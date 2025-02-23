Game Notes: Canucks at Utah

CANUCKS AT UTAH HOCKEY CLUB

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Utah this season: Dec. 18 (road, 3-2 OTL), Feb. 23 (road), and Mar. 16 (home).

Vancouver is 0-0-1 all-time against Utah, with the only matchup taking place on the road.

Quinn Hughes leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Utah with two points (0-2-2) in one game.

In one career game against Utah, Dakota Joshua has one point (1-0-1).

Marcus Pettersson has one point (1-0-1) in two career games against Utah.

In two career games against Utah, Filip Chytil has one point (0-1-1).

Kevin Lankinen has yet to face Utah in his career.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to appear in a game against Utah in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (5-7-12) in his last eight games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (45) and points per game (1.26) and is third in points (59).

Filip Hronek has five points (1-4-5) in his last six games.

Filip Chytil has points in three of his first five games as a member of the Canucks (1-2-3).

LAST MEETING – DEC. 18/24: VAN 2 at UTA 3 (OT)

Danton Heinen opened the scoring at 12:39 of the second period with a power play goal…Quinn Hughes had the lone assist…Dakota Joshua gave Vancouver a 2-0 lead at 2:45 of the third…Teddy Blueger and Hughes recorded the assists…Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther each scored to tie the game before the end of the third period…Mikhail Sergachev scored the overtime winner with 13 seconds remaining in the extra frame…Hughes led the team with seven shots…Kiefer Sherwood had a game-high seven hits…Tyler Myers blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

