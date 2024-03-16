Game Notes: Canucks vs. Capitals

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 13/24: VAN 3 vs COL 4 (OT)

J.T. Miller opened scoring for the game 24 seconds into the first period…Ian Cole and Brock Boeser were credited with the assists on the goal…Ilya Mikheyev scored his 11th of the season 2:20 minutes later in the first period…Miller and Nikita Zadorov posted the assists…Zadorov netted a goal at 2:23 in the second period…Conor Garland and Casey DeSmith were awarded the assists…Colorado scored four unanswered, including the winner in OT…Conor Garland (1-2-3) extended his point streak to three-games…Zadorov recorded his first career Gordie Howe hat trick…DeSmith posted his first point of the season…Garland led the team in shots (3)…Vasily Podkolzin, Elias Lindholm, and Zadorov co-led the team in hits (5)…Ian Cole led the team in blocked shots (5).

LAST 5 - vs WASHINGTON

Feb. 11/24: VAN 3 at WSH 2 (OT)

at WSH 2 (OT) Nov. 29/22: VAN 1 vs WSH 5

Oct. 17/22: VAN 4 at WSH 6

Mar. 11/22: VAN 3 vs WSH 4 (OT)

Jan. 16/22: VAN 4 at WSH 2

IT’S MILLER TIME

Playing in his 350th game in a Canucks uniform on Mar. 13/24 vs COL, J.T. Miller (386 points) ranks 2nd for most points by a player within their first 350 games with the franchise. Pavel Bure (392 points) paces the list.

After registering a goal and an assist on Mar. 13/24 vs COL, J.T. Miller (63 GP) ranks t-7th for most such efforts in franchise history. He is currently tied with Tony Tanti. Daniel Sedin paces the list (145 GP).

Scoring the overtime winner Mar. 5/24 at LAK, J.T. Miller tied Brendan Morrison for second place on the Canucks’ all-time overtime goals list with nine, trailing only Daniel Sedin (16).

Registering his 80th point of the season in the 61st game of the season on Feb. 27/24 vs PIT, J.T. Miller required the t-5th fewest games to record 80 points in a season in Canucks franchise history. Alexander Mogilny (60 GP, 1995.96), Pavel Bure x2 (56 GP, 1992.93 and 59 GP, 1993.94), and Henrik Sedin (60 GP, 2009.10) all pace the list. He is tied with Daniel Sedin (61 GP, 2009.10). Miller also became the 4th player in franchise history to record three straight 80-point seasons. Henrik Sedin (4 seasons), Daniel Sedin (3 seasons) and Markus Naslund (3 seasons) are the only others to accomplish this feat.

Recording his 30th goal of the season on Feb. 27/24 vs PIT, J.T. Miller recorded his third season with 30+ goals and 50+ assists for the Canucks. Miller has the most such seasons in franchise history. He passed Markus Naslund and Daniel Sedin who each had two such seasons. Miller (2021.22 – 2023.24) also recorded his third straight 30-goal season, tying Pavel Bure (1991.91 – 1993.94) for the 5th longest stretch in franchise history. Markus Naslund (5 seasons, 2000.01 – 2005.06) and Tony Tanti (5 seasons, 1983.84 – 1987.88) pace the list.

Scoring a short-handed goal on Feb. 27/24 vs PIT, J.T. Miller (7 short-handed goals) ranks t-5th for most short-handed goals scored at home in franchise history. Stan Smyl (9), Alexandre Burrows (9), Petri Skriko (8), and Pavel Bure (8) all pace the list.

J.T. Miller (79 points) ranks 5th for most points recorded in a player's first 60 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Alexander Mogilny (92 points, 1995.96), Pavel Bure (85 points, 1992.93 and 1993.94) and Henrik Sedin (80 points, 2009.10) all pace the list.

By recording three assists on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, J.T. Miller (49 GP) tied Todd Bertuzzi for 11th place for most multi-assist games in franchise history. Elias Pettersson (51 GP) ranks 10th.

Assisting on three goals on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, J.T. Miller recorded his 13th three assist game with the Canucks. He ranks 5th for most in franchise history. Henrik Sedin (36 GP), Quinn Hughes (21 GP), Daniel Sedin (18 GP) and Thomas Gradin (15 GP) all pace the list.

