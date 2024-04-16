Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flames

CANUCKS VS FLAMES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, ESPN, Hulu

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the final meeting between the Canucks and Flames this season: Nov. 16 (road, 5-2 L), Dec. 2 (road, 4-3 W), Mar. 23 (home, 4-2 W), Apr. 16 (home).

Vancouver is 118-141-33-10 all-time against Calgary, including a 68-58-18-8 record on home ice.

The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Flames (3-1-1 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Calgary with 28 points (7-21-28) in 33 career games.

In 32 career games against the Flames, Brock Boeser has 26 points (12-14-26).

Elias Pettersson has 25 points (12-13-25) in 25 games against Calgary.

In five career games (1-3-0), Casey DeSmith has a 3.26 GAA and a .900 save percentage versus the Flames.

Arturs Silovs has yet to play a game against Calgary.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 91 points overall this season (17-74-91). He currently ranks 1st in the league for points amongst defencemen. He has nine points (4-5-9) in his last six games.

J.T. Miller has 18 points (5-13-18) in his last 15 games and is currently on a 10-game point streak (3-10-13), the second longest of his career.

Conor Garland has seven points (4-3-7) in his last seven games and is on a three-game point streak (3-1-4).

Tyler Myers is currently on a three-game point streak (0-3-3).

Quinn Hughes (+39) currently ranks 4th in the league in +/-.

The Vancouver Canucks currently rank 6th in the league. The Canucks have the most wins (41) when leading after two periods, have opened the scoring 51 times this season (leading the NHL), and have the most wins when scoring first (37).

LAST MEETING – MAR. 23/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 2

Nils Höglander opened the scoring 48 seconds into the first period…Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland picked up the assists… Höglander extended the lead to two at 8:16 of the second…Pettersson and Garland recorded their second points of the night on Höglander’s 22nd of the season…Calgary got one back with 1:29 left in the second…J.T. Miller re-established the two-goal lead with a power play goal at 16:43 of the third period…Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes were credited with the assists…Elias Lindholm scored an unassisted empty net goal with 1:10 left in the third…Calgary scored a late goal to make it a 4-2 game…Garland, Miller, and Höglander each had four shots on goal…Vasily Podkolzin, Sam Lafferty, and Filip Hronek co-led the team in hits with four…Tyler Myers and Nikita Zadorov each had three blocked shots…Casey DeSmith made 22 saves.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS