GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Devils

LAST GAME PLAYED – Dec. 2/23: VAN 4 at CGY 3

Quinn Hughes scored his ninth goal of the season to open scoring for the game...Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek recorded assists on the play...Sam Lafferty recorded a goal at 8:38 in the first period, Ilya Mikheyev and Hronek registered the assists...Mikheyev posted his eighth goal of the season at the end of the second period...Elias Pettersson and Lafferty were credited with assists on the play...Pettersson scored the game winning goal at 18:40 in the third period...Nikita Zadorov recorded his first assist as a Canuck on the play...Tyler Myers recorded the secondary helper...Zadorov appeared in his first game as a member of the Vancouver Canucks...Hronek (0-2-2), Lafferty (1-1-2), Pettersson (1-1-2) and Mikheyev (1-1-2) each had multi-point games...Mikheyev led the team in shots (5).

LAST 5 - vs NEW JERSEY

Feb. 6/23: VAN 4 at NJD 5 (OT)

Nov. 1/22: VAN 2 vs NJD 5

Mar. 15/22: VAN 6 vs NJD 3

Feb. 28/22: VAN 2 at NJD 7

Nov. 10/19: VAN 1 vs NJD 2

STARGAZING

Quinn Hughes was named NHL’s third star of the month after setting a franchise record for most points by a Canucks defenceman in a single calendar month (22 points, 5-17-22). During this month, Hughes also matched the longest point- streak by a Canucks defenceman (11 GP) ranking as the best of his career. He began the month by setting a career high in points (5 points, 1-4-5) on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, one of his four multi-point games during the month. Hughes also led the league in power-play assists (11) during the month.

With Quinn Hughes being named NHL’s third star of the month, this marks the second straight month a Vancouver Canuck was named a star of the month. Elias Pettersson was named NHL’s second star of the month in October.

FOUR OF A KIND

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser became the first quartet in NHL history to each register 25 points through the season’s first 23 games.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

After assisting on two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, J.T. Miller now has 35 points this season in just 23 games. He ranks t-2nd for fewest games needed to reach that mark in a season in franchise history. Only Tony Tanti (21 GP) accomplished this feat faster.

BROCKSTAR

Brock Boeser (7 power-play goals) ranks t-4th for most power-play goals in a single calendar month since 2013.14.

After recording two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, Brock Boeser (17 goals) ranks t-4th for most goals scored in a players first 23 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Pavel Bure (23), Tony Tanti (20) and Alexander Mogilny (20) are the only players in franchise history with more goals in 23 games.

With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.

TEAMMATES ON A TEAR

Quinn Hughes and Filp Hronek (25 GP) became the fastest defencemen duo to each collect 25 points in a season. The previous record was set by Jiri Bubla and Rick Lanz in 1983.84 when they each recorded 25 points in 33 games. They are also the fifth defencemen teammates with 25+ points in the first 25 games of a season in NHL history.

After Elias Petersson recorded his 30th point of the season on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, the Vancouver Canucks became the third team in the past 30 years to have three teammates record 30+ points through 23 games. They joined the Ottawa Senators (2005.06, Jason Spezza, Daniel Alfredsson & Dany Heatley) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (1995.96, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr & Ron Francis) as the only teams to complete this feat.

The Canucks became the first team in NHL history to have two different defencemen achieve a point streak of at least 11 games in the same season (Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek, both 11 GP). This also marked the third time in franchise history the Canucks have had two skaters both record a point streak of at least 11 games prior to the 25th game of the season. Pavel Bure and Anatoli Semenov (23 GP, 1992.93) and Tony Tanti and Jiri Bubla (15 GP, 1983.84) are the only other duos to complete this feat.

After both registering an assist on Nov. 25/23 at SJS, Quinn Hughes (22 GP) and Filip Hronek (22 GP) became the second fastest pair of defencemen teammates in NHL history to each have 20 assists in a season. Only Bobby Orr and Carol Vadnais (21 GP, 1974.75) did it faster.

Hughes and J.T. Miller are the fastest pair of Canucks teammates to each reach 30 points (20 GP) in franchise history. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom (1983.84) and Tony Tanti and Greg Adams (1987.88) are the duos that held the previous record of 23 GP.

Quinn Hughes (8-23-31), Elias Pettersson (8-20-28) and J.T. Miller (13-17-30) are the first teammate trio with 27+ points in their teams first 17 games of a season since Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jason Spezza did it in 2005.06 for the Ottawa Senators.

Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller are the first pair of Canucks teammates to each record 10+ goals through the first 16 games of a season since Alexander Mogilny and Trevor Linden in 1995.96.

On Nov. 9 at OTT, Quinn Hughes (18) and Filip Hronek (16) became one of three defencemen pairs in NHL history to each register 14+ assists through the first 13 games of a season and the first since 1991.92.

HRONEK SHOOTING HIS BEST SHOT

On Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Filip Hronek recorded his first goal as a Canuck. The shot was recorded at 100.37 mph. With his goal, Hronek tied the longest point streak by a Canuck defenceman (1-13-14, 11 GP) in franchise history with Dennis Kearns and Jiri Bubla.

Hronek became the third player in Canucks franchise history with an assist streak of 10+ games on Nov. 12 at MTL, joining Daniel Sedin (11 GP 2009.10) and Dennis Kearns (11 GP, 1976.77). He was later joined by Quinn Hughes, who had an 11-game point streak (Nov. 6 – 25, 2023).

NILS SQUARED

After scoring a goal on Nov. 24/23 at SEA, Nils Höglander extended his point-streak to five games (4-1-5), the longest of his career, lasting from Nov. 16/23 at CGY to Nov. 24/23 at SEA.

On Nov. 24/23 at SEA, Nils Åman recorded his first career two assist game and his third career two-point game.

QUINNSANITY

After recording a goal on Dec. 2/23 at CGY, Quinn Hughes extended his road point-streak to 11 games, becoming the sixth defenseman to complete this feat in the past 25 years.

Hughes extended his point streak to 11 games after recording an assist on Nov. 25/23 at SJS. He matched the longest run by a defenceman in Canucks history.

Quinn Hughes (22 points) set the Canucks franchise record for most points in a calendar month by a defenceman. Hughes (17 assists) also ranks t-8th for most assists by a Canuck in a single calendar month.

Quinn Hughes (33 points, 8-25-33) ranks t-2nd in Canucks franchise history for most points by a player in their first 22 games of a season. Only Tony Tanti had more points in 22 games (35 points, 1983.84).

Hughes has recorded 25 assists in 22 games this season, only two players have done this faster, Bobby Orr 4x, (16 GP 1969.70, 19 GP 1973.74, 21 GP 1971.72 and 1974.75), and Ray Bourque (21 GP 1989.90). Randy Carlyle also completed this feat (22 GP, 1981.82).

Hughes ranks fourth for most assists (240) by a defenceman in Canucks franchise history. He is currently two behind Doug Lidster (242) for third all-time amongst Canucks defensemen.

On Nov. 22/23 at COL, Quinn Hughes (5-16-21, November 2023) became the second player in Canucks franchise history to have 20 points in a single calendar month. Dennis Kearns is the only Canuck to complete this feat (1-20-21, March 1977)

After recording 2 points (1-1-2) on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes ties Bobby Orr (1972.73) for 4th in fewest games from the start of a season to record 30 points by a defenceman. He has also become the 3rd defenceman in NHL history to record 30 points in less than 20 games, trailing Bobby Orr (5x, Latest 14GP in 1974.75) and Al MacInnis (18GP, 1990.91). Quinn Hughes was the first player in the league to reach the 30 points mark this year.

After scoring a goal on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Hughes matched his career high for most goals scored in a season (8) in just 19 GP.

Assisting on J.T. Miller’s goal on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes required the second-fewest games in franchise history to record 30 points in a season, trailing Tony Tanti in 1983.84 (17 GP).

Quinn Hughes is the fourth defenceman in NHL history to record five three-point games within the first 16 games of a season. Other notable names include Bobby Orr (2x), Denis Potvin, Doug Wilson.

After recording two assists on Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Quinn Hughes owns the Canucks franchise record for fewest games (16 GP) needed to record 20 assists. Henrik Sedin previously held the record (17 GP, 2010.11).

With his lone assist on Nov. 12/23 at MTL, Quinn Hughes recorded his 18th assist of the season through his first 15 games, marking the second time he has accomplished this feat (also 2022.23). Bobby Orr is the only other defenseman to achieve this feat multiple times.

PETEY’S PUTTING UP THE POINTS

With his assist on Nov. 18/23 vs SEA, Elias Pettersson became the third player in franchise history to record 20 assists in 18 or fewer games. Quinn Hughes (2x, 16 GP, 2023.24 & 17 GP, 2022.23), Henrik Sedin (17 GP, 2010.11) are the only other players to complete this feat.

On Nov. 11/23, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record of fastest player to reach 25 points in a season (14 GP). Tony Tanti also completed this feat in 1983.84.

After his three-point outing on Nov. 9/23 at OTT, Pettersson (28) is t-11th with Petri Skriko for most three-point games in Canucks franchise history.

On Nov. 4/23 vs DAL, Elias Pettersson (11) tied the Canucks franchise record for the fewest games needed to score 20 points in a season. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom both accomplished this feat in 1983.84.

DIALED IN DEMKO

Thatcher Demko (15 GP) ranks third for fewest number of games to record 10 wins in a season in Canucks franchise history. Ryan Miller (13 GP, 2014.15) and Kirk McLean (14 GP, 1991.92) are the only other goalies to do it faster.

Demko recorded his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in the 2-0 win on Nov. 4/23 vs DAL. This marked the first time he has recorded two shutouts in the same season.

Demko (12) owns the record for fewest goals allowed by a Canucks goalie through their first eight appearances of a season. Other notable names include Roberto Luongo (13, 2012.13) and Kirk McLean (15, 1991.92).

