Canucks Top Predators 3-1 in Music City

GAME RECAP - CDC
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators is their third win in a row and they’re looking to keep the momentum going.

In the second meeting between the two teams this month, the Canucks got revenge and Head Coach Rick Tocchet was pleased with the discipline the group played with.

“I thought [we] managed the puck for the most part. They made a push, and we held ground, so, [we’ve] got to keep moving along, keep grinding away,” Tocchet said.

Thatcher Demko was sharp in the crease, stopping 31 of 32 shots he faced. Demko and the Canucks’ defence were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill against a strong Preds power play.

The group has been searching for consistency this season and Demko said the win against Nashville to make it three in a row is another step in the right direction.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of playing connected - playing as five. It goes zone to zone, the quicker we can get back for the breakout and help each other, the better, and that goes for the neutral zone and the offensive zone too. We just need to continue that stuff, and obviously special teams is huge,” Demko said.

The team wants to keep rolling and knows the importance of winning games in the back half of the season.

“We had some internal meetings about it being that time of year where we’ve got to string some games together here, and getting the last three is huge for us. [It’s going to be a] big test the last leg of the trip here in Dallas and hopefully [we can] make it four,” Demko said.

Linus Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal, which was his first NHL goal. Karlsson is in his third season with the Canucks and has 18 points (12-6-18) through 17 games with Abbotsford this year.

Goals

In the first period, Elias Pettersson blocked a shot in Vancouver’s end, sending the Canucks in on a three-on-two. The Canucks were patient, Hughes going tape-to-tape to Nils Höglander who was trailing, who grabbed the puck and with quick stickwork went around Roman Josi for a wrist shot.

Predators’ forward Tommy Novak deflected the puck off his skate as he crashed the crease for a rebound to tie the game 1-1 going into the first intermission.

In the middle frame, Tyler Myers threaded a cross-ice pass to Karlsson to put the puck away backdoor, the Canucks holding a 2-1 lead going into the break.

Pettersson, Höglander, and Karlsson were a productive line, combining for two goals on the night.

“It was nice to see Höggy [score] - great shot - thought he had some jump tonight. Karly, that's where he's good, around the net. So, it's nice to have that line producing for us,” Tocchet said.

In the third, Pius Suter scored his 13th goal of the season; an empty-netter on the power play, to put the game out of reach for the 3-1 win.

Up Next

The Canucks travel to Dallas to play their last game of their three-game road trip against the Stars on Friday, January 31st at 5 p.m. PT.

