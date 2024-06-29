Canucks Select Five Players at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Las Vegas, N.V. – The Vancouver Canucks selected a total of five players in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Melvin Fernström 93rd overall (round three), Riley Patterson 125th overall (round four), Anthony Romani 162nd overall (round six), Parker Alcos 189th overall (round six), and Basile Sansonnens 221st overall (round seven).

Fernström, 18, spent most of the 2023.24 season with Örebro HK J20 of the J20 Nationell, recording 63 points (31-32-63), 28 penalty minutes, and a +25 plus/minus rating in 45 games, finishing first in the league in goals and third in points. The 6’1” 188lbs forward made his SHL debut with Örebro HK, skating in six games, and appeared playoff games at three different levels, including four playoff games for Örebro HK J18, recording nine points (4-5-9), eight playoff games with Örebro HK J20 posting 10 points (5-5-10), and three playoff games with Örebro HK, appearing in three games. The Bålsta, SWE native has represented Sweden on multiple occasions, including the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the 2023 World Junior A Challenge, and 2024 U18 World Championships.

Patterson, 18, played his first season with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2023.24, recording 62 points (29-33-62), 10 penalty minutes, and a +7 plus/minus rating in 68 games, finishing in a tie for second on Barrie in scoring, second on the team in assists, and third in goals. His 29 goals led all OHL rookies, and his 62 points placed him second among rookies. The 6’1” 193lbs centre added three points (2-1-3) in six playoff contests. In 2022.23, the Burlington, ON native recorded 73 points (30-43-73) for the North York Rangers in the OJHL and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

Romani, 18, suited up for his third season with the North Bay Battalion of the OHL in 2023.24, recording 111 points (58-53-111), 20 penalty minutes, and a +43 plus/minus rating in 68 games, as well as three playoff games, posting four points (3-1-4). The 6’1” 184lbs forward led all OHL players in goals and finished second in league scoring. A native of Pickering, ON, Romani helped the Battalion advance to Round 3 of the OHL playoffs in 2022.23, recording eight points (6-2-8), four penalty minutes, and a +1 plus/minus rating in 20 playoff games.

Alcos, 17, played the 2023.24 season with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 15 points (1-14-15), 29 penalty minutes, and a -7 plus/minus rating in 67 games. The 6’3” 180lbs defenceman split the 2022.23 season between the Oil Kings and the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep, recording two points (0-2-2), two penalty minutes, and a -2 plus/minus rating in 12 games with Edmonton and 16 points (0-16-16) and 45 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Northern Alberta Xtreme. The Port Moody, BC native captured the British Columbia Elite Hockey League U18 Championship, posting two points (0-2-2) in seven games with the Vancouver NE Chiefs in 2022.

Sansonnens, 17, spent most of the 2023.24 season with Gottéron U20 of the U20-Elit league in Switzerland, posting three points (1-2-3) and 35 penalty minutes in 40 games. The 6’3” 196lbs defenceman also made his National League (NL) and Swiss League (SL) debuts in 2023.24, appearing in four games for HC Fribourg-Gottéron in the NL and four games for HCV Martigny in the SL. The Gottéron, CHE native also suited up for Switzerland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023 and is set to play in Lausanne’s (NL) system in 2024.25.