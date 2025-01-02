Game Notes: Canucks at Kraken

CANUCKS AT KRAKEN

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, KHN, KONG

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Dec. 28 (5-4 OTL, home), Jan. 2 (road), Mar. 1 (road), and Apr. 2 (home).

Vancouver is 7-4-1 all-time against Seattle, including a 4-2-0 record on the road.

The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Kraken (1-3-1 in their last 5).

Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Seattle with 13 points (5-8-13) in 12 career games.

In 11 career games against the Kraken, J.T. Miller has 12 points (3-9-12).

Jake DeBrusk has five points (4-1-5) in six career games against Seattle.

In 10 career games against the Kraken, Brock Boeser has five points (3-2-5), including two goals in the previous meeting on December 28.

Thatcher Demko is 5-2-1 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage in eight career appearances against Seattle.

Kevin Lankinen has appeared in two career games against the Kraken, holding a record of 0-1-0 with a 1.20 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser has six goals in his last four games.

J.T. Miller has five points (0-5-5) in his last five games.

Jake DeBrusk has four points (2-2-4) in his last four games.

Conor Garland has three points (1-2-3) in his last four games.

LAST MEETING – DEC. 28/24: VAN 4 vs SEA 5 (OT)

Brock Boeser opened the scoring with just under four minutes remaining in the first…Jake DeBrusk and J.T. Miller had the helpers…Matty Beniers brought Seattle even early in the second…Conor Garland gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead just past the eight-and-a-half minute mark of the second…Teddy Blueger and Carson Soucy had the assists…Boeser scored his second of the game with under five minutes remaining in the second…Soucy and Danton Heinen were credited with the assists…Jake DeBrusk extended Vancouver’s lead to three just over three minutes into the third…Miller and Derek Forbort were awarded the assists…Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Vince Dunn added another in the third to bring the game even…Dunn scored the overtime winner 2:15 into the extra frame…DeBrusk had four shots…Kiefer Sherwood had five hits…Noah Juulsen blocked five shots…Thatcher Demko made 24 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS