Canucks Trade Forward Daniel Sprong to Seattle

In exchange for future considerations

Trade Alert - Text Only - MEDIA WALL 12 (1) 1
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has traded forward Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for future considerations.

“We would like to thank Daniel for his time here in Vancouver,” said Allvin. “With his help our team has started the year in a positive way, and we wish him the best in Seattle.”

Sprong, 27, appeared in 9 games for the Canucks this season, posting 3 points (1-2-3) and two penalty minutes.

In 353 career games, split between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks, the 6’0”, 195lbs forward has recorded 162 points (86-76-162), 68 penalty minutes, and a -4 plus/minus rating.

Sprong was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round, 46th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Saturday Presents All-Canadian Matchup with Canucks Hosting Oilers on Hockey Night in Canada

Canucks Complete Golden State Sweep with 4-2 Win Over Los Angeles Kings

Canucks Sports & Entertainment Announce Partnership with Uber Eats

Game Notes: Canucks at Kings

California Road Trip Closes with a Thursday Night Battle in Los Angeles

Building Blue: Riley Patterson Accelerated his Improvement in the Summer and has High Expectations for Second OHL Season

Hughes Reaches 300 Career Assists, Canucks Down Ducks 5-1

Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks

Second Stop on Road Trip See Canucks Battle Ducks in Sunny Anaheim

Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio Starts Season with Sizzling Slap Shots and Stacks of Minutes for Seattle

Suter Scores Two, Canucks Top Sharks 3-2

Game Notes: Canucks at Sharks

California Road Trip Commences on Saturday Night with Canucks in San Jose to Face Sharks

‘If it Helps One Person’: Dakota Joshua on Going Public with Cancer Diagnosis

Teddy Blueger Discusses his Early Success with Danton Heinen and Kiefer Sherwood

Building Blue: Young Blue Liner Elias Pettersson Brings Confidence and Composure to First AHL Season

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Devils

A Midweek Meeting with The Devils as Three Hughes Brothers Clash for Second Time