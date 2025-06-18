Abbotsford's Strong Special Teams Sparks Series Lead in Calder Cup Finals

There have been 62 power play opportunities for the Canucks through 21 playoff games, and they have scored a league-leading 16 power play goals. Their 25.8% conversion percentage on the power play ranks second among playoff teams who played more than three games and has been even better on home ice, converting on 29% of their power plays.

Linus Karlsson and Sammy Blais – Abbotsford’s two power play scorers on Tuesday – lead the league with four man-advantage goals apiece.

Fourth-year Canuck Arshdeep Bains leads the AHL playoffs with seven power play assists and knows the value of confidence in their special teams’ units.

“It’s a good feeling when we draw one. They’re going to probably make some adjustments, and they’re going to probably try to stay out of the box,” said Bains. “You can’t take penalties on us because that’s always a threat. It’s an exciting feeling for us to get out there.”

Bains and Karlsson have spent the past four years developing their power play chemistry, and it shows, as that connection has combined on nearly half of the Canucks’ man-advantage goals during these playoffs.

“There are a lot of guys who have been here for three or four years, and we’ve been waiting for our opportunity to really make a statement. This year, we’ve really stepped up with all the guys and our coaching staff,” said Bains.

“Karly and myself, we’ve been pretty good players together, and there’s been a lot of pushing each other over the years. When we get to play together, it’s pretty special when we get to share the ice and make stuff happen.”