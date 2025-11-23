Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flames

CANUCKS VS FLAMES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Oct. 9 (home, 5-1 W), Nov. 23 (home), and Mar. 28 (road).

Vancouver is 122-142-33-11 all-time against Calgary, including a 71-58-18-9 record at home.

The Canucks are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Flames (3-1-1 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Calgary with 32 points (14-18-32) in 30 career games.

In 37 career games against the Flames, Brock Boeser has 30 points (16-14-30).

Evander Kane has 27 points (14-13-27) in 27 career games against Calgary.

In 29 career games against the Flames, Quinn Hughes has 22 points (3-19-22).

Kevin Lankinen is 3-2-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in six career games against Calgary.

Jiri Patera has yet to appear in a game against the Flames in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 10 points (0-10-10) in his last four games.

Elias Pettersson has nine points (4-5-9) in his last five games.

Jake DeBrusk has five points (4-1-5) in his last six games.

Filip Hronek has three points (1-2-3) in his last three games.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 9/25: VAN 5 vs CGY 1

Kiefer Sherwood opened the scoring with just over five minutes remaining in the opening frame…Drew O’Connor had the lone assist…Filip Chytil scored his first of the season just before the three-minute-mark of the third…Chytil put home his second of the game 5:59 later…Arshdeep Bains had the only assist…Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored his first of the campaign at 11:43 of the third…Evander Kane and Conor Garland had the assists…Morgan Frost got Calgary on the board with just under seven minutes remaining…Brock Boeser potted Vancouver’s fifth of the contest with just under three minutes remaining…Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk had the helpers…Chytil had five shots on goal…Sherwood had six hits…Tyler Myers blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 17 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS