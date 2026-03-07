Canucks Play Jets in All-Canadian Matchup on Second Night of Back-to-Back

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action on Saturday night with an all-Canadian matchup on Hockey Night in Canada against the Winnipeg Jets.

Saturday’s game will be the third and final matchup of the season between the Canucks and Jets. The Jets have won both of the prior games this year.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Jets are just beginning a season-long, eight-game homestand. Saturday’s game is the third game of the elongated stay at home. They have won the first two games of the homestand.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 29 goals and 75 points this season. He has 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points in 40 games against the Canucks.

The Jets rank 24th in the league on the power play with an 18.1% conversion rate.

They are 17th on the penalty kill, having killed off 78.8% of their penalties.

They are 21-9-6 when scoring first and 4-17-4 when the opposition scores first.

Connor Hellebuyck has started 40 of the Jets’ 61 games this season. He has a 15-16-9 record with a .901% save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average.

The Story: Offensive Pop & Leadership

Friday was a good outing for the Canucks. They doubled up the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 with strong offensive games from Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser.

Boeser scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season in Chicago, and being the longest-tenured Canuck, he is a player the young guys look to in the locker room.

With some veterans leaving the organization around the trade deadline, Adam Foote shouted out Boeser, being one of the leaders who stepped up during Friday’s game.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 3g-1a-4p

Jake DeBrusk: 1g-3a-4p

Filip Hronek: 1g-3a-4p

Elias Pettersson: 0g-4a-4p

Drew O’Connor: 2g-1a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game is at 4:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.