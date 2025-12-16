Canucks Continue Road Trip with a Tuesday Night Matchup Against Rangers

Marco Rossi skated 18:16 in his debut and had one shot on net while also hitting the post during an odd-man rush. Rossi was lined up with Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser in his debut.
As for Liam Öhgren, the 21-year-old Swedish forward skates on a line with Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson. Öhgren played 11:39, had one shot on net, drew a penalty, and blocked a shot.
Quick Hits on the Competition
- The Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-4 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
- They are in action on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks and will have to play a back-to-back with the Canucks in town on Tuesday.
- Artemi Panarin has 11 goals and 22 assists through 33 games this season. He leads the Rangers in scoring.
- Mika Zibanejad is a scratch for Monday’s game due to missing a team meeting.
- Igor Shesterkin is scheduled to start on Monday against the Ducks. He has started in back-to-back games once this season.
- The Rangers are 13-2-0 when scoring the opening goal of the game, but have only scored first in three of their 15 home games this season.
The Story: First Impressions
Head Coach Adam Foote liked a lot of what he saw on Sunday morning from his three new players.
He spoke about Zeev Buium and Marco Rossi in a postgame media availability.
“He was good. He’s got confidence,” said Foote on Buium. I mean, he’s so young, 20 years old. He saw him walk the line and his swag, you need to have it, to be able to run a power play up there like that, and he has it. It was nice to watch.”
“I also liked Rossi, like a lot,” said Foote. “He plays it the right way. He’s very predictable. Comes up high, does his job. He makes the right play, [if it’s a] pass he passed, if it’s time to shoot, he’ll shoot.”
“I really liked Liam. He got 11 minutes, but he’s so young as well. You can see he’s a horse. He’s got the speed, and the power is going to come, and it’s going to be interesting to see where he’s at in a few years with that speed and strength already,” said Foote.
Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games
Aatu Räty: 2g-2a-4p
Jake DeBrusk: 1g-2a-3p
Conor Garland: 0g-3a-3p
Zeev Buium: 1g-1a-2p
Tom Willander: 1g-1a-2p
Elias Pettersson (D): 1g-1a-2p
When and Where to Watch
Tuesday’s game is at 4:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.