Game Notes: Canucks at Predators - Round 1 Game 6

LAST GAME PLAYED – APR. 30/24: VAN 2 vs NSH 1

Nikita Zadorov opened scoring for the game with a goal at 3:11 in the final frame…Quinn Hughes recorded the lone helper…Nashville scored two unanswered including the winner…Hughes, J.T. Miller, and Elias Pettersson all led the team in shots (3)…Carson Soucy led the team in blocked shots (4)…Miller led the team in hits (6)… Artūrs Šilovs stopped 20 shots.

LAST 5 – vs NASHVILLE (REGULAR SEASON AND PLAYOFFS)

Apr. 30/24: VAN 1 vs NSH 2

Apr. 28/24: VAN 4 at NSH 3 (OT)

at NSH 3 (OT) Apr. 26/24: VAN 2 at NSH 1

at NSH 1 Apr. 23/24: VAN 1 vs NSH 4

Apr. 21/24: VAN 4 vs NSH 2

QUINNSANITY

On May 1/24, the NHL announced that Quinn Hughes has been named as a finalist for the Norris Trophy. During the regular season Hughes recorded 92 points (17-75-92) and bested his previous record for most points in a season by a Canucks defenseman.

has been named as a finalist for the Norris Trophy. During the regular season Hughes recorded 92 points (17-75-92) and bested his previous record for most points in a season by a Canucks defenseman. Recording a helper in Game 5 vs Nashville, Quinn Hughes (19 assists) ranks t-3rd for most assists by a defencemen in the playoffs in Canucks franchise history. He is tied with Mattias Ohlund, Jyrki Lumme (31) paces the list.

(19 assists) ranks t-3rd for most assists by a defencemen in the playoffs in Canucks franchise history. He is tied with Mattias Ohlund, Jyrki Lumme (31) paces the list. Playing in his 20th career Stanley Cup Playoff game in Game 3 at Nashville, Quinn Hughes recorded his 17th and 18th career playoff assists, tying Gary Suter and Adam Fox for the most assists by a defenceman in their first 20 career playoff games.

recorded his 17th and 18th career playoff assists, tying Gary Suter and Adam Fox for the most assists by a defenceman in their first 20 career playoff games. Recording his 19th and 20th career Stanley Cup Playoff points in Game 3 at Nashville, Quinn Hughes became the third player in Vancouver Canucks history to have at least 20 points through their first 20 career postseason contests, joining Trevor Linden (21) and Thomas Gradin (21) (also joined by J.T. Miller during Game 3).

became the third player in Vancouver Canucks history to have at least 20 points through their first 20 career postseason contests, joining Trevor Linden (21) and Thomas Gradin (21) (also joined by J.T. Miller during Game 3). Assisting on two power play goals in Game 3 at Nashville, Quinn Hughes tied Jeff Brown and Mattias Ohlund for the third-most power play assists in playoff franchise history by a defenceman. He trails Sami Salo (11) and Jyrki Lumme (15).

tied Jeff Brown and Mattias Ohlund for the third-most power play assists in playoff franchise history by a defenceman. He trails Sami Salo (11) and Jyrki Lumme (15). Recording his 68th multi-assist game (regular season and playoffs combined) in Game 3 at Nashville, Quinn Hughes ranks t-5th for most career multi-assist games in NHL history prior to turning the age 25. He is tied with Al MacInnis, Bobby Orr (117 GP) paces the list.

ranks t-5th for most career multi-assist games in NHL history prior to turning the age 25. He is tied with Al MacInnis, Bobby Orr (117 GP) paces the list. With two assists in Game 1 vs Nashville, Quinn Hughes has now recorded 18 points through the first 18 games of his playoff career, tying him with Brian Leetch for the sixth-most by a defenceman in NHL history through their first 18 career playoff games.

has now recorded 18 points through the first 18 games of his playoff career, tying him with Brian Leetch for the sixth-most by a defenceman in NHL history through their first 18 career playoff games. Recording his 67th multi-assist game (regular season and playoffs combined) in Game 1 vs Nashville, Quinn Hughes ranks t-6th for most career multi-assist games in NHL history prior to turning the age 25. Bobby Orr (117 GP) paces the list.

