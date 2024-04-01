Dak Doubles Down on Ducks as Canucks Win 3-2 in Final Game of Homestand

“It's confidence, and this year has been really big for my confidence,” said Joshua. “So, to get to this point, and at least try [the through the legs goal]. Yeah, it does speak to the confidence level right now and [I am] just trying to keep building off of it.

Joshua is feeling good about where he is after recovering from an upper-body injury and was glad he was able to keep his fitness up by working with the Canucks skills coaches during his recovery.

Though the team got their win and two points, the group was not necessarily satisfied with their game on Sunday.

“Just execution, a little bit more push from some guys,” said Tocchet when asked what he wanted to see more of from his team. “I think a lot of turnovers. We can't turn the puck over. I don't care who you are."

Tocchet liked what the Joshua-Miller-Garland line was able to do in the game.

“I think Gars and Dak, they've been really good together,” said Tocchet. “So, putting put Millsy in there, we're just looking for the more offence, which we got tonight.”

“You're always looking for different situations, but obviously it was a positive.”

Arturs Silovs got his first start of the season for the Vancouver Canucks, and he stopped 20 of the 22 saves he faced and picked up his first win at the NHL level this season.

Game Recap

Brock Boeser got the Canucks on the board in the first period when he scored his 38th of the season on the power play. Boeser pounced on a loose puck from a Quinn Hughes shot and ripped a backhand past Lukas Dostal.