Announcing post All-Star Community and Fan Engagement Nights

With the hockey season well past the mid-point, a division leading hockey team, six All-Star player nominations and an All-Star head coach, the Vancouver Canucks can feel positive about everything that has happened on the ice. But the organization can also take great pride in the fan connections being fostered and supported at Rogers Arena. The team hosted 10 unique Community and Fan Engagement Nights across its first 24 home games. These special nights connected fans from around the province and reinforced the belief that hockey is for everyone and that our community is stronger when people come together.

And the Canucks did this with enthusiasm starting in the pre-season and carrying through to the new Year with Pride Night on January 18 and Lunar New Year on January 27, all before the All-Star break.

The Canucks today announced the Community and Fan Engagement Nights from February through to the end of the 2023.24 season.

The Canucks will continue to elevate community connections while celebrating the people that make living, working and playing in British Columbia so great. This will kick off at the first home game following the All-Star break with Black Excellence Night on February 15 against the Detroit Red Wings. Expect a celebration of excellence within the community, while reflecting on this community’s history and the need to always do more to build an inclusive and welcoming community. Look for a new merchandise collection created by artist Naa Sheka now available at vanbase.ca The night will also feature vendors located in FIN’s Family Zone including a book drive courtesy of Naa Sheka (watch our social channels for more details), Hogan’s Alley Society, Tommies Jerk, and Naa Skeka’s own clothing line.

Upcoming Community and Fan Engagement Nights

February 15 Black Excellence Night vs Detroit Red Wings

February 27 Hockey Talks, presented by lululemon vs Pittsburgh Penguins

March 9 Women’s Empowerment, presented by TD vs Winnipeg Jets

March 23 Next Gen Night, presented by Esso vs Calgary Flames

March 25 Community Heroes Night, presented by BCLC vs Los Angeles Kings

April 10 Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon, presented by TD vs Arizona Coyotes

April 16 Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Pepsi vs Calgary Flames

Looking back at where the momentum started

It started days after Quinn Hughes was named Captain with his visit to West Kelowna to visit firefighters who battled 24/7 this summer to protect their community. Quinn’s connection to the fire service kindled a connection that led to Firefighters Night on December 7th with a special appearance by soccer GOAT Christine Sinclair. Speaking of GOATS, Roberto Luongo’s Ring of Honour Induction in mid-December celebrated his remarkable achievements with the Canucks, on and off the ice. He reinforced that commitment by dropping by Canuck Place the next day before leaving the city.

The Canucks hosted two Indigenous community nights, the first being National Truth and Reconciliation to wrap the preseason and then celebrated First Nations in a culturally colourful evening on December 5, 2023.

Connecting to the diversity of our community, Diwali Night in November got everyone out of their seats for the Festival of Lights and on January 27, we hosted Lunar New Year, celebrating the East Asian community’s Year of the Dragon. These and all cultural communities contribute to the Canucks fan base being as diverse as any in Canada and the team takes great pride in this.

Finally, the Canucks demonstrated their commitment to causes that affect so many in our communities. From Canucks Autism Night to Hockey Fights Cancer, the team recognized that there is always more that can do for children and families struggling with life-altering challenges.

The organization’s support for its communities goes beyond celebration. The Canucks for Kids Fund has been exceptionally active this year starting with the annual Jake Milford Golf Tournament and its Dice & Ice fundraiser featuring every Canuck player. These events, coupled with the team’s successful 50/50 program has enabled the granting of significant dollars to 141 charitable organizations across our province. In the past 38 years, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted more than $96 million to support children and families.