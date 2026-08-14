Braeden Cootes and Samuel Eriksson Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About Their Development

Canucks prospects Braeden Cootes and Samuel Eriksson are at different stages of their development, but both are focused on pushing their games forward.

They discuss their summers, development, and experiences with the Canucks organization.

Cootes said getting NHL experience proved to be a valuable introduction to the pace and demands of the league. He says his offseason work has helped him develop his game, working out with trainer Barry Butt and skating with NHLers like Kirby Dach and Olen Zellweger.

“This is the time where it pays off in the regular season, when you’re putting in the work when nobody’s really watching,” Cootes said.

The 19-year-old says his approach to training camp this year is the same as last year: come prepared, compete, and put his best foot forward. He feels he’s elevated his game over the past year, and he’s more confident.

“I remember my first game against Seattle. They had their full lineup in, and I was going against [Jordan] Eberle, who I watched growing up in Edmonton,” Cootes said. “It’s just [a] quick three days in Penticton or whatever, and right to Seattle. It’s all just experience really that I find is beneficial; when it’s not your first time, it just makes it so much easier. Mentally, you’re just a lot more relaxed; you’re just playing hockey, which at the end of the day it is.”

“It was really good just to get the feet wet, just get that rookie lap over with, and just say that you played in the NHL. It’s a dream come true. The games were okay; for sure I wasn’t fully ready, and I knew that. I wasn’t. I was just surviving a bit. So, it was a cool experience, and I can for sure learn from it.”

Eriksson talks about getting drafted, his first Canucks development camp, and playing in the Färjestad BK league. Although the 6-foot-5 defenceman is known for his pure defensive style of play, he’s looking to improve his stick handling and offensive game over the summer.

The 18-year-old will continue to play for Färjestad BK U20 this fall and hopes to earn some time on the men’s team.

“I [hope to] play a lot of games with the [men’s] team. Like I said, maybe get a spot there with their team as the seventh defender. I think that’s my goal,” Eriksson said.

Listen to this and much more as Cootes and Eriksson join Chris Faber on the latest episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.