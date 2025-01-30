Canucks Top Predators 3-1 in Music City

The Vancouver Canucks 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators is their third win in a row and they’re looking to keep the momentum going.

In the second meeting between the two teams this month, the Canucks got revenge and Head Coach Rick Tocchet was pleased with the discipline the group played with.

“I thought [we] managed the puck for the most part. They made a push, and we held ground, so, [we’ve] got to keep moving along, keep grinding away,” Tocchet said.

Thatcher Demko was sharp in the crease, stopping 31 of 32 shots he faced. Demko and the Canucks’ defence were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill against a strong Preds power play.

The group has been searching for consistency this season and Demko said the win against Nashville to make it three in a row is another step in the right direction.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of playing connected - playing as five. It goes zone to zone, the quicker we can get back for the breakout and help each other, the better, and that goes for the neutral zone and the offensive zone too. We just need to continue that stuff, and obviously special teams is huge,” Demko said.

The team wants to keep rolling and knows the importance of winning games in the back half of the season.

“We had some internal meetings about it being that time of year where we’ve got to string some games together here, and getting the last three is huge for us. [It’s going to be a] big test the last leg of the trip here in Dallas and hopefully [we can] make it four,” Demko said.