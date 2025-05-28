Abbotsford Canucks Set for Historic Game One of Calder Cup Western Conference Final

The Abbotsford Canucks are getting ready to take another step in franchise history as they prepare to face the Texas Stars in the Calder Cup Western Conference Finals – the deepest playoff run in Abbotsford Canucks history.

It’s been a season defined by structure, belief, and commitment. The Canucks have put in the work, and as captain Chase Wouters says, there’s a lot of belief in the dressing room.

“It's really special,” Wouters said. “It's pretty cliché, but you train all summer for these moments. Everyone wants to be playing this time of the year, that's what's exciting about it. We're just grateful to be in this situation.”

With three rounds behind them, the Canucks have already made history, but the mindset remains grounded. They’ve gained confidence through this playoff run, but the group knows each series is a fresh start, and tomorrow night is a new step in the journey ahead.

Abbotsford has played to their identity throughout the playoffs, sticking to a structured, supportive game, which is important when the pace and pressure intensify this time of year.

“It's about having your teammates there for when there is a breakdown. I think we've been good at helping each other out and protecting each other out there. And that's obviously been a big part of our success so far,” Wouters said.

The Texas Stars are led by three of the top scorers throughout the playoffs: Justin Hryckowian (7-8-15), Cameron Hughes (3-11-14), and former Canuck Kole Lind (6-5-11). The Canucks are studying film to prepare and will learn tendencies of the Stars as the series goes along, but the focus remains internal: playing to their structure and their game.

“You’ve got to know when those guys are out there,” Wouters said. “But at the end of the day, it's about what we do and our game to be able to shut those guys down. They're really good players, they're a really good team, and they're going to make stuff happen. It's about what we can control and what we can do in that room."

Abbotsford’s leadership group has been a steadying presence through the postseason, and that composure has been seen throughout the roster, including the team’s blueline, which continues to grow with each series.

23-year-old defenceman Cole McWard echoed Wouters’ mindset, highlighting how the coaching staff, led by Manny Malhotra, continues to preach process over outcome.

“Manny always talks about the process. Whether we win or lose a game, we're more focused on the details of how we played, how we're carrying out our plan,” McWard said. “There's confidence in that we've been able to do that so far, and I think we still have another level to reach, to hit that consistently, and that's what we're going to need to win.”

McWard contributed a key goal in Game 5 against the Colorado Eagles, notching his first of the playoffs, capitalizing on an odd-man rush, to give the Canucks a 3-0 lead going into the third period.

"Bainsy [Arshdeep Bains] got the puck in the middle, and he made a great play underneath, and laid it out to an area, and I grabbed it. I kind of felt someone behind me, like someone was going to join, so I went to the right side to buy him a little bit of time. I looked over and it was Briser [Guillaume Brisebois] - a little bit scary being on a two-on-one with your D partner,” McWard laughed. “He took the pass away, and I shot it, put it where I wanted, and luckily, it got through. It was a big goal to give us confidence going in that third with a good lead.”