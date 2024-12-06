Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blue Jackets

CANUCKS VS BLUE JACKETS

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Dec. 6 (home), and March 28 (road).

Vancouver is 40-15-2-10 all-time against Columbus, including a 22-6-0-5 record at home.

The Canucks are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games against the Blue Jackets (3-0-2 in their last 5).

Elias Pettersson and Danton Heinen co-lead all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Columbus with 15 points (10-5-15 and 5-10-15) in 10 and 19 career games, respectively.

In 15 career games against the Blue Jackets, Jake DeBrusk has 13 points (8-5-13).

Quinn Hughes has 11 points (1-10-11) in eight career games against Columbus.

In nine career games against the Blue Jackets, Brock Boeser has seven points (3-4-7).

Kevin Lankinen is 7-3-0 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 11 career appearances against Columbus.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face the Blue Jackets in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Elias Pettersson has 12 points (1-11-12) in his last seven games.

Quinn Hughes has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last five games.

Jake DeBrusk has 10 points (8-2-10) in his last six games and is tied for the league lead in road goals (11).

Conor Garland has eight points (3-5-8) in his last six games.

Pius Suter has five points (3-2-5) in his last five games.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 27/24: VAN 5 vs CBJ 4 (OT)

Brock Boeser opened the scoring for the Canucks at 15:20 in the second period...J.T. Miller and Pius Suter were credited with the assists...Suter extended his point streak to three games on the play (4-2-6)...Elias Pettersson recorded a goal on the power play 1:11 in to the third period...Miller and Quinn Hughes factored in on the goal...Hughes extended his point streak to six games (1-10-11)...Boeser scored another goal on the power play at 3:24 in the third period to bring the lead within one...Suter and Hughes assisted the goal...Boeser scored his third goal of the game at 6:28 on the power play for his third hattrick of the season and to tie the game...Pettersson and Miller recorded the assists...Pettersson scored his ninth GWG of the season at 4:01 in overtime...Boeser and Hughes assisted the goal...Hughes recorded his 50th assist of the season on the play...Noah Juulsen appeared in his 100th game...All Canucks on the scoresheet recorded a multipoint game, Boeser (3-1-4), Miller (0-3-3), Pettersson (2-1-3), Hughes (0-3-3), and Suter (0-2-2)...Nikita Zadorov led the team in hits (5).

