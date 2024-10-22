Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks

CANUCKS AT BLACKHAWKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Chicago Sports Network

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blackhawks this season: Oct. 22 (road), Nov. 16 (home), and Mar. 15 (home).

Vancouver is 92-83-22-7 all-time against Chicago, including a 36-52-7-6 record on the road.

The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks (5-0-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Chicago with 18 points (3-15-18) in 23 games.

In 16 career games against the Blackhawks, Brock Boeser has 14 points (5-9-14).

Elias Pettersson has 13 points (5-8-13) in 15 career games against Chicago.

Kevin Lankinen is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals against average and an .947 save percentage in two career games against the Blackhawks.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face Chicago in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser has five points (3-2-5) in five games this season and is currently on a three-game point streak (1-2-3).

Jake DeBrusk (0-3-3) is currently on a three-game point streak.

Conor Garland has four points (2-2-4) in five games this season.

Quinn Hughes has four points (1-3-4) in five games this season.

LAST MEETING – FEB. 13/24: VAN 4 at CHI 2

Conor Garland opened scoring for the game with his 10th of the season at 10:05 in the first period...Dakota Joshua and Filip Hronek recorded the assists...Garland scored another goal at 8:18 in the second period...Hronek and Joshua were credited with the assists...Chicago scored a goal at 16:43 on the power play...Nils Höglander recorded a goal at 18:28 in the second period, Elias Lindholm was awarded the lone helper...Höglander extended his point streak to three games on the play (3-0-3)...Joshua scored his 13th goal of the season to extend the lead at 6:07 in the third period...Teddy Blueger and Quinn Hughes recorded the assists...The Blackhawks scored another goal at 13:27 of the third period...Joshua recorded a fight and registered his first Gordie Howe hat trick and first career three-point game...Garland led the team in shots (6)...Noah Juulsen led the team in hits (6)...Canucks set a season record for shots allowed in a period, allowing only one shot in the first period.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS