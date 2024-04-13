Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

CANUCKS AT OILERS

TV: Sportsnet, CBC, CITY

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the final meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 11 (home, 8-1 W), Oct. 14 (road, 4-3 W), Nov. 6 (home, 6-2 W), Apr. 13 (road).

Vancouver is 112-122-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 50-69-7-8 record on the road.

The Canucks are 4-3-3 in their last 10 games against the Oilers (4-1-0 in their last 5).

Elias Lindholm leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Edmonton with 35 points (21-14-35) in 37 career games.

J.T. Miller has 33 points (11-22-33) in 31 career games against the Oilers.

In 30 games played against Edmonton, Brock Boeser has 27 points (16-11-27).

Quinn Hughes has 22 points (3-19-22) in 24 career games against the Oilers.

In 21 career games against Edmonton, Elias Pettersson has 19 points (6-13-19).

In four career games (1-1-0), Casey DeSmith has a 3.24 GAA and a .921 save percentage versus the Oilers.

Arturs Silovs has yet to play a game against Edmonton.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 91 points overall this season (17-74-91). He currently ranks 1st in the league for points amongst defencemen. He has nine points (4-5-9) in his last five games.

J.T. Miller has 17 points (5-12-17) in his last 15 games and is currently on a nine-game point streak (3-9-12).

Conor Garland has six points (4-2-6) in his last six games.

Elias Pettersson is on a four-game point streak (1-3-4).

Quinn Hughes (+40) currently ranks 4th in the league in +/-.

The Vancouver Canucks currently rank 6th in the league. The Canucks have the most wins (40) when leading after two periods, have opened the scoring 50 times this season (leading the NHL), and have the most wins when scoring first (36).

LAST MEETING – NOV. 6/23: VAN 6 vs EDM 2

Quinn Hughes opened scoring for the Canucks at 11:30 in the first period to tie the game…Andrei Kuzmenko and Filip Hronek assisted the goal…Pius Suter posted a goal at 13:22 in the first period to extend his point streak to three games…Dakota Joshua and Ian Cole both recorded assists on the play…Brock Boeser registered the GWG on the power play at 14:52 in the first period, J.T. Miller and Hughes were credited with assists on the play…Nils Hoglander scored a goal at 10:52 in the second period…Sam Lafferty recorded the lone helper…Miller registered a goal at 7:51 in the third period on the power play to extend the lead…Hughes and Hronek posted the assists…Boeser recorded his second goal of the game at 19:01 on the power play…Elias Pettersson recorded an assist on the play to extend his point streak to six games (4-7-11)…Hughes registered the second helper…Hughes (1-3-4), Boeser (2-0-2), Miller (1-1-2) and Hronek (0-2-2) all had multi-point games while seven other Canucks got on the score sheet…Joshua led the team in hits (5)…Hughes led the team in shots (5)…Thatcher Demko saved a season-high 41 shots.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS