Canucks Capitalize On Power Play In 10-1 Win Over Sharks

For the eighth time in franchise history, the Canucks scored 10 goals in a game, which the last time was over 31 years ago. Only three players on the Canucks roster had been born at that point.
The power play was cooking early for Vancouver in San Jose, scoring on four of five opportunities throughout the game. Vancouver is second in the NHL on the power play at 34.3%.
Head Coach Rick Tocchet was pleased with the goals his team scored on the power play and the commitment from the team to play a full 60 minutes.
“Four or five nothing you still want the guys to play hard. It’s nice to see some guys that hadn’t scored to get their confidence, it loosens guys up, so that’s something I like to see,” Tocchet said.
Thatcher Demko maintains his undefeated record against San Jose through nine games (9-0-0) and Pettersson has a league-leading seven multi-point games only 10 games into the season.
Quinn Hughes had 5 points (1-4-5) and matched the franchise record for points in a game by a defenceman. There were 13 players that got on the scoresheet for Vancouver and Hughes liked the team effort.
“Our depth has really helped us this year, I think that’s the difference so far. We’re going to need those guys to keep rolling and for them to get some confidence, get a little bit hot, and hopefully carry it into two really hard games against Dallas and Edmonton that’s important for us,” Hughes said.
In the first period, San Jose’s Nico Sturm got a double minor just over a minute into the game, putting the Canucks on the power play. Vancouver capitalized as Brock Boeser scored his seventh goal of the season from the left side off a pass from Elias Pettersson.
On the same power play, Boeser sent the puck from the Canucks blue line that ricocheted off the end boards as J.T. Miller was speeding to collect the puck. Miller was able to get the puck and backhanded it into the net for an early 2-0 lead as the Canucks were a perfect 2-2 for shots on goal.
Quinn Hughes had the secondary assist on both goals and got involved in the scoring action at 8:00 on the clock with a shot from the point.
On their third power play of the period, the Canucks worked the puck around, leading to Andrei Kuzmenko finding Boeser on the right side of the goal who swatted the puck in after it bounced of a San Jose stick.
Vancouver closed out the first period 4-0.
In the second period Carson Soucy cradled a pass from Pettersson and found Ilya Mikheyev waiting on the right-side goal line who made no mistake, giving the Canucks a 5-0 lead. Tocchet said it’s a plus for the team that they are able to slowly work Mikheyev’s minutes up and they’re able to win games while doing so.
“He’s one of the hardest working guys I’ve seen. Eight, nine months that he’s endured to come back, I’ve been managing his minutes because I don’t want to overplay him,” he said.
Andrei Kuzmenko charged the net from the blue line off a pass from Pettersson, showing Kaapo Kahkonen some nifty stickwork and scoring the Canucks sixth goal of the evening. Kahkonen was a bit shaken up after Kuzmenko’s knee made accidental contact with Kahkonen’s body as he glided past the net and Mackenzie Blackwood finished the game in net for San Jose.
Sam Lafferty put it in fourth gear from the neutral zone and went from right to left with the wraparound which bounced off a Sharks’ skate and into the net.
Pius Suter created an odd-man rush for the Canucks with Hughes quarterbacking the play down the ice, finding Suter who perfectly timed the wind-up and scoring his first goal of the season. The Canucks held a commanding 8-0 lead going into the third.
In his 500th NHL game, Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal of the year. Carson Soucy sent Beauvillier a pass from the blue line, setting him up for the one-timer.
Conor Garland took a shot on goal which deflected off the crossbar and in relentless pursuit of the puck came up with it from behind the net, finding Beauvillier on the left side who whipped it into the net for his second of the night, making it 10-0 for Vancouver.
He said it felt good to get on the scoresheet and come away with the win for his milestone game.
“It was pretty special doing it the way we did, it was pretty cool. A lot goes back to being that little kid and sacrificing and people have helped me get there and I couldn’t be more thankful for them,” Beauvillier said.
Mark Friedman took a puck to the face while blocking and briefly left the ice with 6:41 remaining before returning to finish the game.
Sharks’ Fabian Zetterlund scored on the power play to give San Jose their first goal of the night.
The Canucks head home to take on the Dallas Stars Saturday, November 2nd at 7 p.m.