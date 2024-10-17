Game Notes: Canucks at Panthers

CANUCKS VS PANTHERS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, SCRIPPS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Panthers this season: Oct. 17 (road) and Dec. 12 (home).

Vancouver is 20-13-6-4 all-time against Florida, including a 9-9-1-2 record on the road.

The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Panthers (2-2-1 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Florida with 20 points (6-14-20) in 25 games.

In 18 career games against the Panthers, Jake DeBrusk has 13 points (7-6-13).

Elias Pettersson has 10 points (2-8-10) in nine career games against the Panthers.

Kevin Lankinen is 5-3-2 with a 2.80 goals against average and an .921 save percentage in 10 career games against Florida.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face the Panthers in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser has three points (2-1-3) in three games this season.

Conor Garland has three points (2-1-3) in three games this season.

Nils Höglander has two points (1-1-2) in three games this season.

Jake DeBrusk has two points (0-2-2) in three games this season.

LAST MEETING – DEC. 14/23: VAN 4 vs FLA 0

Andrei Kuzmenko opened the scoring at 4:03 into the first period, tallying his 6th of the season…the lone assist would be recorded by Conor Garland…Dakota Joshua would extend the lead to two with his fifth of the season at 13:52 of the first period…the only assist recorded would go to Teddy Blueger…Joshua would score his second of the night at 10:08 of the second period, the goal would go unassisted…Brock Boeser would tally his 22nd of the season on the power play, the tally coming at 15:41 of the second period…the primary and secondary assists would be recorded by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, respectively…Thatcher Demko faced 36 shots, recording his 3rd shutout of the 2023.24 season…Joshua led the team in hits (6)…Boeser and Joshua led the team in shots (3).

2024.25 TEAM RANKS