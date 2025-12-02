Game Notes: Canucks at Avalanche

CANUCKS AT AVALANCHE

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Altitude Network

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 9 (home, 5-4 OTL), Dec. 2 (road), and Apr. 1 (road).

Vancouver is 81-68-15-15 all-time against Colorado, including a 38-36-8-6 record on the road.

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games against the Avalanche (3-0-2 in their last five).

Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Colorado with 32 points (20-12-32) in 35 career games.

In 20 career games against the Avalanche, Brock Boeser has 17 points (7-10-17).

Elias Pettersson has 13 points (3-10-13) in 17 career games against Colorado.

In 16 career games against the Avalanche, Jake DeBrusk has 12 points (9-3-12).

Kevin Lankinen is 1-3-1 with a 4.26 goals-against average and an .879 save percentage in five career appearances against Colorado.

Jiri Patera has appeared in one career game against the Avalanche, holding a record of 0-1-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (1-11-12) in his last eight games.

Elias Pettersson has 11 points (5-6-11) in his last nine games.

Filip Hronek has seven points (2-5-7) in his last seven games.

LAST MEETING – NOV. 9/25: VAN 4 vs COL 5 (OT)

Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring 6:41 into the first period…MacKinnon doubled the lead 1:29 later…Linus Karlsson got Vancouver on the board with 8:13 remaining in the first…Filip Hronek and Evander Kane had the helpers…Kiefer Sherwood tied the game 1:44 into the second…Artturi Lehkonen gave Colorado the lead 28 seconds into the third…Drew O’Connor tied the game with a shorthanded goal at 7:26…Lehkonen re-took the lead for Colorado 2:21 later…Jake DeBrusk scored a power play goal with 3:01 left in regulation…Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Gavin Brindley scored the winner 1:08 into overtime…Hughes had seven shots…Boeser and Aatu Räty each had two hits…Tyler Myers blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 27 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS