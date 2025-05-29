Guillaume Brisebois and Ty Mueller Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk AHL Playoff Run

The Abbotsford Canucks made history as they punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals against the Texas Stars. En route, they’ve moved past the Tucson Roadrunners (2-1), Coachella Valley Firebirds (3-1), and the Colorado Eagles (3-2).

After finishing the Pacific Division Finals series against the Eagles, Guillaume Brisebois and Ty Mueller sat down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber, to talk about their historic playoff run, being British Columbians, and what the fans mean to this Abbotsford Canucks team.

Brisebois also talks about his d-partner Cole McWard, playing on his offside, and his first NHL game.

Mueller shares his thoughts on his rookie year, where he was an AHL All-Star, made his NHL debut, and other milestones he’s reached this season.

They both discuss goaltending throughout the playoffs, highlighting how teammate Artūrs Šilovs has given the team incredible confidence to match up against any opponent during their playoff run, coming up big in do-or-die game situations. A significant part of Abbotsford’s success is that everyone plays their role effectively, and they are committed to adhering to their structure.

“We just rally together, and when the big moments are there, the guys are stepping up to the plate. We’ve got Arty in net too, that’s been amazing since the start of the playoffs - he’s been great. Everyone is doing their job, and guys actually know their job on the team. They’re not trying to do something else that isn’t them. It’s been amazing since the beginning of the playoffs,” Brisebois said.

“We’ve all just been on the same page and been really focused on whatever it is: the face off and knowing where we’re going with the puck before it’s even dropped, or if they win the face off, which guys we’re going to and what lanes we have to be in. Really focusing on not allowing them to get anything to the middle or through the middle,” Mueller said.

Being drafted by the franchise in 2015, Brisebois started with the Utica Comets in the 2017-18 season. He feels that the organization has always been invested in his success and says that when the AHL team moved to Abbotsford in 2021-22, he felt welcomed by the passionate fan base, and enjoys being part of the Abbotsford community.

“It’s special. It’s really nice to be able to meet new people. Sometimes, when I think back at it, ‘I’m just Guillaume and why would I have an impact on someone?’ But sometimes it really does,” Brisebois said. “When I was younger, it was the same thing. I was looking up the guys, the professionals, and it’s really fun giving to the next one [generation].”

Mueller talks about what it’s like having Manny Malhotra as a coach and that Malhotra’s direct approach resonates with him. Mueller talks about how work in the faceoff circle is different in the pro game than in college and says he’s learned a lot from Malhotra in that regard.

“It’s awesome. Anytime you can learn from someone who’s had that experience and dominated in the circle, it’s pretty lucky,” Mueller said. “So many little things he’ll teach you with timing, or where to bring your stick to, and where to attack the other guy’s stick. [There’s] a lot of different little intricacies that he’s taught, and it’s helped a lot.”

