Canucks To Honour The Courage And Commitment Of BC Firefighters On December 7th  

Vancouver, B.C. – In a year where fires devastated our province, the Vancouver Canucks are honoured to announce their first Firefighters’ Night, on December 7th when the team takes on the Minnesota Wild. This game will be an opportunity to recognize firefighters for their unwavering courage and commitment in keeping our communities safe. The Vancouver Canucks Firefighters Night is presented by The Province, a Preferred Partner of the Vancouver Canucks.

“Firefighters across British Columbia put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities on every shift,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This year they rallied to battle wildfires that endangered so many, and we were honoured to have the Canucks for Kids Fund support the BC Red Cross Wildfire Relief Fund.”

On Thursday, December 7, the Vancouver Canucks will celebrate the firefighters and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. A special ticket offer was created in support of the BC Burn Fund with $10 off each ticket sold supporting the Fund.

Special guests Chief Jason Brolund, and a large contingent of the West Kelowna Fire Department, will be in attendance at the game. Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry, President of Vancouver Fire Fighters IAFF Local 18 Katrina Davison and Todd Schierling, President of the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association will join Chief Brolund for a ceremonial puck drop followed by a moment of silence in recognition and gratitude for those who fight to the very end to keep this province safe.

“Having the chance to meet and thank the firefighters in West Kelowna days after being named captain was a truly special start to my year,” said Quinn Hughes, Captain, Vancouver Canucks. “These are some serious hockey players and fans, and I told them that day that I wanted them to come to a game to say thank you. The fact that we’ve been able to create a firefighters’ night in support of the BC Burn Fund ensures that our support reaches across the province.”

Firefighters Night highlights include:

‘Bright Nights on the Plaza’ featuring a fire truck, hot chocolate, a trackless train and a donation opportunity.

Recognition of firefighters during the game with themed activations throughout.

Fans are encouraged to bring gift-filled shoeboxes to section 111 in support of the Shoebox Project.

Intermission interviews with the BC Burn Fund and firefighters.

In addition to the night’s events, Captain Quinn Hughes officially launched TEAM 43, a ticket donation program that brings first responders in our community to each Vancouver Canucks home game. This program is a nod to his grandfather, Marty Hughes, who had a 31-year career as a firefighter and served as battalion chief with the New York City Fire Department. Limited edition merchandise will be available, with 100% of the proceeds supporting the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.