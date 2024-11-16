Erik Brännström Has Found Confidence in Himself and Comfort in His Role 

The 25-year-old defenceman has greatly appreciated the two defencemen on the Canucks’ coaching staff. Whether it’s learning how to properly box-out a player from Adam Foote or breaking down decision-making with Sergei Gonchar, Brännström feels a different player-coach relationship with what he has in Vancouver.

“Gonch and Footer have been great. They talk to me a lot, show me video, and tell me about the things they want me to work on. The difference with [these coaches] is that they tell you what to work on and then show you how to work on those things. They were both such talented players. It’s great to take it all in and work with them on things,” said Brännström.

Head coach Rick Tocchet spoke about how Brännström gives the Canucks a lot of options on the backend. He helps bring an offensive punch from the backend and that comes up clutch when the Canucks are taking offensive zone draws.

“If we are down, we get him out there a little bit more,” said Tocchet. “He's creative and he can get the puck on the net. He's a mobile guy and can get away from people on the wall, things like that.”

Tocchet and his staff have worked with Brännström on finding the right time to pinch and the head coach wants Brännström to continue improving on knowing where to be when there is a board battle. He gave credit to the Swedish defenceman on how he has been taking in the information and said that he has really liked his game over the past couple of games.

As he now feels comfort and support with the Canucks, Brännström has found a spot in the lineup where he can be a contributor on a night-in, night-out basis. His offence continues to shine when opportunities present themselves and he is beginning to fit into Tocchet’s system.

Insider Extra

When Brännström came to the Canucks, one of the faces he recognized was Nils Höglander.

The two Swedes have known each other for over 10 years and their first memory goes back to a hockey camp in Sweden where Brännström’s dad was the coach.

At that camp, Höglander was playing forward but the surprise came when Brännström told us that he was a goaltender at the time. Brännström said he was either 11 or 12 at the time and he was playing goaltender when he was playing up an age group.

Höglander laughed when we asked him how many times he thinks he would score on Brännström now if he got 10 penalty shots with Brännström in the net.

“I’d score at least eight out of the 10. I don’t think he is good in net,” said Höglander with a smile as Brännström walked by.

“He would be too small to be a goalie. But back then, it was a fun time. Those are back in the days, and it’s cool that we are on the same team in the NHL now.”