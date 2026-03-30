Canucks Roll into Vegas to Face Golden Knights on Monday Night

GAME PREVIEW - CDC - Mar 30 1
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks continue their four-game road trip, as they head into Vegas to face the Golden Knights for the second time this season. 

Elias Pettersson picked up a pair of assists on Saturday night in Calgary, giving him 131 multi-point games in his Canucks career. That ties him with Pavel Bure for seventh in franchise history. Next up in the history books is Thomas Gradin, who had 142 multi-point games.  

Jake DeBrusk picked up another power play goal on Tuesday. He now has 13 this season, and that ties Tomas Hertl for eighth in the league. The Canucks have six power play goals in their last six games. 

Quick Hits on the Competition 

  • The Golden Knights hold onto the third spot in the Pacific Division with a 32-36-16 record. They are four points up on the Los Angeles Kings and five points up on the Seattle Kraken. 
  • They are 16-12-9 on home ice. 
  • Vegas is 10-2-2 when scoring first on home ice and 6-10-7 when the visiting team scores the first goal at T-Mobile Arena. 
  • Pavel Dorofeyev, Tomas Hertl, Ivan Barbashev, and Keegan Kolesar are the four Vegas players who have played in all 74 of their games this season. 
  • Kolesar leads the team with 253 hits. He is sixth in the league for throwing the body. 
  • Dorofeyev is second in the league with 18 power play goals. He is one of 30 players in the league with 30+ goals (34). 
  • Vegas’ power play is fourth in the league, scoring on 24.5% of their man-advantages. 
  • On the penalty kill, they rank sixth, killing off 81.8% of their penalties. 
  • Adin Hill has taken on the starter role of late. He posts a 16-10-6 record with an .893% save percentage, 2.59 goals-against average, and has two shutouts.

The Story: Öhgren’s Strong Showing 

Since being acquired via trade in mid-December, Liam Öhgren has led the Canucks in five-on-five goals (8) and is second in five-on-five points (15). 

He has been able to work his way up the lineup, and his ice time continues to rise. Öhgren averaged 10:32 of ice time per game in 18 games with the Minnesota Wild; he then averaged 13:32 in his first 23 games with the Canucks, and has averaged 16:36 over his last 18 games. 

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games   

Elias Pettersson: 0g-5a-5p 
Filip Hronek: 1g-2a-3p 
Brock Boeser: 1g-2a-3p 
Marco Rossi: 0g-3a-3p 
Liam Öhgren: 2g-0a-2p 
Jake DeBrusk: 2g-0a-2p  

When and Where to Watch     

Monday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

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