IN THE BOES-T OF TIME

Tying the game with eight seconds left in regulation, Brock Boeser (59:52) scored the third latest game-tying goal in franchise history. Matt Cooke has the two-latest goals (59:58 and 59:54).

(59:52) scored the third latest game-tying goal in franchise history. Matt Cooke has the two-latest goals (59:58 and 59:54). Scoring a hat trick in Game 4 at Nashville, Brock Boeser became the 5th player in franchise history to record a hat trick in the playoffs. The last player to do so was Trevor Linden in 1996.

ARTY PARTY

Artūrs Šilovs became the 7th goaltender in Canucks franchise history to secure a win in their first start in the NHL playoffs.

THREE OF A KIND

Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith and Artūrs Šilovs have each secured wins during the 2024 Vancouver Canucks’ first round series against Nashville. This marked the third instance of three different goalies winning a game in the same series for a club in NHL history. The other instances were the 2004 Vancouver Canucks (Dan Cloutier, Johan Hedberg, Alex Auld) and the 1972 Black Hawks (Tony Esposito, Gary Smith, Gerry Desjardins).

BLINK AND YOU’LL MISS IT

Scoring 1:02 into overtime, Elias Lindholm scored the 3rd fastest goal in overtime in Canucks franchise history. Alex Burrows (0:11, Game 2 2011 Stanley Cup Final) and Chris Tanev (0:11, Game 4 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers) had the fastest goals.

scored the 3rd fastest goal in overtime in Canucks franchise history. Alex Burrows (0:11, Game 2 2011 Stanley Cup Final) and Chris Tanev (0:11, Game 4 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers) had the fastest goals. Coming back from a two-goal deficit with 2:49 left in Game 4 at Nashville, the 24 Vancouver Canucks (57:11, 8th latest) were the 8th team in NHL History with a multi-goal comeback win in under the final three minutes of a playoff game. The latest was set by the Boston Bruins in 2012.13 (58:38). Game 4 at Nashville also marked the second time in NHL history a team has recorded a game-tying goal in the final 10 seconds of a game and the GWG in the opening two minutes of overtime.

(57:11, 8th latest) were the 8th team in NHL History with a multi-goal comeback win in under the final three minutes of a playoff game. The latest was set by the Boston Bruins in 2012.13 (58:38). Game 4 at Nashville also marked the second time in NHL history a team has recorded a game-tying goal in the final 10 seconds of a game and the GWG in the opening two minutes of overtime. By opening the scoring on their first shot of the game in Game 4 at Nashville, the Vancouver Canucks scored on their first shot on goal for the 13th time this season, tops in the NHL.

scored on their first shot on goal for the 13th time this season, tops in the NHL. Scoring two goals including the GWG within 12 seconds of each other in Game 1 against Nashville, the 24 Vancouver Canucks set the record for the fastest two goals in franchise playoff history. The previous record for fastest back-to-back goals was set in 1989 (15 seconds).

MILLER MAGIC

Recording three assists in Game 4 at Nashville, J.T. Miller recorded his 16th game with 3+ assists (regular season and playoffs combined) for the Canucks franchise. He ranks 4th for most 3+ assist games in franchise history.

DIALED IN DEMKO

On Apr. 29/24, the NHL announced that Thatcher Demko is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. During the 2023.24 regular season, Demko recorded a record of 35-14-2, a 2.45 GAA, and .918 save percentage, setting career highs in wins, GAA and save percentage. He also recorded five shutouts, the most he has ever had in a season.

is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. During the 2023.24 regular season, Demko recorded a record of 35-14-2, a 2.45 GAA, and .918 save percentage, setting career highs in wins, GAA and save percentage. He also recorded five shutouts, the most he has ever had in a season. Securing the win in the fifth playoff game of his career, Thatcher Demko has recorded a .974 save percentage through his first five playoff games of his career. He has the second highest save percentage by a goaltender through five playoff games. Ilya Bryzgalov (.975) paces the list.

DAK TO THE FUTURE

After recording his playoff career high in points goals and assists (3 points (2-1-3)) in his playoff debut as a Canuck on Apr. 21/24 vs NSH, Dakota Joshua became the fourth player in franchise history to have 3+ points in their playoff debut in franchise history. The other players were Geoff Courtnall, Cliff Ronning and Brian Bradley. Joshua also became the third player in history to have 2+ goals in their playoff debut with the franchise. The others were Geoff Courtnall and Mikael Samuelsson.