With three assists on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, J.T. Miller became the 4th Canucks forward with 50 assists through 60 games in a season. Henrik Sedin (4x), Daniel Sedin, and Andre Boudrias are the only other forwards.

By opening scoring for the Canucks on Feb. 22/24 at SEA, J.T. Miller has recorded five goals through a three-game stretch from Feb. 19/24 to Feb. 22/24. His five goals are the most in his career over a three-game stretch.

J.T. Miller (76 points) ranks 4th for most points recorded by a player before their team’s 60th game of the season in franchise history. Pavel Bure (84 points, 1992.93) paces the list.

Scoring three goals (and adding an assist) Feb. 19 at MIN, J.T. Miller became the third player in franchise history to record a hat trick against the Wild, joining Ryan Kesler (Apr. 7/11) and Markus Naslund (Nov. 21/07).

By scoring the GWG at 4:55 in OT on Feb. 11/24 at WSH, J.T. Miller became the third Canuck to score a goal in the final five seconds of OT. Sami Salo (4:59, Oct. 20/06) and Daniel Sedin (4:55, Oct. 7/07) are the only other players to complete this feat in franchise history.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith saved a combined 22 shots on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, they recorded a shared shutout for the third time in franchise history. The previous instances were Dec. 6/11 vs COL (6-0) and Feb. 22/15 at NYI (4-0).

With each scoring on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, the Canucks improved to 16-0-1 when both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each score a goal in the same game on home ice.

Assisting on a goal on Mar. 3/24 at ANA, Filip Hronek recorded his 40th assist of the season, joining Quinn Hughes as the only other defenseman on the team with as many. Hronek and Hughes became the first defenseman duo to each record at least 40 assists in a season in Canucks franchise history.

After Quinn Hughes recorded an assist to reach the 70-point mark on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Hughes became the first teammate trio in Canucks franchise history to each have 70 points within their first 60 games played in a season.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson both needed only 55 games to reach 70 points this season. They both rank t-7th for fewest games needed to reach that mark. Pettersson (2022.23, 54 GP) ranks t-5th. They are also the 4th different duo to record 70+ points within their teams first 55 games since 2007.

After both recording two goals in a 5-4 win on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have each scored a goal in the same game 34 times. The Canucks have a record of 32-1-1 in such games (now 32-2-1).

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are the fastest Canucks duo to record 60 points in a season, reaching the mark in 46 games. The previous record was 48 games in 2009.10 held by Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

QUINNSANITY

Recording his second straight 75-point season by assisting on two goals on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes became the 12th defencemen in NHL history to accomplish this feat.

Posting two assists on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes currently ranks t-2nd for most career assists in franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined). Hughes currently has 292 assists and is tied with Dennis Kearns. Alexander Edler (340 assists) paces the list.

After assisting on two goals on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes (62 GP) ranks 6th for most multi-assist games by a defenceman before turning 25 in NHL history. Phil Housley (64 GP), Ray Bourque (65 GP), Denis Potvin (71 GP), Paul Coffey (104 GP) and Bobby Orr (107 GP) pace the list.

Scoring his 13th goal of the season on Mar. 7/24 at VGK, Quinn Hughes is the third defenseman in the past 20 years in franchise history to have as many goals in a season. Christian Erhoff (14, 2010.11) was the last defenseman in complete this feat.

Recording two assists, including his 60th of the season, on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Quinn Hughes became the fourth defenceman in NHL history with three straight 60-assist seasons, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, and Ray Bourque.

After eclipsing the 70-point mark on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, Quinn Hughes (2 seasons) ranks t-3rd for most 70+ point seasons recorded before a player’s 25th birthday in Canucks franchise history. Tony Tanti (4 seasons) and Trevor Linden (3 seasons) pace the list.

Recording two assists Feb. 19 at MIN, Quinn Hughes reached 55 assists on the season, reaching that mark for the third time in his career. In doing so, he became the 5th defenceman in NHL history with at least 3+ 55 assist seasons before their 25th birthday.

After recording two helpers on Feb. 19/24 at MIN, Quinn Hughes (309, now 317) has sole possession of 5th place for most career points by a defenceman in Canucks franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (321), Dennis Kearns (321), Mattias Ohlund (325) and Alexander Edler (409) pace the list.

