the team’s home opener on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY. He now has eight goals in six career season-opening games, tied with Markus Naslund for the most in franchise history.

QUINN-TASTIC

With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defanceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

Making their Canucks debuts on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Danton Heinen (0-1-1), Jake DeBrusk (0-1-1), and Daniel Sprong (1-0-1) each got on the scoresheet.

MR. 800

Skating in his 800th career game on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller recorded a first period assist and the game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining.

FIRED UP FOR A NEW SEASON

The Vancouver Canucks open their 55th season by hosting the Calgary Flames. This is the 10th time the Canucks have hosted the Flames in franchise history in their regular season opener, and the first time since 2018.19.

NEW FACES

Entering the 2024.25 season, the Canucks have seven new additions that will be suiting up for the first time in a Canucks uniform: Jake DeBrusk agreed to terms on a seven-year contract on July 1 after posting 40 points (19-21-40) in 80 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24. Danton Heinen agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after scoring 36 points (17-19-36) in 74 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24. Kiefer Sherwood agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after potting 27 points (10-17-27) in 68 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24. Daniel Sprong agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 20 after scoring 43 points (18-25-43) in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023.24. Vincent Desharnais agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after recording 11 points (1-10-11) in 78 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2023.24. Derek Forbort agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting four points (0-4-4) in 35 games for the Boston Bruins in 2023.24. Kevin Lankinen agreed to terms on a one-year contract on September 21 after posting a record of 11-6-0 with a 2.82 goals against average and a .908 save percentage in 24 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24.



RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 10

Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9

Mark Friedman placed on waivers, Oct. 8

Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 7

Dakota Joshua placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7

Thatcher Demko placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7

Jiri Patera claimed on waivers from Boston, Oct. 7

Nils Höglander signed to a three-year contract extension, Oct. 6

Erik Brannstrom acquired from Colorado in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Akito Hirose assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 8/24 vs VGK

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most SHG Scored, Game: 0

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Shots, Game: 24, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Shots, Period: 15, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period

Most Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Shots, Game: 24, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 26, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 10, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 26, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 12, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 12, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Largest Margin of Victory: N/A

Largest Margin of Defeat: 1 goal, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Longest Win Streak: N/A

Longest Point Streak: 1 game, Oct. 9/24

Longest Winless Streak: 1 game, Oct. 9/24

Longest Pointless Streak: N/A

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 0-0-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-0

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-1

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-0

Scoring First: 0-0-1

Allowing First Goal: 0-0-0

On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 0-0-0

On 2 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 0-0-1

Score a PPG: 0-0-1

Give up a PPG: 0-0-1

25 or More Shots on Goal: 0-0-0

Less than 25 shots: 0-0-1

