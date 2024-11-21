Building Blue: Tom Willander’s Sophomore Surge at Boston University

Tom Willander has been a consistent force for the Boston University Terriers this season.

When you ask Willander what he wants to improve in his game, his answer is simple: everything. That’s always been his mindset.

Since his first year at BU, Willander has taken strides in his development. He is leading the Terriers’ defensive corps with nine points (2-7-9) in 11 games, Willander’s growth is seen in his offensive contributions and being a consistent defensive presence.

His defence has been his strength for years, and the 19-year-old is currently seeing the biggest gains in his game from his puck-moving abilities.

“I think the biggest stride in my game has been my play with the puck,” Willander said. “Pretty much all over the ice, whether that be skating with the puck from the defensive zone or anything in the neutral zone and creating in the offensive zone.”

He stresses how important the last year has been in his development and given way to his success so far this season. With former BU defenceman, Lane Hutson now with the Montreal Canadiens, Willander has stepped into a top-pairing role for BU alongside freshman Sascha Boumedienne.

Last season, Willander finished his freshman year with 25 points (4-21-25). At just a month and a half into his second season, he’s achieved nearly half of that point total with another four months remaining.

“I think I've been blessed to play with good people around me. I think me and my d-partner, Sascha and I have been playing really good now in the opening games of the season,” Willander explained. “That together with tweaking a little bit on strategies in the game and how I play to make it work, I think that's been a big part of it.”

Canucks’ player development coach, Mike Komisarek has been working with Willander since he was drafted in 2023 and talked about Willander’s meticulous offseason work and his drive to improve as big factors in his point production this season.

“He has such an advantage when he uses his mobility and his skating, and using that with the puck to escape pressure, find passing lanes, get in open ice, and get involved offensively. He's got such a heavy wrister too and he doesn’t need a lot of space to get it off. He tries hard to keep it accurate, and low. He’s finding ways to use that and it’s paying off,” said Komisarek.

“Week-to-week, his consistency has been improving, and he's been that calm, steady, in-your-face, puck-moving D.”

Willander is being rewarded for the work he puts into the game, averaging nearly 25 minutes per game, and is trusted in different situations on the ice.