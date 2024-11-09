Canucks Trade Forward Daniel Sprong to Seattle

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has traded forward Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for future considerations.

“We would like to thank Daniel for his time here in Vancouver,” said Allvin. “With his help our team has started the year in a positive way, and we wish him the best in Seattle.”

Sprong, 27, appeared in 9 games for the Canucks this season, posting 3 points (1-2-3) and two penalty minutes.

In 353 career games, split between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks, the 6’0”, 195lbs forward has recorded 162 points (86-76-162), 68 penalty minutes, and a -4 plus/minus rating.

Sprong was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round, 46th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.