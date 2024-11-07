Building Blue: Riley Patterson Accelerated his Improvement in the Summer and has High Expectations for Second OHL Season

Following a season where he led OHL rookies in goals, 18-year-old Riley Patterson is back with the Barrie Colts and looking to build on what he accomplished in his first year.

Patterson called this past summer a crazy one but also said that it flew by quicker than any summer he’s ever experienced. The NHL draft in Vegas was a once-in-a-lifetime experience but Patterson spoke of Canucks development camp being the best part of his summer.

“June was super busy, and it felt like it was just, go, go, go,” said Patterson. “I always want to improve my game and accelerate how I can improve it. I was able to do that in the gym and on the ice while also learning from coaches at development camp. I took all that work into the rest of my summer because I’m always looking for ways to improve.”

It wasn’t just the development camp that Patterson attended with the Vancouver Canucks organization. Because he is a CHL player, the young forward was able to be in the mix at Canucks training camp and had the opportunity to talk to, battle with, and learn from NHLers.

“It was an unreal experience,” said Patterson about attending Canucks training camp. “I tried to ask as many questions as I could. The only way I can put it into words is to say that I enjoyed every second of it. There were times when I just sat and watched the other groups practice because I just wanted to watch how they carried themselves and pay attention to the small details.”

Patterson scored 29 goals last season and is looking to build on that in his sophomore season. He knows he needs to be in the guts of the ice to score goals and is working on finding open ice while attacking. As much as he is focused on building a complete game, Patterson knows that he needs to let his best skills shine and work on them as much as he works on his weaknesses.