By recording an assist on Feb. 11/24 at WSH, Quinn Hughes (170 GP) recorded his 150th career road point. He is t-4th for fewest games required to reach that mark. He is tied with Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr (146 GP) paces the list.

Quinn Hughes (53 assists) ranks t-1st for most assists recorded through a players first 53 games of a season in franchise history. He is tied with Henrik Sedin (53 assists, 2009.10).

VENI, VIDI, PETEY

Recording a power play goal on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson (49) ranks t-4th for most power play goals by a primary centre in Canucks franchise history. He is tied with Thomas Gradin, Bo Horvat (67) paces the list.

Assisting on a goal on Mar. 7/24 at VGK, Elias Pettersson became the 2nd fastest player in Canucks franchise history to record 400 career points. He required 390 games to reach that mark. Pavel Bure (360 GP) was the fastest. He also became the 5th fastest Swedish-born player to record 400 career points in NHL history. Pettersson is the first member of the 2017 NHL draft class to reach this mark.

Tying the game with his 30th of the season on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Elias Pettersson became the first player from the 2017 draft class to record three 30+ goal seasons.

Scoring the 165th goal of his career Feb. 19 at MIN, Elias Pettersson tied Ulf Dahlen for the sixth-most goals by a Swedish born player within their first six NHL seasons.

After recording a three-assist game on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, Elias Pettersson became the 10th player in franchise history to record at least 10 three-assist games with the franchise.

By recording a three-point game on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, Elias Pettersson (395 points, now 402) passed Brendan Morrison for 4th place for most career points among primary centres in franchise history. Bo Horvat (420), Thomas Gradin (550) and Henrik Sedin (1070) pace the list.

Elias Pettersson recorded a three-point game on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, marking his 35th three-point game. He currently ranks 9th for most three-point games in franchise history, Trevor Linden (37 GP) is 8th and Thomas Gradin (38 GP) is 9th. He also recorded his 11th three-point game of the season, the most in a season by a Canuck since Daniel (15) and Henrik Sedin (12) in 2009.10.

After recording three points on Feb. 10/24 at DET, Elias Pettersson (17) ranks t-5th for most 3+ point performances on the road in franchise history. Daniel Sedin (31 GP) paces the list.

THATCHER THE SNATCHER

Thatcher Demko was named NHL’s third star of the week on Mar. 11/24. During the week, Demko went undefeated and posted a record of 3-0-0. He had a 0.81 GAA and .969 save percentage through the week. He also helped the team record the third shared shutout in franchise history. Demko allowed only two goals in his starts during the week.

After recording the win on Mar. 7/24 at VGK, Thatcher Demko (50) ranks t-4th for most wins on the road (regular season and playoffs combined). He tied Jacob Markstrom (50). Dan Cloutier (55), Kirk McLean (102), and Roberto Luongo (120) all pace the list.

Thatcher Demko matched his career high for most wins in a season (33, now 34) requiring 16 fewer games on Mar. 7/24 at VGK. He set his career high in the 2021.22 season.

Thatcher Demko (40 GP) owns the franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season. The previous record was set by Roberto Luongo who had 30 wins in 48 games in 2008.09. Demko (40 GP) ranks t-9th for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season in NHL history. He is the 5th active goaltender to complete this feat.

Thatcher Demko recorded his 110th career win on Feb.13/24 at CHI, he holds sole possession of 4th place for most wins by a goaltender in Canucks franchise history. Roberto Luongo (252), Kirk McLean (211) and Richard Brodeur (126) all pace the list.

Thatcher Demko owns the franchise record for most wins in a non-overlapping 20 game stretch. Demko recorded 17 wins in his last 20 games lasting from Dec. 9/24 - Feb. 13/24, the previous record was 16, held by Dan Cloutier, Roberto Luongo, and Ryan Miller.

Thatcher Demko recorded a career-high nine-game winning streak lasting from Jan. 6/24 at NJD – Feb. 6/24 at CAR. He tied Dan Cloutier for the longest win streak in Canucks franchise history.

After recording a win on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Thatcher Demko (45, now 49) currently ranks 4th for most wins by a Canucks goalie on the road in the regular season. Dan Cloutier (50), Kirk McLean (86) and Roberto Luongo (105) all pace the list.

