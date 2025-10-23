Game Notes: Canucks at Predators

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 21/25: VAN 1 at PIT 5
Conor Garland opened the scoring 1:18 into the opening frame…Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek had the assists…Connor Dewar even the game at 11:39 of the first…Tommy Novak gave Pittsburgh the lead on the power play at 14:21 of the second…Sindey Crosby doubled the Penguins lead with 3:42 left in the period…Anthony Mantha added to the lead 1:11 later…Justin Brazeau made it 5-1 just before the six-minute-mark of the third…Garland and Evander Kane each had three shots…Joseph LaBate had six hits…Tyler Myers blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves.
LAST 5 – vs NASHVILLE
- Jan. 29/225: VAN 3 at NSH 1
- Jan. 3/25: VAN 0 vs NSH 3
- Nov. 17/24: VAN 3 vs NSH 5
- Dec. 19/23: VAN 5 at NSH 2
- Oct. 31/23: VAN 5 vs NSH 2
FIL THE THRILL
- Assisting on Conor Garland’s first period goal on Oct. 21/25 at PIT, Filip Hronek passed Jaroslav Modry for the for the ninth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (202).
- With two assists on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Filip Hronek reached the 200-assist mark for his career. He becomes the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist mark.
MOVIN’ ON UP
- With an assist on Kiefer Sherwood’s power play goal on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes became the fourth defenceamn in Canucks history to record a point in each of the team’s first four road games of a season, joining Jason Garrison (2013.14), Jeff Brown (1995.96), and Dennis Kearns (1977.78).
- Recording an assist on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes passed Thomas Gradin (354) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list.
- With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Oct. 17/25 at CHI, Quinn Hughes recorded his 181st career power play point, tying Stan Smyl for the sixth-most in franchise history.
CENTURY MARK
- Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Tyler Myers registered the 100th goal of his career. He becomes the seventh defenceman from the 2008 NHL draft to hit the mark, following Erik Karlsson, Roman Josi, Drew Doughty, John Carlson, Alex Pietrangelo, and Jared Spurgeon.
- Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Oct. 13/25 vs STL, Kiefer Sherwood hit the 100-point mark for his career. His is one of only three players in NHL history from Columbus, alongside Jack Roslovic and Cole Sillinger, with all three having at least 100 career points.
WIN-DY CITY
- Defeating the Blackhawks via shootout on Oct. 17/25, the Canucks have now won 11 consecutive games against Chicago, tied for the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history (San Jose, Jan. 18/20 to Nov. 20/24 and Toronto, Jan. 10/06 to Nov. 2/13).
BROCKSTAR
- Scoring his first power play goal of the season on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Brock Boeser became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin.
- Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.
- With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).
- Scoring the team’s fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).
TOP TIER
- With an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman.
- Hughes reached the mark in 435 games, while Elder skated in 925 games to set the original mark.
DEMMER TIME
- Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.
FOOTE IN THE DOOR
- Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Tom Willander recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20
- Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20
- Jimmy Schuldt reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 20
- Nils Höglander played on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 7, Oct. 20
- Joseph LaBate recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20
- Jimmy Schuldt recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20
- Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 20
- Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 20
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 20
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 16
- Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 11, Oct. 15
- Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford (AHL), Oct. 15
- Braeden Cootes assigned to Seattle (WHL), Oct. 14
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7
- Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7
- Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
- Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
- Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
- Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
- Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4
- Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 19/25 at WSH
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 19/25 at WSH
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 21/25 at PIT
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 21/25 at PIT
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL, 2nd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 5, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 21/25 at PIT, 2nd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 21/25 at PIT
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 21/25 at PIT
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: n/a
- Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Most Shots, Period: 13, Oct. 17/25 at CHI, 1st period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 21/25 at PIT, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 37, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 17, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Fewest Hits, Game: 22, Oct. 19/25 at WSH
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 23, Oct. 19/25 at WSH
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 10, Cot. 17/25 at CHI
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Oct. 21/25 at PIT
- Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 3-0-0
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-3-0
- Allow 4+ Goals: 0-2-0
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 4-1-0
- Scoring First: 2-1-0
- Allowing First Goal: 2-2-0
- On 0 Days Rest: 1-0-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 1-3-0
- On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
- Score a PPG: 3-0-0
- Give up a PPG: 3-2-0
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-1-0
- Less than 25 shots: 1-2-0
THREE STARS – OCTOBER
- Demko (15 pts)
- Sherwood (10 pts)
- Hughes (5 pts)
- Chytil (5 pts)
- Lankinen (5 pts)
- Boeser (5 pts)
- Myers (5 pts)
- Garland (5 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Saturday, October 25: Vancouver vs Montreal, 4:00pm PT
- Sunday, October 26: Vancouver vs Edmonton, 7:00pm PT
- Tuesday, October 28: Vancouver vs New York Rangers, 7:00pm PT
- Thursday, October 30: Vancouver at St. Louis, 5:00pm PT
- Saturday, November 1: Vancouver at Minnesota, 4:00pm PT