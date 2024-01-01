Canucks’ Game-Changing Goals: New Year’s Resolutions

As the Vancouver Canucks gear up for a new year filled with challenges and opportunities, we checked in with some of the players and coaching staff to see what their New Year’s resolutions are.

While most of them don’t have “going to the gym” as a resolution like some of us, their aspirations run the gamut from being more patient with their kids to scoring that elusive goal. Whether it's improving their communication skills, connecting with loved ones, or simply striving to be a better person, the Canucks' resolutions reflect a mix of heartfelt intentions and personal growth, promising an exciting year ahead both on and off the rink.

Ian Cole: Score a goal

Cole is looking for his first goal of the season and his first goal as a Canuck.

“My New Year’s resolution is to score a goal, having a zero next to my name is so annoying. I’ve hit like four posts and feel like I’m getting good chances,” he said.

He’s big on making changes throughout the year and doesn’t make resolutions just because it’s the new year.

“I think self-evaluation is great, but I don’t necessarily say ‘Oh, it’s New Year’s, I’ve got to change something’. If I see something in August, I’m not going to wait for January 1st to make a change.”

Tyler Myers: Be more patient with his kids

With three little ones in his household, Myers wants to bring more zen to his parenting.

“Be a bit more patient with my kids maybe. Our oldest is in the testing phase so I'm working through that with him,” Myers said.

Like Cole, Myers makes his goals throughout the year as the need arises.

“I don't think I've ever been a resolution guy on New Year's. If something comes up, even if it's mid- summer, I'll look to switch it then.”

Dakota Joshua: Check in with friends more often

Joshua wants to connect with his friends more and get in the habit of texting them back a little faster.

“Reaching out to more of my friends, that's what I want to do, be a better communicator to my friends,” he said, going on to share, “If you text me, it might take a little bit to get back. Sometimes I get onto something else and I forget, it’s not on purpose, but I just feel like can be a better friend.”

He admits he’s not big on texting back and forth for hours on end, and if it’s going to be a solid catchup he prefers FaceTime.

Nils Åman: Call his parents more

Åman wants to check in with his parents more often and make a few more long distance calls to Sweden every month.

“Call my parents more,” said Åman, who calls his parents once or twice a month, “it’s easier when you’re not playing hockey,” he said.

He says he tries to make up for it in the offseason, last year he spent some good quality time with his family in the summer.

Rick Tocchet: Lose 10 pounds

In the spirit of well-being and fitness, Tocchet is setting a goal to drop some weight in the new year and he’s determined to get it done.

“My resolution is to lose 10 pounds. I’ll do it, I’ll do it, I’ll do it,” Tocchet said.

Tocchet is committed and holding himself accountable, make sure to wave if you see him running the Seawall.

Brock Boeser: Resolution skeptic

Boeser doesn’t have any resolutions set in stone, but if he did, he’s not confident that he’d be able to see it through for 12 months.

“Nope, I haven’t thought that far ahead,” Boeser said, sharing, “Usually, if you think of something, you break it within the first month.”

Sam Lafferty: Get more sleep

Rest and recovery is top of mind for the players to continue to perform at their best. A new dad, Lafferty wants to get more precious sleep that can be all-too scarce with an infant.

“I’ll try to get to bed earlier in 2024. It’s been a bit of an adjustment with a kid now. Maybe just an extra 15 or 30 minutes a day, that could go a long way,” Lafferty said.

To hit the hay earlier, he’s going to need his wife’s support and thinks he’ll be able to meet his resolution by being disciplined.

“I think I’ll just tell my wife that I’m going to bed. Tell her ‘Sorry, I can’t stay up.’”

Nils Höglander: Be a nice guy

The sporting world already has a fun guy, and Hglander will be the nice guy.

The 23-year-old wants to approach all his interactions with kindness and compassion this year.

“I don’t think I have any hockey ones,” he said, mentioning, “My resolution as a person is to just try to be a nice guy every day.”

As Höglander took a few moments to think about his New Year’s resolution, some of his teammates joked that he should add ‘working on his soccer skills’ to his resolution list.