TEAM AWARDS

J.T. Miller: Cyclone Taylor Trophy – “Most Valuable Player”

Quinn Hughes: Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – “Best Defenceman”

J.T. Miller: Pavel Bure Award – “Most Exciting Player” & Leading Scorer

Dakota Joshua: Fred J. Hume Award – “Unsung Hero”

Elias Pettersson: Three Stars Award

Quinn Hughes: Daniel and Henrik Sedin Award – “Community Leadership”

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, May 1

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Apr. 23

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Apr. 21

Vasily Podkolzin agreed to terms on a two-year contract, Apr. 18

Thatcher Demko activated from LTIR, Apr. 16

Arturs Silovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Apr. 16

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Apr. 4

THE LAST TIME… (REGULAR SEASON AND PLAYOFFS)

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 26/24 at NSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 26/24 at NSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 28/24 at NSH

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 28/24 at NSH

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 30/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 30/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS (PLAYOFFS)

Most Goals Scored, Game: 4, 2x, Latest Apr. 28/24 at NSH

Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 4, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Apr. 30/24 vs NSH, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Apr. 30/24 vs NSH

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Apr. 26/24 at NSH

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Apr. 26/24 at NSH

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Apr. 30/24 vs NSH

Most SHG Scored, Game: N/A

Most SHG Allowed, Game: N/A

Most Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Apr. 28/24 at NSH

Most Shots, Period: 10, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 1, Apr. 28/24 at NSH

Fewest Shots, Game: 12, Apr. 26/24 at NSH

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Apr. 26/24 at NSH, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 1, Apr. 28/24 at NSH

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 30, 2x, Latest Apr. 28/24 at NSH

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 14, Apr. 26/24 at NSH, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Apr. 28/24 at NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 16, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Apr. 30/24 vs NSH, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Apr. 28/24 at NSH

Most Hits, Game: 47, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Fewest Hits, Game: 25, Apr. 26/24 at NSH

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 28, Apr. 26/24 at NSH

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 8, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Largest Margin of Victory: 2 goals, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals. Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Apr. 26/24 – Apr. 28/24

Longest Winless Streak: 1 game, 2x, Latest Apr. 30/24 vs NSH

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS (REGULAR SEASON)

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 10, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 7, Feb. 19/24 at MIN, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 7x, Latest Mar. 9/24 vs WPG

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 4, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 20, 2x, Latest Apr. 6/24 at LAK, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 13/24 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 7, Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, 2x, Latest Mar. 21/24 vs MTL

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Feb. 13/24 at CHI, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 5/24 at LAK

Most Hits, Game: 52, Jan. 20/24 vs TOR

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Feb. 29/24 vs LAK

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

Longest Pointless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN… (PLAYOFFS)

Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-2-0

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-0

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 3-1-0

Scoring First: 2-1-0

Allowing First Goal: 1-1-0

On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 1-2-0

On 2 Days Rest: 2-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 0-0-0

Score a PPG: 1-0-0

Give up a PPG: 1-1-0

25 or More Shots on Goal: 0-0-0

Less than 25 shots: 3-2-0

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN… (REGULAR SEASON)

Score 4+ Goals: 32-2-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 18-21-9

Allow 4+ Goals: 4-17-7

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 46-6-2

Scoring First: 38-11-4

Allowing First Goal: 12-12-5

On 0 Days Rest: 5-3-1

On 1 Day Rest: 28-14-6

On 2 Days Rest: 14-5-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-1-1

Score a PPG: 27-8-5

Give up a PPG: 18-13-6

25 or More Shots on Goal: 38-13-7

Less than 25 shots: 12-10-2

THREE STARS – APRIL (PLAYOFFS)

Zadorov – 10 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Miller – 10 pts

Joshua – 5 pts

Hughes – 5 pts

Lindholm – 5 pts

APRIL WINNER (REGULAR SEASON) – Garland, Hughes (10 pts)

MARCH WINNER – Hughes (30 pts)

FEBRUARY WINNER – Miller (25 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Pettersson (30 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection