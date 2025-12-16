Canucks Continue Road Trip with a Tuesday Night Matchup Against Rangers

GAME PREVIEW - CDC 43
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks continue their road trip on Tuesday evening as they hit Madison Square Garden for a matchup against the New York Rangers.

Following a strong debut for the newcomers, the Canucks will look to follow it up with another strong performance against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Zeev Buium scored the game-winning goal on Sunday morning and added an assist on the game’s opening goal. His two points put him second in the NHL for rookie points from a defenceman. He is up to 16 points in 32 games, and only trails 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer, who has 23 points in 33 games.

Marco Rossi skated 18:16 in his debut and had one shot on net while also hitting the post during an odd-man rush. Rossi was lined up with Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser in his debut.

As for Liam Öhgren, the 21-year-old Swedish forward skates on a line with Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson. Öhgren played 11:39, had one shot on net, drew a penalty, and blocked a shot.

Quick Hits on the Competition

  • The Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-4 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
  • They are in action on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks and will have to play a back-to-back with the Canucks in town on Tuesday.
  • Artemi Panarin has 11 goals and 22 assists through 33 games this season. He leads the Rangers in scoring.
  • Mika Zibanejad is a scratch for Monday’s game due to missing a team meeting.
  • Igor Shesterkin is scheduled to start on Monday against the Ducks. He has started in back-to-back games once this season.
  • The Rangers are 13-2-0 when scoring the opening goal of the game, but have only scored first in three of their 15 home games this season.

The Story: First Impressions

Head Coach Adam Foote liked a lot of what he saw on Sunday morning from his three new players.

He spoke about Zeev Buium and Marco Rossi in a postgame media availability.

“He was good. He’s got confidence,” said Foote on Buium. I mean, he’s so young, 20 years old. He saw him walk the line and his swag, you need to have it, to be able to run a power play up there like that, and he has it. It was nice to watch.”

“I also liked Rossi, like a lot,” said Foote. “He plays it the right way. He’s very predictable. Comes up high, does his job. He makes the right play, [if it’s a] pass he passed, if it’s time to shoot, he’ll shoot.”

“I really liked Liam. He got 11 minutes, but he’s so young as well. You can see he’s a horse. He’s got the speed, and the power is going to come, and it’s going to be interesting to see where he’s at in a few years with that speed and strength already,” said Foote.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Aatu Räty: 2g-2a-4p
Jake DeBrusk: 1g-2a-3p
Conor Garland: 0g-3a-3p
Zeev Buium: 1g-1a-2p
Tom Willander: 1g-1a-2p
Elias Pettersson (D): 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Tuesday’s game is at 4:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

