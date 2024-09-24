Canucks Commence Preseason at Rogers Arena with Matchup Against Seattle Kraken 

With training camp in the rear-view mirror, the Vancouver Canucks set their sights on the preseason as fans will be back in the building to watch their local club in action Tuesday night.

Yes, folks. We are so back.

The Seattle Kraken are coming to town to play in their second game of the preseason. They put an NHL-heavy lineup together in their Sunday matchup where they lost 6-1 to the Calgary Flames.

The Story: Aatu Räty looks to blend with NHL linemates

21-year-old Aatu Räty was sixth in the AHL last season for points from a U21 player and he is looking to build off his strong 2023-24 season and make an impact during these preseason games with the Vancouver Canucks.

Räty was the only player on the Abbotsford roster to play in all 72 AHL games last year. He scored 18 goals and added 34 assists for a total of 52 points.

Nils Höglander and Conor Garland were on the wings for Räty in training camp and that trio is expected to play together on Tuesday night. Räty likes the chemistry that the trio has made through the past week and sees Tuesday night as an opportunity to continue to show the coaches what he can do.

“It's obviously a great chance for me to show [what I’ve got],” said Räty. “It's always important coming in; you want to be really solid and not give anything in your own end. But it's such a good team that you got to have a little bit more than that, not just being average, but being above that. So, I think that's a great line to show it.”