SETTING RECORDS

After recording the third shared shutout in franchise history on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks reached the 90-point mark this season. Doing so in 66 games, this marked the third time in franchise history they have completed this feat in 66 games or fewer. The previous instances were set by the 2011.12 Canucks (65 GP) and the 2010.11 Canucks (66 GP).

Recording a comeback win on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (38-16-6) matched the franchise record for most wins recorded through 60 games. The 2010.11 and 2011.12 Canucks also completed this feat. The 2023.24 Canucks have also recorded 20 wins through 28 home games, matching the franchise record set by the 1992.93, 2005.06 and 2009.10 Canucks.

After scoring four goals on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks have 203 goals in just 55 games this season. They currently rank 4th for most goals scored as a team through the first 55 games of a season. The 1992.93 Canucks pace the list with 243 goals. This marked the 6th time the Canucks scored 200+ goals within their first 55 games of a season and the first time since 1992.93.

By defeating the Blackhawks in Chicago on Feb. 13/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (30 GP) required the t-2nd fewest games to record 40 road points in a season. The 2011.12 Vancouver Canucks also completed this feat. The 2002.03 Vancouver Canucks (29 GP) pace the list.

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (73 points) own the franchise record for most standing points recorded through 50 games of a season. The previous record was held by the 2010.11 Canucks who had 71 points through 50 games.

GOOD, BETTER, BOES-T

Recording the primary assist on J.T. Miller’s overtime winner on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Brock Boeser recorded the 200th assist of his career, becoming the 20th forward in franchise history to hit that mark.

After scoring on the power play on Feb. 29/24 vs LAK, Brock Boeser has recorded 15 power play goals this season. Only three other Canucks have scored as many in a season in the past 20 years, Daniel Sedin (18, 2010.11, & 16, 2006.07), Ryan Kesler (15, 2010.11), and Anson Carter (15, 2005.06).

Scoring 20 goals in 28 home games, Brock Boeser required the t-4th fewest games to reach that mark. Tony Tanti (22 GP, 1983.84), Thomas Gradin (23 GP, 1981.82), and Alexander Mogilny (24 GP, 1995.96) are the only others to complete the feat faster.

Recording two goals and the GWG in OT on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, Brock Boeser (28 GP) tied Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat for 8th place for most multi-goal games in franchise history.

Scoring two goals on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, Brock Boeser became the third Canuck in the past 20 years to record 32+ goals through 60 games in a season. Ryan Kessler (33 goals, 2010.11) and Daniel Sedin (32 goals, 2010.11) are the other players.

Assisting on a goal on Feb. 20/24 at COL, Brock Boeser set a career high for points in a season with 57 points (31-26-57) in 58 games. His previous best was set in the 2018.19 season (56 points, 69 GP).

By scoring a hat trick on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser became the eighth player in franchise history to record three hat tricks in a season. Ryan Kesler was the last player to complete this feat in 2010.11.

Brock Boeser ranks t-5th for most hat tricks (6) recorded by a player in Canucks franchise history. Stan Smyl (7), Pavel Bure (9), Markus Naslund (10) and Tony Tanti (10) all pace the list.

Boeser also reached the 30-goal mark in a season for the first time in his career, accomplishing this feat in only 49 games into the season. He joined Bo Horvat (42 GP, 2022.23) and Markus Naslund (41 GP, 2002.03) as the third Canuck in the past 25 years to score 30 goals before their 50th game of the season.

FIRST PAST THE POST

Scoring his 30th goal of the season on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Elias Pettersson joined Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller at the 30-goal plateau. The Canucks are the first team in the NHL this season to have three 30+ goal scorers.

With J.T. Miller scoring his 25th, 26th, and 27th goals of the season Feb. 19 at MIN, the Canucks became the first team in the NHL this season with three 25+ goal scorers.

The Canucks were the first team in the NHL to have 11 players with 10 or more goals this season.

HÖGGING THE PUCK

Nils Höglander has scored all 20 of his goals this season at even strength. He has scored all but two goals at even strength during his career.

After scoring two goals in the opening period on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Nils Höglander set his career high for goals in a season with 14 (now 20). His previous high was 13 set in his rookie season in 2020.21.

