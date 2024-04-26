Game Notes: Canucks at Predators - Round 1 Game 3

LAST GAME PLAYED – APR. 23/24: VAN 1 vs NSH 4

Nashville opened scoring for the game with three goals…Nikita Zadorov answered back with a goal at 15:33 in the second period…Ian Cole and Phillip Di Giuseppe were credited with the assists…The Predators scored another goal in the third period…Noah Juulsen made his playoff debut…J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes led the team in shots (3)…Dakota Joshua set a Canucks playoff individual high for hits (8).

LAST 5 – vs NASHVILLE (REGULAR SEASON AND PLAYOFFS)

Apr. 23/24: VAN 1 vs NSH 4

Apr. 21/24: VAN 4 vs NSH 2

vs NSH 2 Dec. 19/23: VAN 5 at NSH 2

at NSH 2 Oct. 31/23: VAN 5 vs NSH 2

vs NSH 2 Oct. 24/23: VAN 3 at NSH 2

DAK TO THE FUTURE

After recording his playoff career high in points goals and assists (3 points (2-1-3)) in his playoff debut as a Canuck on Apr. 21/24 vs NSH, Dakota Joshua became the fourth player in franchise history to have 3+ points in their playoff debut in franchise history. The other players were Geoff Courtnall, Cliff Ronning and Brian Bradley. Joshua also became the third player in history to have 2+ goals in their playoff debut with the franchise. The others were Geoff Courtnall and Mikael Samuelsson.

BLINK AND YOU’LL MISS IT

Scoring two goals including the GWG within 12 seconds of each other in Game 1 against Nashville, the 24 Vancouver Canucks set the record for the fastest two goals in franchise playoff history. The previous record for fastest back-to-back goals was set in 1989 (15 seconds).

QUINNSANITY

With two assists in Game 1 vs Nashville, Quinn Hughes has now recorded 18 points through the first 18 games of his playoff career, tying him with Brian Leetch for the sixth-most by a defenceman in NHL history through their first 18 career playoff games.

has now recorded 18 points through the first 18 games of his playoff career, tying him with Brian Leetch for the sixth-most by a defenceman in NHL history through their first 18 career playoff games. Recording his 67th multi-assist game (regular season and playoffs combined) in Game 1 vs Nashville, Quinn Hughes ranks t-6th for most career multi-assist games in NHL history prior to turning the age 25. Bobby Orr (117 GP) paces the list.

DIALED IN DEMKO

Securing the win in the fifth playoff game of his career, Thatcher Demko has recorded a .974 save percentage through his first five playoff games of his career. He has the second highest save percentage by a goaltender through five playoff games. Ilya Bryzgalov (.975) paces the list.

TEAM AWARDS

J.T. Miller: Cyclone Taylor Trophy – “Most Valuable Player”

Quinn Hughes: Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – “Best Defenceman”

J.T. Miller: Pavel Bure Award – “Most Exciting Player” & Leading Scorer

Dakota Joshua: Fred J. Hume Award – “Unsung Hero”

Elias Pettersson: Three Stars Award

Quinn Hughes: Daniel and Henrik Sedin Award – “Community Leadership”

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Apr. 23

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Apr. 21

Vasily Podkolzin agreed to terms on a two-year contract, Apr. 18

Thatcher Demko activated from LTIR, Apr. 16

Arturs Silovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Apr. 16

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Apr. 4

Sawyer Mynio assigned to Abbotsford from Seattle (WHL), Mar. 31

Ty Mueller signed to a three-year entry-level contract, Mar. 30

Dakota Joshua activated from LTIR, Mar. 28

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 27

Thatcher Demko retroactively placed on LTIR, Mar. 27

Jonathan Lekkerimäki assigned to Abbotsford from Orebro, Mar. 25

Christian Felton signed to a one-year entry-level contract, Mar. 14

D Elias Pettersson assigned to Abbotsford from Orebro, Mar. 13

Arturs Silovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 12

Dakota Joshua retroactively placed on LTIR, Mar. 12

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 9

Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 8

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Guillaume Brisebois activated from LTIR and assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Carson Soucy activated from LTIR, Mar. 5

Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers, Mar. 5

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 4

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2

Elias Pettersson agreed to terms on an eight-year contract, Mar. 2

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 1

THE LAST TIME… (REGULAR SEASON AND PLAYOFFS)

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 8/24 vs VGK

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS (PLAYOFFS)

Most Goals Scored, Game: 4, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 4, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 2, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Most PPG Scored, Game: N/A

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Most SHG Scored, Game: N/A

Most SHG Allowed, Game: N/A

Most Shots, Game: 21, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Most Shots, Period: 10, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: N/A

Fewest Shots, Game: 18, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Fewest Shots, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Apr. 23/24 vs NSH, 1st period

Fewest Shots, OT: N/A

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 22, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 10, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: N/A

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 16, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 4, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH, 1st and 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: N/A

Most Hits, Game: 47, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Fewest Hits, Game: 41, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 11, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 8, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Largest Margin of Victory: 2 goals, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals. Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Longest Win Streak: 1 game, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Longest Point Streak: 1 game, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Longest Winless Streak: 1 game, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Longest Pointless Streak: 1 game, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS (REGULAR SEASON)

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 10, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 7, Feb. 19/24 at MIN, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 7x, Latest Mar. 9/24 vs WPG

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 4, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 20, 2x, Latest Apr. 6/24 at LAK, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 13/24 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 7, Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, 2x, Latest Mar. 21/24 vs MTL

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Feb. 13/24 at CHI, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 5/24 at LAK

Most Hits, Game: 52, Jan. 20/24 vs TOR

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Feb. 29/24 vs LAK

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

Longest Pointless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN… (PLAYOFFS)

Score 4+ Goals: 1-0-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-1-0

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-0

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-0-0

Scoring First: 0-0-0

Allowing First Goal: 1-1-0

On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 0-1-0

On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 0-0-0

Score a PPG: 0-0-0

Give up a PPG: 1-0-0

25 or More Shots on Goal: 0-0-0

Less than 25 shots: 1-1-0

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN… (REGULAR SEASON)

Score 4+ Goals: 32-2-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 18-21-9

Allow 4+ Goals: 4-17-7

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 46-6-2

Scoring First: 38-11-4

Allowing First Goal: 12-12-5

On 0 Days Rest: 5-3-1

On 1 Day Rest: 28-14-6

On 2 Days Rest: 14-5-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-1-1

Score a PPG: 27-8-5

Give up a PPG: 18-13-6

25 or More Shots on Goal: 38-13-7

Less than 25 shots: 12-10-2

THREE STARS – APRIL (PLAYOFFS)

Joshua – 5 pts

Hughes – 5 pts

Zadorov – 5 pts

APRIL WINNER (REGULAR SEASON) – Garland, Hughes (10 pts)

MARCH WINNER – Hughes (30 pts)

FEBRUARY WINNER – Miller (25 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Pettersson (30 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection