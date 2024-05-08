CANUCKS FANS ARE ‘ALL TOGETHER’ AND ‘ALL IN’ FOR HISTORIC ALL-CANADIAN SERIES AGAINST THE EDMONTON OILERS IN 2024 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS 

Going to the game?

Fans should be prepared for more than great hockey. The Toyota Party on the Plaza is back – and even bigger – with a larger Michelob Ultra Beer Garden (19+), more fun for families and the Air Canada Stage with live entertainment, Canucks alumni, a marching band and of course, Fin. Ball hockey returns for the young fans along with face painting, poster making and more. The Party will start 3 hours before puck drop for home games. Inside Rogers Arena, fans will receive a white rally towel thanks to our three presenting playoff partners: Rogers, TD and NexGen Energy. Please note that Pat Quinn Way will be closed on gamedays to allow us to create a larger Toyota Party on the Plaza experience.

Away Game Viewing Parties

If they heard us in Nashville, imagine how loud we can be in Edmonton! Canucks Sports & Entertainment is pleased to announce that the Rogers Away Game Viewing Party will be back for Game 3 of Round 2, Sunday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. PT. With tickets priced at $20 and proceeds benefiting the Canucks for Kids Fund, these viewing parties have been a huge hit for fans and families looking to experience a home game atmosphere. Visit www.canucks.com/watch to secure your seats. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 8. Watch Canucks socials for timing. Premium ticket and suite offers are also now available for special experiences and small groups. Additional away game viewing parties will be announced in the coming days.

Feeling Fan Love

What started as a sea of towels and flags at Rogers Arena is now rippling across the province as the playoff spirit truly takes hold. From the lights, flags and monuments in the Lower Mainland to communities around the province, we’re hearing from all corners, finding ways for Canucks fans to be a part of All Together. All In. On Tuesday, the Canucks participated in a flag raising at the Parliament Buildings in Victoria with Premier David Eby and MLAs from across the province. Keep an eye out in your community for celebrations, viewing parties and lots and lots of flags. The Canucks thank the community leaders who are embracing the opportunity to bring fans and families together to celebrate the playoffs with us.

Canucks in the Community

Through Round 1 of the 2024 Playoffs, the Canucks for Kids Fund has hosted 10 recipients of our Playoff Game of your Dreams contest. We will continue to welcome deserving children to our games and will share their stories in the building and across our social feeds. These kids know how to battle!

Find Fin has been a great Round 1 success thanks to our partnership with TD. For Round 2, stay close to your social feeds as Find Fin will be back with more surprise visits with Fin and his hype team, with giveaways ranging from rally towels to Round 2 tickets! When you come across our employee teams on the streets of the Lower Mainland, give them a honk and show that love for Canucks playoff hockey.

The Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 raffle will return for every game of Round 2 with estimated jackpots of $750,000 for home games. Look for our amazing volunteers throughout the game or purchase tickets online at www.canucks.com/5050. Must be 19+ to play.

Ticketing Options

For fans looking to take in home games at Rogers Arena, tickets, premium options and suites remain available at www.canucks.com/tickets.

We remind our fans to be cautious of fraudulent ticket sites and activities. Only authentic and verified Ticketmaster resale seats are protected. We encourage fans to avoid off-platform sites and purchasing through social media platforms as we cannot validate the legitimacy of tickets purchased outside of our organization or through Ticketmaster directly.

The Sportsbar LIVE! (The Official Sportsbar of the Vancouver Canucks) will be the best place to watch the game in the city if you don’t have a game ticket. Fans will be ‘so close to the live action of the game that they will feel it’. Sportsbar LIVE! will be open for all home and away games during the playoffs.

Merchandise

New playoff merchandise is now available on vanbase.ca https://vanbase.ca/collections/vancouver-canucks-playoffs. From t-shirts to car flags, fanchains, sunglasses and a wide range of unique clothing offerings, we recommend you order quickly or drop by the Canucks Store at Rogers Arena to get playoff ready.

Celebrate Responsibly

Through wins and losses, good calls and bad, we all just want to support our favourite team. When we put on a Canucks jersey, we become ambassadors for a hockey team and a city. Let’s show the world what true fandom looks like, rising above any negativity and creating a safe space for all.

Fans can explore everything Canucks this post-season on our playoff hub, like where to watch, latest team news, what’s happening in the community and more, at canucks.com/playoffs.

Go Canucks Go!