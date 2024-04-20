Enhanced Playoff Coverage - Chris Higgins to Transition into Content Role with Vancouver Canucks 

Vancouver Canucks announced today that Chris Higgins will be transitioning from his role as Assistant Director of Player Development and will be joining the Canucks content department as a Multimedia Creator. Higgins, a proud ambassador for the organization both as a player and alumni, has played a pivotal role in the Hockey Operations department, aiding numerous current players in enhancing their skills both on and off the ice.

In his new capacity, Higgins will conduct player interviews and provide hockey analysis while collaborating with Canucks Rinkside Reporter Kate Pettersson and Canucks Insiders, Chris Faber and Lindsey Horsting, on a host of video and written projects.

With a distinguished NHL career spanning 711 games (165-168 -333) with the Canadiens, Rangers, Flames, and Canucks, Higgins notably spent 314 games over five seasons with Vancouver from 2011 to 2016 (62-80 -142), including 40 playoff appearances (5-5-10).