Game Notes: Canucks at Golden Knights

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 31/24: VAN 3 vs ANA 2

Brock Boeser opened scoring for the game at 11:26 in the first period on the power play…Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller were credited with the assists on the play…Dakota Joshua scored a between-the-legs goal at 9:34 in the second period on the power play…Pius Suter and Filip Hronek picked up the assists…Anaheim answered back with two goals of their own to begin the third period…Joshua netted the GWG at 17:47 in the third period…Conor Garland and Miller were awarded with the assists…Miller extended his point streak to four games (2-3-5)…Arturs Silovs picked up his first win and start of the season, saving 20 shots…Hughes and Garland led the team in shots (5)…Sam Lafferty led the team in hits (7).

LAST 5 - vs VEGAS

Mar. 7/24: VAN 3 at VGK 1

at VGK 1 Nov. 30/23: VAN 1 vs VGK 4

Mar. 21/23: VAN 3 vs VGK 4

Nov. 26/22: VAN 5 at VGK 1

at VGK 1 Nov. 21/22: VAN 4 vs VGK 5

SETTING RECORDS

Securing a win on Mar. 31/24 vs ANA, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks reached 100 points in a season for the 10th time in franchise history. They required 74 GP to reach that mark, the second fastest pace in franchise history. The 2010.11 Canucks (71 GP) were the fastest.

By defeating the Canadiens on Mar. 21/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (44 wins) recorded the second most wins through the first 70 games of a season in franchise history. Only the 2010.11 Canucks (45 wins) had more.

After recording the third shared shutout in franchise history on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks reached the 90-point mark this season. Doing so in 66 games, this marked the third time in franchise history they have completed this feat in 66 games or fewer. The previous instances were set by the 2011.12 Canucks (65 GP) and the 2010.11 Canucks (66 GP).

Recording a comeback win on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (38-16-6) matched the franchise record for most wins recorded through 60 games. The 2010.11 and 2011.12 Canucks also completed this feat. The 2023.24 Canucks have also recorded 20 wins through 28 home games, matching the franchise record set by the 1992.93, 2005.06 and 2009.10 Canucks.

ARTY PARTY

Arturs Silovs recorded his fourth career NHL win on Mar. 31/24 vs ANA, he became the second goalie in Canucks franchise history to record as many wins in six NHL appearances. Frank Caprice is the other goalie.

GOOD, BETTER, BOES-T

Brock Boeser recorded his 16th power play goal on Mar. 31/24 vs ANA, he has the t-2nd most power play goals by a Canuck in a season in the past 20 years. Daniel Sedin has the most (18, 2010.11 and 16, 2006.07).

Recording the primary assist on J.T. Miller’s overtime winner on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Brock Boeser recorded the 200th assist of his career, becoming the 20th forward in franchise history to hit that mark.

After scoring on the power play on Feb. 29/24 vs LAK, Brock Boeser has recorded 15 power play goals this season. Only three other Canucks have scored as many in a season in the past 20 years, Daniel Sedin (18, 2010.11, & 16, 2006.07), Ryan Kesler (15, 2010.11), and Anson Carter (15, 2005.06).

Scoring 20 goals in 28 home games, Brock Boeser required the t-4th fewest games to reach that mark. Tony Tanti (22 GP, 1983.84), Thomas Gradin (23 GP, 1981.82), and Alexander Mogilny (24 GP, 1995.96) are the only others to complete the feat faster.

PLAYOFF BOUND

Saturday, March 30 saw the Vancouver Canucks become the third Western Conference and first Canadian team to clinch a spot in the 2023.24 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks currently have a 12.2 shooting percentage this season. Their shooting percentage this season is tied for the third highest by any team in the NHL since 2005.06. They are currently tied with the 2018.19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

QUINNSANITY

After recording a helper on Mar. 25/24 vs LAK, Quinn Hughes (322, now 323) has sole possession of 3rd place for most career points by a defenceman in Canucks franchise history. Mattias Ohlund (325) and Alexander Edler (409) pace the list.

Picking up an assist on Mar. 23/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes became the first defenceman in franchise history to reach the 80-point mark in a season.

Recording two assists on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Quinn Hughes (295 assists, now 298) ranks t-9th for most assists (regular season and playoffs combined) by an NHL defenseman prior to their 25th birthday. He is tied with Al Macinnis, Brian Leetch (301) ranks 8th, and Bobby Orr (471) paces list.

Posting a multi-assist game on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Quinn Hughes (63 GP) ranks 5th for most multi-assist games by an NHL defenseman within their first 6 seasons in the league. Gary Suter (64 GP) ranks 4th and Paul Coffey (104) paces the list.

Posting an assist on Mar. 16/24 vs WSH, Quinn Hughes currently ranks 2nd for most career assists in franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined). Hughes currently has 293 assists (now 298). Alexander Edler (340 assists) paces the list.

Picking up an assist on the opening goal on Mar. 16/24 vs WSH, Quinn Hughes broke his own franchise record for most points in a single season by a defenceman (77 points).

Assisting on Brock Boeser’s goal on Mar. 16/24 vs WSH, Quinn Hughes recorded his 64th assist of the season, marking the seventh-highest single-season total in franchise history. Henrik Sedin (83 in 2009.10) holds the single-season record.

Recording his second straight 75-point season by assisting on two goals on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes became the 12th defencemen in NHL history to accomplish this feat.

Scoring his 13th goal of the season on Mar. 7/24 at VGK, Quinn Hughes is the third defenseman in the past 20 years in franchise history to have as many goals in a season. Christian Erhoff (14, 2010.11) was the last defenseman in complete this feat.

Recording two assists, including his 60th of the season, on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Quinn Hughes became the fourth defenceman in NHL history with three straight 60-assist seasons, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, and Ray Bourque.

After eclipsing the 70-point mark on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, Quinn Hughes (2 seasons) ranks t-3rd for most 70+ point seasons recorded before a player’s 25th birthday in Canucks franchise history. Tony Tanti (4 seasons) and Trevor Linden (3 seasons) pace the list.

IT’S MILLER TIME

Recording a power play goal on Mar. 23/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller reached the 90-point plateau for the second time in his career, becoming the 4th player in franchise history with multiple 90+ point seasons.

By recording his 90th point of the season in just his 71st game on Mar. 23/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller tied Daniel Sedin for the 7th fewest games played in a season to reach the 90-point mark. Alexander Mogilny is the fastest, taking only 59 games in 1995.96.

Playing in his 350th game in a Canucks uniform on Mar. 13/24 vs COL, J.T. Miller (386 points) ranks 2nd for most points by a player within their first 350 games with the franchise. Pavel Bure (392 points) paces the list.

After registering a goal and an assist on Mar. 13/24 vs COL, J.T. Miller (63 GP) ranks t-7th for most such efforts in franchise history. He is currently tied with Tony Tanti. Daniel Sedin paces the list (145 GP).

Scoring the overtime winner Mar. 5/24 at LAK, J.T. Miller tied Brendan Morrison for second place on the Canucks’ all-time overtime goals list with nine, trailing only Daniel Sedin (16).

Registering his 80th point of the season in the 61st game of the season on Feb. 27/24 vs PIT, J.T. Miller required the t-5th fewest games to record 80 points in a season in Canucks franchise history. Alexander Mogilny (60 GP, 1995.96), Pavel Bure x2 (56 GP, 1992.93 and 59 GP, 1993.94), and Henrik Sedin (60 GP, 2009.10) all pace the list. He is tied with Daniel Sedin (61 GP, 2009.10). Miller also became the 4th player in franchise history to record three straight 80-point seasons. Henrik Sedin (4 seasons), Daniel Sedin (3 seasons) and Markus Naslund (3 seasons) are the only others to accomplish this feat.

