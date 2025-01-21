Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin Speaks with Media for Midseason Availability

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin met with the media on Monday to discuss assorted topics midway through the season.

Allvin began the media availability by giving his thoughts on where the organization is at 45 games into the season.

“During a full course of a year, I think you go through some adversity. We've had a fair amount of injuries early on here, the lineups have been different, I wouldn't say, every night, but most nights. The coaches have done a really good job. We’ve seen some highs and some lows, some really good indications of games, like Saturday here, when we play committed and we're playing to our identity, there have been nights where we haven't seen that.”

“I could say that the inconsistency probably sums it up [over] the first forty-five games here. [It is] obviously a test when you're having top players out of your lineup. [Filip] Hronek was out for [an] extended period of time. Quinn Hughes, [Thatcher] Demko, Dakota Joshua, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, but I also think that raised some of the ice time for the other players and they have performed really well.”

The GM would not go into specifics and comment on rumours around the league but when addressing the trade market, Allvin said he is always exploring options to make the team better.

He said that it has been difficult to evaluate his group this season due to the number of injuries and mentioned that making a trade is hard due to the parity around the league standings.

“I do think we are always looking to improve, but again, when we're healthy and the players perform to their level what they're capable of, I believe we have a good team. Going back to what Jim Rutherford said last year, he said, ‘If everything goes right, we have a playoff team.’

Allvin spoke on Elias Pettersson having 54 points in 72 games since last year's all-star break.

“He takes ownership. It's a process for him to become a star player in the league. The work that he's putting in – it's not a finished product yet. [We are] definitely seeing signs after his injury here that he's playing a solid two-way hockey game, pushing the pace harder, and he will continue to work on his game. And for me, [it's] more about the process and playing the right way. And when you do so, the points will come.”

He went on to say that Dakota Joshua is progressing in his recovery from a lower-body injury but said he has not been able to participate in a full skate. Allvin called Joshua out week-to-week but seemed optimistic.

Allvin was asked how much urgency there is to get Brock Boeser signed before the trade deadline. He said that he wouldn’t say there is any urgency and that the team is still evaluating him.

“I have a great relationship with his agent, and when the time is right, we will make the decision,” said Allvin of Boeser.

He was later asked about the noise in the media and on the broadcast about players potentially being held out due to trade and gave praise to head coach Rick Tocchet.

“I give the players credit for blocking out the noise. I guess it's easier for me to deal with it, but I think for the players, I think that's something we're trying to create here,” said Allvin.

“Rick did a good job assessing that and getting his message through. Since he got in here, when you're at Rogers Arena, you're just focused on the game. I thought the players, as I said, they played an extremely good game on Saturday, so they did a good job.”

The Canucks are 8-6-9 on home ice this season and Allvin was clear how he felt about the home record.

“That's a concern, and it's not good enough to have [that up to] this point for sure.”

Allvin gave a lot of credit to players like Kiefer Sherwood and Kevin Lankinen as two players who have come in and been solid contributors to the hockey team. He also said that he wants to see more Thatcher Demko in the second half of the season but has been impressed with what Lankinen has been able to do in his first season with the Canucks.

Allvin liked how Lankinen came in with a great attitude and has continued to bring that attitude throughout the season.

Allvin spoke about the core players and discussed some things that have impressed him from the group as they deal with so much adversity.

“I see the resilience, I see the hunger and the drive in this group, and the fact that they are able to shake some of the tough losses off and come back the next game, I think that's an indication that they all like to be here. They want to play for the coach, and they want to play for each other. And we all know that winning solves a lot of issues.

Allvin spoke for just under 20 minutes and the entire interview can be seen here.