SURREY RAISED AND VANCOUVER READY

Arshdeep Bains, a Surrey local, made his Canuck debut on Feb. 20/24 at COL. He became one of five players of South Asian descent to appear in at least one NHL game, including Robin Bawa, Jujhar Khaira, Manny Malhotra, and Andreas Martinsen. Bains leads the Abbotsford Canucks in points and was recently named the AHL All-Star MVP.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM

The Vancouver Canucks have the best first period goal differential in the league (+34). The single-season franchise record is +35, set by the 2011.12 Canucks.

With Ian Cole’s first period tally Feb. 19 at MIN, the Canucks scored their 10th goal within the first three minutes of a game, tying the Minnesota Wild for the most in the NHL this season.

ELIAS LIND-HIM

After recording the GWG on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, Elias Lindholm (2 GWG’s) tied the franchise record for most GWG’s recorded by a player through their first six games as a Canuck.

Scoring two goals in his sixth game as a Canuck, Elias Lindholm became the 5th player with multiple two-goal games in their first six games with the Canucks. Thomas Gradin, Esa Tikkanen, Martin Gelinas, Alexander Mogilny also completed this feat. He also became the 7th player in franchise history to record multiple goals in his first home game.

By scoring two goals in his Canuck debut on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Elias Lindholm became the 65th player in Canucks franchise history to score a goal in their debut game. He also became the 5th player in franchise history to score 2+ goals in their first game with the Canucks. The other players are Esa Tikkanen, Greg D. Adams, Thomas Gradin and Claire Alexander.

DAK DAK CITY

Dakota Joshua recorded three points (1-2-3) on Feb.13/24 at CHI, setting a career-high for points in a game, he also recorded his first career Gordie Howe hat trick during the game, making him the first player since Tanner Pearson (Jan. 1/22) with a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Joshua has now set season career-highs in goals (13), assists (13), points (26), game winning goals (4), and shooting percentage (18.8%). His previous bests for each category were set last season.

CALL 1-800-LIFE-LINE TODAY

Through a 30-game stretch lasting from Dec. 2/23 – Feb. 13/24, the Life Line (Dakota Joshua – Teddy Blueger – Conor Garland) put up 60 points (23-47-60). In this stretch, Joshua had 20 points (10-10-20), Blueger had 20 points (4-16-20), and Garland had 20 points (9-11-20). The Canucks had a record of 21-4-5 over this stretch.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Christian Felton signed to a one-year entry-level contract, Mar. 14

D Elias Pettersson assigned to Abbotsford from Orebro, Mar. 13

Arturs Silovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 12

Dakota Joshua retroactively placed on LTIR, Mar. 12

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 9

Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 8

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Guillaume Brisebois activated from LTIR and assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Carson Soucy activated from LTIR, Mar. 5

Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers, Mar. 5

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 4

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2

Elias Pettersson agreed to terms on an eight-year contract, Mar. 2

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 1

Jett Woo reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 25

Jett Woo recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 21

Carson Soucy retroactively placed on LTIR, Feb. 21

Dakota Joshua retroactively placed on IR, Feb. 21

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 16

Jett Woo reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 16

Jett Woo recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 11

Carson Soucy placed on IR, Feb. 11

Phillip Di Giuseppe activated off LTIR, Feb. 10

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 7

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 4

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 9/24 vs WPG

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Feb. 20/24 at COL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 9/24 vs WPG

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Feb. 29/24 vs LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Feb. 29/24 vs LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 24/24 vs STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 3/24 at ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Feb. 22/24 at SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Feb. 20/24 at COL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 10, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 7, Feb. 19/24 at MIN, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 7x, Latest Mar. 9/24 vs WPG

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 4, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 20, Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, 1st period

Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 13/24 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 7, Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 3x, Latest Mar. 3/24 at ANA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Feb. 13/24 at CHI, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 5/24 at LAK

Most Hits, Game: 45, Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

Longest Pointless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 28-2-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 14-15-8

Allow 4+ Goals: 4-14-6

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 38-3-2

Scoring First: 31-9-4

Allowing First Goal: 11-8-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-1

On 1 Day Rest: 24-11-5

On 2 Days Rest: 11-2-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-1-1

Score a PPG: 22-6-4

Give up a PPG: 16-10-6

25 or More Shots on Goal: 30-10-6

Less than 25 shots: 12-7-2

THREE STARS – MARCH

Hughes – 15 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Pettersson – 10 pts

Miller – 10 pts

Höglander – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

FEBRUARY WINNER – Miller (25 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Pettersson (30 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection