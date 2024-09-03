Canucks to Host 40th Annual Jake Milford Tournament, presented by KPMG

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are proud to host the 40th annual Jake Milford Canucks Charity Invitational Golf Tournament, presented by KPMG, taking place at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, BC on Monday, September 9.

In the four decades since its inception, the Jake Milford Charity Invitational has been a cornerstone for the Canucks organization, raising more than $415,000 at last year’s event in support of the Canucks for Kids Fund and the Vancouver Canucks Alumni Foundation.

This year’s online raffle, sponsored by Britton Diamonds, features an 18K White Gold Diamond and Chalcedony earrings and necklace set valued at $9,600. Tickets are on sale now, providing fans with an opportunity to support two important charities and win incredible prizes including:

An Abbotsford Canucks Suite (includes (14) fourteen tickets) at a 2024/25 regular season game

An Autographed Toronto Blue Jays George Springer Jersey

Gourmia 8-quart Digital Air Fryer

Ray Ban 0RB2132 Wayfarer Sunglasses

$500 gift card to spend at Save-On Foods

A House Concepts Gift pack, including a $300 gift card for 10-class series, and a boxing starter pack

An Air Canada Flight Certificate for two (2) round-trip tickets in Economy Class for travel in North America, including Hawaii and the Caribbean

The online prize raffle is open now at canucks.com/milfordraffle. All sales close at 5:00pm PT on Monday, September 9. Winners will be contacted by a CFKF representative within 2 business days following the draw.

Raffle ticket pricing is as follows:

3 Tickets for $100

1 Ticket for $50

The Canucks for Kids Fund online 50/50 raffle is also open at vancouvercanucks5050.com with an estimated jackpot of $100,000! The following ticket packages are available:

500 Tickets for $100

200 Tickets for $50

50 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

1 Ticket for $5

The take-home prize is fifty percent (50%) of the total final jackpot amount. Sales close at 5:00pm PT on September 9, and the winning ticket number will be posted online at vancouvercanucks5050.com shortly after the draw following the close of sales.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

Looking for some extraordinary experiences? BID NOW until Monday, September 9th at 5:30pm on the incredible prizes listed below:

Every Kids Dream Experience

Sons of Vancouver Barrel of 100% Rye Whisky

Elisa Chef’s Tasting Menu for Two with Wine Pairings

Pair of Tickets to Zach Bryan at Rogers Arena

About Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey throughout British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted more than $100 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 38 years.