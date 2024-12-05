Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, and Kevin Lankinen to Represent Their Countries at 4 Nations Face-Off

The Vancouver Canucks will have four players representing their countries at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller were selected to represent the United States, Elias Pettersson was chosen to play for Sweden, and Kevin Lankinen was picked for Finland.

Rick Tocchet will serve as the assistant coach for Canada.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place between February 12-20. Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States will battle with the best players in the world getting a chance to represent their countries.

Hughes was one of the original six players named to the roster on June 28th. The last time that Hughes represented his country was at the 2019 World Championships.

Miller’s last time representing the USA was 12 years ago at the 2013 World Junior Championships. He won gold in the tournament and recorded nine points in seven games.

Pettersson represented Sweden at the 2019 World Championships but has not been back in Tre Kronor since. Pettersson won the gold medal at the 2018 World Championships with Sweden and won a silver medal at the World Juniors in the same year.

Lankinen was Finland’s goalie when they won gold at the 2019 World Championships. Lankinen had a great tournament – winning seven games posting a .942% save percentage, a 1.50 goals-against average, and two shutouts. He stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced as Finland beat Canada in the gold medal game.

The tournament gets going in Montreal on Wednesday, February 12th at 5 p.m. PT with Canada versus Elias Pettersson and Sweden.

Miller and Hughes will play Lankinen on February 13th at 5 p.m. PT.

Saturday, February 15th has two games; Finland will play Sweden at 10 a.m. PT and the USA will play Canada at 5 p.m. PT.

The tournament then shifts down to Boston, and we will see Canada face Finland on February 17th at 10 a.m. PT. We will see Sweden and USA matchup later that day with a 5 p.m. PT puck drop.

The championship game is scheduled for Thursday, February 20th at 5 p.m. PT.