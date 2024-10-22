Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 19/24: VAN 3 at PHI 0
Nils Höglander opened the scoring with just under four minutes remaining in the first…Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland registered the assists…Brock Boeser doubled the lead at the 8:40 mark of the second…Tyler Myers and Jake DeBrusk were credited with the assists…Kiefer Sherwood scored his first as a Canuck just 50 seconds later…Teddy Blueger picked up the lone assist…Sherwood led the team with five shots and nine hits…Myers had a team-high three blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 shots for his first shutout of the season.
LAST 5 – vs CHICAGO
- Feb. 13/24: VAN 4 at CHI 2
- Jan. 22/24: VAN 2 vs CHI 0
- Dec 17/23: VAN 4 at CHI 3
- Apr. 6/23: VAN 3 vs CHI 0
- Mar. 26/23: VAN 4 at CHI 2
KEVIN BLANKINEN
- Making 26 stops for his first shutout as a Canuck Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Kevin Lankinen became the seventh goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout within his first three starts as a Canuck, and the first since Anders Nilsson.
TYLER MYERS FOR 1000
- Skating in his 1000th career game on Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Tyler Myers became the eighth player in Canucks history to play his 1000th career game with the club, and only the second to record a point in Game #1000, joining Markus Naslund.
J…T…MILLERRRRR
- Scoring the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24 at FLA, J.T. Miller now has 10 overtime goals with the Canucks, breaking a tie with Brendan Morrison for the second-most in franchise history.
- With his 26th career game-winning goal as a member of the Canucks coming on Oct. 17/24 vs FLA, J.T. Miller is now tied with Thomas Gradin for the 10th most game-winning goals in franchise history.
- Skating in his 800th career game on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller recorded a first period assist and the game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining.
QUINN-TASTIC
- With an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24, Quinn Hughes now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29).
- Registering nine shots on goal on Oct. 17 at FLA, Quinn Hughes set a new career-high for most shots in a single game.
- With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defanceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
- Making his second start as a Canuck, Kevin Lankinen recorded his first win with the team in a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.
- Skating in his fourth game with the Canucks, Kiefer Sherwood registered his first point as a Canuck with an assist on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.
- Skating in his second game as a Canuck on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Derek Forbort recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal.
- Making their Canucks debuts on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Danton Heinen (0-1-1), Jake DeBrusk (0-1-1),\\ and Daniel Sprong** (1-0-1) each got on the scoresheet.
“THEY SEE ME ROLLIN’”
- Scoring a power play goal on Oct. 15/24 at TBL, Conor Garland has points in three straight games to open the season. This is the second time in his career he has started a season with points in at least three straight games, joining 2021.22 (six games).
HÖG START
- Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Nils Höglander has points in two straight games to begin the 2024.25 season. This is the second-consecutive season that Höglander has opened the season with points in the opening two games.
TWICE AS NICE
- Brock Boeser scored two goals in the team’s home opener on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY. He now has eight goals in six career season-opening games, tied with Markus Naslund for the most in franchise history.
FIRED UP FOR A NEW SEASON
- The Vancouver Canucks open their 55th season by hosting the Calgary Flames. This is the 10th time the Canucks have hosted the Flames in franchise history in their regular season opener, and the first time since 2018.19.
NEW FACES
- Entering the 2024.25 season, the Canucks have seven new additions that will be suiting up for the first time in a Canucks uniform:
- Jake DeBrusk agreed to terms on a seven-year contract on July 1 after posting 40 points (19-21-40) in 80 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24.
- Danton Heinen agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after scoring 36 points (17-19-36) in 74 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24.
- Kiefer Sherwood agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after potting 27 points (10-17-27) in 68 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24.
- Daniel Sprong agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 20 after scoring 43 points (18-25-43) in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023.24.
- Vincent Desharnais agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after recording 11 points (1-10-11) in 78 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2023.24.
- Derek Forbort agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting four points (0-4-4) in 35 games for the Boston Bruins in 2023.24.
- Kevin Lankinen agreed to terms on a one-year contract on September 21 after posting a record of 11-6-0 with a 2.82 goals against average and a .908 save percentage in 24 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 17
- Aaty Räty assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 16
- Ty Young re-assigned to Kalamazoo, Oct. 14
- Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 10
- Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
- Mark Friedman placed on waivers, Oct. 8
- Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 7
- Dakota Joshua placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7
- Thatcher Demko placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7
- Jiri Patera claimed on waivers from Boston, Oct. 7
- Nils Höglander signed to a three-year contract extension, Oct. 6
- Erik Brännström acquired from Colorado in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
- Akito Hirose assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 19/24 at PHI
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16/24 vs WSH
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 19/24 at PHI
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 15/24 at TBL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 15/24 at TBL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL
2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 3rd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 15/24 at TBL
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 19/24 at PHI
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 0
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Most Shots, Period: 15, 2x, Latest Oct. 19/24 at PHI, 1st period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Fewest Shots, Game: 24, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 31, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 15, Oct. 17/24 at FLA, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 26, 2x, Latest Oct. 19/24 at PHI
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 4, Oct. 17/24 at FLA, 1st period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Most Hits, Game: 41, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 10, Oct. 19/24 at PHI
- Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, Oct. 19/24 at PHI
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, Oct. 15/24 at TBL
- Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Oct. 17-19/24
- Longest Point Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Oct. 17-19/24
- Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 9-11/24
- Longest Pointless Streak: N/A
VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 0-0-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-1-1
- Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-1
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 2-0-1
- Scoring First: 2-0-2
- Allowing First Goal: 0-1-0
- On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 2-0-1
- On 2 Days Rest: 0-0-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 0-1-1
- Score a PPG: 0-1-1
- Give up a PPG: 1-0-2
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 2-1-1
- Less than 25 shots: 0-0-1
THREE STARS – OCTOBER
- Lankinen – 15 pts
- Boeser – 5 pts
- Miller – 5 pts
- Myers – 5 pts
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection