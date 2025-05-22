CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD ANRI RAVINSKIS ON TWO-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Anri Ravinskis on a two-year, entry-level contract starting in 2025.26.

“Anri is a player our group has been watching closely this year in Finland and more recently at the World Hockey Championships in Sweden,” said Allvin. “Finding European free agents like Anri is a good way for our organization to improve its depth. We like his size and body type and look forward to helping him refine his skills and get used to the North American pro game.”

Ravinskis, 22, recently completed his second professional season playing in Finland, split between Ketterä (Mestis) and HPK (Liiga). He registered 21 points (8-13-21) and 10 penalty minutes in 23 games with Ketterä and 17 points (8-9-17) and 14 penalty minutes in 27 games played with HPK. He also suited up for three playoff games for HPK.

In 68 games across two seasons with Ketterä, the 6’3”, 201 lbs forward recorded 51 points (22-29-51), 38 penalty minutes, and a +13 plus/minus rating. He appeared in 16 playoff games for Ketterä, posting 10 points (7-3-10), eight penalty minutes, and a +7 plus/minus rating, winning a silver medal at the conclusion of the postseason.

Prior to his time in Finland, Ravinskis suited up for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), recording 54 points (29-25-54) and 39 penalty minutes in 98 games across two seasons. In 10 playoff games with the Armada, he accumulated four points (1-3-4) and six penalty minutes.

A native of Riga, Latvia, Ravinskis has represented his country on numerous occasions, including at the 2021 U18 World Championships, where he was named a Top 3 Player on the Team, the 2021 Division 1 Group A World Junior Hockey Championships, the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2025 World Championships.