Recording his 30th goal of the season on Feb. 27/24 vs PIT, J.T. Miller recorded his third season with 30+ goals and 50+ assists for the Canucks. Miller has the most such seasons in franchise history. He passed Markus Naslund and Daniel Sedin who each had two such seasons. Miller (2021.22 – 2023.24) also recorded his third straight 30-goal season, tying Pavel Bure (1991.91 – 1993.94) for the 5th longest stretch in franchise history. Markus Naslund (5 seasons, 2000.01 – 2005.06) and Tony Tanti (5 seasons, 1983.84 – 1987.88) pace the list.

Scoring a short-handed goal on Feb. 27/24 vs PIT, J.T. Miller (7 short-handed goals) ranks t-5th for most short-handed goals scored at home in franchise history. Stan Smyl (9), Alexandre Burrows (9), Petri Skriko (8), and Pavel Bure (8) all pace the list.

J.T. Miller (79 points) ranks 5th for most points recorded in a player's first 60 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Alexander Mogilny (92 points, 1995.96), Pavel Bure (85 points, 1992.93 and 1993.94) and Henrik Sedin (80 points, 2009.10) all pace the list.

HÖGGING THE PUCK

Nils Höglander has scored all 22 of his goals this season at even strength. He has scored all but two goals at even strength during his career.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM

The Vancouver Canucks have the best first period goal differential in the league (+39). The single-season franchise record is +35, set by the 2011.12 Canucks.

With Nils Höglander’s first period tally Mar. 23 vs CGY, the Canucks scored their 16th goal within the first three minutes of a game, good for the most in the NHL.

BIG Z

Netting two goals on Mar. 21/24 vs MTL, Nikita Zadorov became the fifth Canucks defenseman with a multi-goal game against the Canadiens. The only others were Doug Lidster (Jan. 7/90), Adrian Aucoin (Mar. 27/99), Mattias Ohlund (Mar. 27/99), and Ed Jovanovski (Nov. 18/03).

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson have both recorded 80 points in fewer than 70 career games of a season. They joined Daniel and Henrik Sedin as the only teammates in franchise history to complete this feat.

Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith saved a combined 22 shots on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, they recorded a shared shutout for the third time in franchise history. The previous instances were Dec. 6/11 vs COL (6-0) and Feb. 22/15 at NYI (4-0).

With each scoring on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, the Canucks improved to 16-0-1 when both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each score a goal in the same game on home ice.

Assisting on a goal on Mar. 3/24 at ANA, Filip Hronek recorded his 40th assist of the season, joining Quinn Hughes as the only other defenseman on the team with as many. Hronek and Hughes became the first defenseman duo to each record at least 40 assists in a season in Canucks franchise history.

VENI, VIDI, PETEY

Scoring the GWG on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Elias Pettersson (32 GWGs) ranks t-5th for most game-winning goals in franchise history. He is tied with Pavel Bure, Trevor Linden (33) ranks 4th, and Daniel Sedin (86) paces the list.

Recording his 80th point of the season on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Elias Pettersson (two seasons) ranks t-6th for most 80+ point seasons in franchise history.

Posting a multi-goal game on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Elias Pettersson recorded his 29th career multi-goal game, ranking t-7th for most multi-goal games in franchise history, tied with Todd Bertuzzi.

Elias Pettersson recorded a three-point game on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, marking his 36th career three-point game. He currently ranks 9th for most three-point games in franchise history, Trevor Linden (37 GP) is 8th and Thomas Gradin (38 GP) is 9th. He also recorded his 12th three-point game of the season, the most in a season by a Canuck since Daniel (15) and Henrik Sedin (12) in 2009.10.

Recording a power play goal on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Elias Pettersson (50) ranks 4th for most power play goals by a primary centre in Canucks franchise history. Bo Horvat (67) paces the list.

Assisting on a goal on Mar. 7/24 at VGK, Elias Pettersson became the 2nd fastest player in Canucks franchise history to record 400 career points. He required 390 games to reach that mark. Pavel Bure (360 GP) was the fastest. He also became the 5th fastest Swedish-born player to record 400 career points in NHL history. Pettersson is the first member of the 2017 NHL draft class to reach this mark.

Tying the game with his 30th of the season on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Elias Pettersson became the first player from the 2017 draft class to record three 30+ goal seasons.

THATCHER THE SNATCHER

Thatcher Demko was named NHL’s third star of the week on Mar. 11/24. During the week, Demko went undefeated and posted a record of 3-0-0. He had a 0.81 GAA and .969 save percentage through the week. He also helped the team record the third shared shutout in franchise history. Demko allowed only two goals in his starts during the week.

After recording the win on Mar. 7/24 at VGK, Thatcher Demko (50) ranks t-4th for most wins on the road (regular season and playoffs combined). He tied Jacob Markstrom (50). Dan Cloutier (55), Kirk McLean (102), and Roberto Luongo (120) all pace the list.

Thatcher Demko matched his career high for most wins in a season (33, now 34) requiring 16 fewer games on Mar. 7/24 at VGK. He set his career high in the 2021.22 season.

Thatcher Demko (40 GP) owns the franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season. The previous record was set by Roberto Luongo who had 30 wins in 48 games in 2008.09. Demko (40 GP) ranks t-9th for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season in NHL history. He is the 5th active goaltender to complete this feat.

FIRST PAST THE POST

Scoring his 30th goal of the season on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Elias Pettersson joined Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller at the 30-goal plateau. The Canucks are the first team in the NHL this season to have three 30+ goal scorers.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sawyer Mynio assigned to Abbotsford from Seattle (WHL), Mar. 31

Ty Mueller signed to a three-year entry-level contract, Mar. 30

Dakota Joshua activated from LTIR, Mar. 28

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 27

Thatcher Demko retroactively placed on LTIR, Mar. 27

Jonathan Lekkerimäki assigned to Abbotsford from Orebro, Mar. 25

Christian Felton signed to a one-year entry-level contract, Mar. 14

D Elias Pettersson assigned to Abbotsford from Orebro, Mar. 13

Arturs Silovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 12

Dakota Joshua retroactively placed on LTIR, Mar. 12

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 9

Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 8

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Guillaume Brisebois activated from LTIR and assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Carson Soucy activated from LTIR, Mar. 5

Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers, Mar. 5

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 4

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2

Elias Pettersson agreed to terms on an eight-year contract, Mar. 2

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 1

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 31/24 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/24 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 28/24 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 25 vs LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 24/24 vs STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 3/24 at ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 25/24 vs LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Mar. 28/24 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 10, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 7, Feb. 19/24 at MIN, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 7x, Latest Mar. 9/24 vs WPG

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 4, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 20, Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, 1st period

Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 13/24 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 7, Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, 2x, Latest Mar. 21/24 vs MTL

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Feb. 13/24 at CHI, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 5/24 at LAK

Most Hits, Game: 47, Mar. 25/24 vs LAK

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

Longest Pointless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 30-2-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 16-18-8

Allow 4+ Goals: 4-14-6

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 42-6-2

Scoring First: 35-10-4

Allowing First Goal: 11-10-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-1

On 1 Day Rest: 26-12-5

On 2 Days Rest: 13-4-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-1-1

Score a PPG: 25-6-4

Give up a PPG: 16-11-6

25 or More Shots on Goal: 34-11-6

Less than 25 shots: 12-9-2

THREE STARS – MARCH

Hughes – 30 pts

Pettersson – 20 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Miller – 10 pts

Höglander – 10 pts

Garland – 10 pts

DeSmith – 10 pts

Joshua – 5 pts

Silovs – 5 pts

Zadorov – 5 pts

Mikheyev – 5 pts

FEBRUARY WINNER – Miller (25 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Pettersson (30 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection