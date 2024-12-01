Game Notes: Canucks at Red Wings

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 29/24: VAN 4 at BUF 3 (OT)

Bowen Byram opened the scoring with just under two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first…Jake DeBrusk evened the contest with under two minutes remaining in the second…Pius Suter and Brock Boeser had the assists…Conor Garland gave the Canucks the lead at 5:15 of the third…Boeser and Quinn Hughes were credited with the assists…Suter gave Vancouver a two-goal lead less than four minutes later…Garland had the only assist…Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch scored in the second half of the third to bring the game even…Garland scored the overtime winner with 1:01 remaining in the extra frame…Hughes and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists…Garland had six shots…Aatu Räty had four hits…Erik Brännström and Tyler Myers blocked four shots each…Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves.

LAST 5 – vs DETROIT

Feb. 15/24: VAN 4 vs DET 1

vs DET 1 Feb. 10/24: VAN 3 at DET 4 (OT)

Feb. 13/23: VAN 1 vs DET 6

Feb. 11/23: VAN 2 at DET 5

Mar. 17/22: VAN 0 vs DET 1

QUINN-TASTIC

With two assists on Nov. 29/24 at BUF, Quinn Hughes tied Alex Edler for the most assists by a defenceman in franchise history (310), as well as tying Edler for the seventh-most assists in franchise history.

tied Alex Edler for the most assists by a defenceman in franchise history (310), as well as tying Edler for the seventh-most assists in franchise history. By recording a goal and two assists on Nov. 27/24 at PIT, Quinn Hughes tied Roman Josi for the second-most three-point games by a defenceman since the start of the 2019.20 season (29). Cale Makar tops the list (33).

tied Roman Josi for the second-most three-point games by a defenceman since the start of the 2019.20 season (29). Cale Makar tops the list (33). Opening the scoring just 34 seconds into the game on Nov. 19/24 vs NYR, Quinn Hughes tied Jyrki Lumme and Dan Hamhuis for the fourth-fastest goal by a defenceman to open a game in franchise history.

tied Jyrki Lumme and Dan Hamhuis for the fourth-fastest goal by a defenceman to open a game in franchise history. Recording one assists on Nov. 16/24 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes reached the 350-point mark in his 381st career game, the ninth-fewest games to reach the 350-point mark by a defenceman in NHL history.

reached the 350-point mark in his 381st career game, the ninth-fewest games to reach the 350-point mark by a defenceman in NHL history. Scoring the game-winning goal on Nov. 7/24 at LAK, Quinn Hughes tied Rick Lanz, Christian Ehrhoff, and Chris Tanev for 8th on the franchise’s all-time game-winning goals list amongst defencemen.

tied Rick Lanz, Christian Ehrhoff, and Chris Tanev for 8th on the franchise’s all-time game-winning goals list amongst defencemen. Recording three assists in his 376th career game on Nov. 5/24 at ANA, Quinn Hughes reached the 300-assist benchmark. In doing so, he became the third fastest defenceman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368).

reached the 300-assist benchmark. In doing so, he became the third fastest defenceman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368). Posting three assists on Nov. 5 at ANA, Quinn Hughes now has 22 such games in his NHL career, the third-most in NHL history by a defenceman aged 25 or younger, trailing only Bobby Orr (48 games) and Paul Coffey (32 games).

now has 22 such games in his NHL career, the third-most in NHL history by a defenceman aged 25 or younger, trailing only Bobby Orr (48 games) and Paul Coffey (32 games). With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s third period goal on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Quinn Hughes has 297 career assists, the fourth-most by a defenceman in their first 375 career games, trailing only Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, and Paul Coffey.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

With his victory on Nov. 29/24 at BUF, Kevin Lankinen is now 9-0-0 on the road this season, tied with Glenn Hall (1965.66) and Cam Talbot (2023.24) for the most road wins to start a season in NHL history.

is now 9-0-0 on the road this season, tied with Glenn Hall (1965.66) and Cam Talbot (2023.24) for the most road wins to start a season in NHL history. Stopping all 32 shots he faced on Nov. 26/24 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen became the second Canucks goaltender to post a shutout against the Bruins, joining Corey Hirsch.

became the second Canucks goaltender to post a shutout against the Bruins, joining Corey Hirsch. Recording his fifth-career shutout on Nov. 26/24 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen is now 8-0-0 on the road to start the 2024.25 season, the fifth goaltender in NHL history to start a season with such record.

PUSH IT TO THE MAX

Recording an assist in his second-career game on Nov. 27/24 at PIT, Max Sasson became the first Canucks player to begin their career with points in at least two straight games since Elias Pettersson.

became the first Canucks player to begin their career with points in at least two straight games since Elias Pettersson. Making his NHL debut on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Max Sasson became the 46th player in franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut.

JAKE ‘N BAKE

Returning to Boston on Nov. 26/24 for the first time since signing with Vancouver on July 1, Jake DeBrusk continued his strong play on the road, scoring in his fifth-consecutive road contest, helping the Canucks to improve to 5-0-0 on the road when he scores (now 6-0-0 after scoring on Nov. 29/24 at BUF).

ROAD WARRIORS

Emerging victorious on Nov. 26/24 at BOS, the Vancouver Canucks extended their road win streak to eight games, tied for the second-longest run in franchise history.

extended their road win streak to eight games, tied for the second-longest run in franchise history. Defeating Ottawa by a score of 4-3 on Nov. 23/24, the Canucks have begun the 2024.25 season 7-1-0 on the road for the first time in franchise history.

PETTERSSZN

Assisting on two goals on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Elias Pettersson now has 22 points (10-12-22) in 14 career games against Ottawa (1.57 P/GP), the fourth-highest points-per-game rate amongst active players (min. 5 GP).

now has 22 points (10-12-22) in 14 career games against Ottawa (1.57 P/GP), the fourth-highest points-per-game rate amongst active players (min. 5 GP). Recording two assists on Nov. 23/24 vat OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for the 10th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (54).

passed Dennis Kearns for the 10th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (54). With a goal and an assist on Nov. 12/24 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson has 421 career points, passing Bo Horvat for 10th on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

BESTING THE BLACKHAWKS

Defeating Chicago by a score of 4-1 on Nov. 16/24, the Vancouver Canucks have now won nine consecutive games in regulation against the Blackhawks dating back to 2022, tied for the longest such streak in franchise history (vs SJS from 1991-92 and vs WSH from 1974-76 are the others).

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Scoring his first career NHL goal on Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, Jonathan Lekkerimäki became the 490th player to score a goal in a Canucks uniform.

became the 490th player to score a goal in a Canucks uniform. With his goal on Nov. 14 vs NYI registering at 93.38 mph, Jonathan Lekkerimäki recorded the seventh-hardest goal (as of Nov. 14) in 2024.25.

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’

By defeating Los Angeles on Nov. 7/24, the Vancouver Canucks completed a three-game sweep of a California road trip, the first time in franchise history the team has swept a California-only road trip.

SHOOTER SUTER

Scoring his second goal of the game with just 26 seconds remaining in regulation on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history.

recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history. With two goals on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter now has seven goals in seven-career games against the Sharks, including four in three games as a member of the Canucks.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 28

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 28

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 21

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 21

T. Miller placed on Non-Roster List, Nov. 19

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 19

D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 19

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve, Nov. 17

Dakota Joshua activated from Injured Non-Roster, Nov. 14

Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13

Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 12

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 11

rs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 11 Ty Young reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Ty Young recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Artūrs Šilovs assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

rs Šilovs assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10 Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Nils Åman reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 9

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 9

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 23/24 at OTT

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16/24 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 26/24 at BOS

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 29/24 at BUF

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 27/24 at PIT

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 27/24 at PIT

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 26/24 at BOS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 19/24 vs NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 29/24 at BUF

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 19/24 vs NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 23/24 at OTT

Most SHG Scored, Game: 0

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 20, Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, 3rd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Nov. 26/24 at BOS, 1st period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, 2x, Latest Nov. 29/24 at BUF

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, Nov. 29/24 at BUF, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 3x, Latest Nov. 29/24 at BUF

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 22, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 17/24 vs NSH, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Most Hits, Game: 43, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 3x, Latest Nov. 17-19/24 (0-2-0)

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Nov. 17-19/24

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 7-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-6-2

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-7-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 12-0-1

Scoring First: 5-2-2

Allowing First Goal: 7-5-1

On 0 Days Rest: 0-2-0

On 1 Day Rest: 5-4-2

On 2 Days Rest: 5-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-1

Score a PPG: 7-3-1

Give up a PPG: 3-5-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 8-4-2

Less than 25 shots: 4-3-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

DeBrusk – 20 pts

Pettersson – 15 pts

Hughes – 15 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Miller – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Brännström – 5 pts

Lekkerimäki – 5 pts

Šilovs – 5 pts

Räty – 5 pts

Sherwood – 5 pts

Lankinen – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars