Game Notes: Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS AT SHARKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, NBC Sports California

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 2 (road, 3-2 W), Dec. 23 (home, 4-3 W), Feb. 6 (road), and Apr. 14 (home).

Vancouver is 70-56-9-7 all-time against San Jose, including a 37-30-5-2 record on the road.

The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Sharks (4-1-0 in their last 5).

Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against San Jose with 25 points (9-16-25) in 26 games.

In 21 career games against the Sharks, Elias Pettersson has 22 points (7-15-22).

Brock Boeser has 21 points (12-9-21) in 25 career games against the Sharks.

In 11 career games against the Sharks, Jake DeBrusk has 11 points (6-5-11).

Thatcher Demko is 12-0-0 with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in 12 career games against San Jose.

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 3-1-0 with a 2.94 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in four career appearances against the Sharks.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (5-7-12) in his last eight games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (45), points (59), and points per game (1.26).

Pius Suter has seven goals in eight career games against San Jose.

Filip Hronek has three points (0-3-3) in his last three games.

Jake DeBrusk has three points (1-2-3) in his last three games.

Filip Chytil has points in each of his first two games as a Vancouver Canuck (1-1-2).

LAST MEETING – DEC. 23/24: VAN 4 vs SJS 3

William Eklund opened the scoring for the Sharks just past the halfway mark of the first period…Brock Boeser tied the game with just under six minute remaining in the opening period…Quinn Hughes and Vincent Desharnais had the assists…Kiefer Sherwood gave Vancouver the lead at 16:42 of the second…Teddy Blueger and Nils Höglander picked up the assists…Elias Pettersson doubled the lead 26 seconds later…Jake DeBrusk and Conor Garland had the helpers…Pettersson scored the Canucks’ third goal in 1:10 at 17:52 of the second…J.T. Miller and Hughes had the assists…Cody Ceci and Luke Kunin each had goals for San Jose in the third period…Garland, Miller, and Pettersson each had four shots…Miller and Dakota Joshua had five hits each…Miller blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 26 saves.

