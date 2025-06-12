Jett Woo and John Stevens Join Canucks Insider Podcast to talk Calder Cup Finals

As the Abbotsford Canucks head to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time, Jett Woo and John Stevens sit down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to talk about the ascension of the franchise, what the fans mean to the team, and the work they’ve put in along the way.

Woo says the way the Abbotsford fans show up for the team is incredible and hearing those “WOO” chants after he throws a big hit pushes him to keep the physicality dialed up.

“I get emotional thinking about it,” Woo said. “The boost we get from the city, from the fans during our games is phenomenal. I played with guys on other teams, and you see them after the game or whatever, and they talk about the fans, how crazy this atmosphere is, how big of a boost it is for us, and how bad it is for them,” Woo said.

“I'm very proud of this city, very proud to say I play here, and every game day here is super, super exciting.”

As part of the leadership group, Woo says it’s non-negotiable for the defence corps to play hard, fast, and physical – a hallmark of Abbotsford Canucks hockey. He says it’s crazy to think about how far they’ve come as a group and how far he’s come as a player over the last four seasons. He talks about the coaching staff getting everyone to buy in and employ playoff-like intensity in practices from the get-go as a big marker for this success this season.

“We're confident if the game were to go to overtime,” Woo said. “It's a weird dynamic how we don't worry; it's a cool feeling to be part of a team like that. Manny [Malhotra] and the coaches have done a great job the whole year hammering our structure and our systems into us and making sure that we buy in," Woo said.

It’s little things like doing down-and-backs every practice with the goal of being conditioned for a deep postseason run. He says the coaching staff has a very professional approach to their schedule with practices, optionals, and days off, so the team gets the most out of their training.

Woo talks about how all of his teammates have stepped up at different times throughout the playoffs and talks about the confidence the group has in their netminder, Artürs Šilovs.

“We go into a game and you don't worry because you know Arty is back there. He's been rock solid for us and we’ve got his back. It gets to the point where we play against a team where they always try to stop up in front of the goalie, in front of Arty, and trying to get in his face, and that really pisses us off. I know everyone in that d-core – everyone on the team – would do anything for Arty, and he's playing great for us. Hopefully we just keep playing for him hard,” Woo said.

Woo also shares what Stevens means to him as a leader and how important it has been for the group to have Stevens travel with the team throughout the playoffs.

“Even when he's not playing, he's around the guys at practice or playing cards or going out for dinners, whatever it is, just making his presence be there. That's enough for that team, and we're all appreciative of him sticking around and battling through what he's going through. We know he's working hard and hopefully he'll be able to get to a point where it's close to playing,” Woo said.

Stevens has enjoyed supporting the team down the stretch, and in a tight and sometime stressful environment he brings positive vibes to the rink every day. Stevens said Abbotsford Canucks captain Chase Wouters asked him to travel with the team throughout the playoffs for support, and he didn’t hesitate to think about it.

Stevens says being a tight-knit group is part of their culture ever since the group moved from Utica to Abbotsford.

“Guys just love being around each other, love being at the rink and, especially this year, we've had such a strong team and a strong bond where guys love putting the work in here,” Stevens said. “In our division too, we're always on the road. We go for two weeks on the road, two weeks at home, so you get a lot of time to spend at the card table, out to dinner, and hanging out with the guys. It creates a – especially this year – really strong team bond.”

Being part of the Canucks’ organization for six years, Stevens says it’s a first-class club and that’s helped them build something special in British Columbia.

“From top to bottom, players, staff, coaches, everyone is just a really quality person. I think that's why we've been able to have success. Because you usually have a good group of people, it's kind of easy to build off that,” he said, adding that General Manager Ryan Johnson has led by example in that regard.

“He's [Johnson] been incredible for me. He's the one who brought me out of Bridgeport and into Utica, and really believed in me as a player and allowed me to become the player that I've become here. I owe a ton to him for just bringing me in. He's just such a good guy, so easy to talk to and talks to you on a personal level. He's always there for you if you need anything at all. So I owe him a ton of credit for just bringing me over here and just believing in me as a player.”

Supporting the group through the playoffs has been fun, and Stevens says the level of compete the Canucks have been playing with is next to none.

“I think it's just a hunger to win in a full team buy in. Guys have been competitive through that whole win streak towards the end of the year, and just wanted perfection, wanted to be better, and really want to win. That collective belief and the team coming together is really what's made us so dangerous down the stretch,” Stevens said.

As an East Coast guy, Stevens talks about embracing the West Coast lifestyle and enjoying everything that living on the west has to offer. He also talks about sage advice he learned when he came into the AHL and what he passes onto young players entering the league.

“I think back to the guys that really helped me when I came into the league. So, I try to do the same thing. Playing every year, you've got to have your routine and eat well and take care of your body, and just do the little things every day, to give yourself a routine that works for you,” Stevens said.

Watch the latest episode here: