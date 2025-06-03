CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH DEFENCEMAN DEREK FORBORT ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT 

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Derek Forbort on a one-year $2 million contract.

“Bringing Derek back for another season is an important move for our group,” said Allvin. “His strong defensive play and solid work on the penalty kill really helped solidify our back end this past year. Derek has a strong voice in the room and some impressive leadership qualities, and we will look to him to help our team continue to grow and improve this coming season.”

Forbort, 33, appeared in 54 games with Vancouver last season, recording 11 points (2-9-11), 45 penalty minutes, and averaging 17:06 of ice time.

The 6’4”, 216lbs defenceman has played 550 career regular season games split between Los Angeles, Calgary, Winnipeg, Boston, and Vancouver recording 106 points (19-87-106), 344 penalty minutes, and a +23 plus/minus rating. In 35 career playoff matchups, Forbort has recorded five points (3-2-5) and 33 penalty minutes.

The Duluth, MN native represented the United States multiple times internationally, including the 2010 U18 World Championships, winning gold, as well as the 2011 and 2012 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning bronze in 2011.

Forbort was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.