Building Blue: OHL’s Leading Goal-Scorer Anthony Romani Speaks on Busy Summer and Excitement for Next Year

Romani was second in OHL scoring last season with 111 points (58g-53a) in 68 games. The right winger was also voted the Eastern Conference’s smartest player as well as the most dangerous in the goal area from the 2023-24 OHL coaches poll.

“I'm playing my best when I'm not thinking and I'm just having fun and just letting the game come to me, so I think that's what happened last season. If I’m just making sure I'm having good habits and preparation for each game, my confidence takes over,” Romani said.

He is highly aware of the high-danger areas on the ice and doesn’t lack the size to hold his own against opposing defencemen. At 6’0” and 183 pounds, Romani is looking to build muscle this summer so that he can come into the 2024-25 season and be an even more effective top-line player in the OHL.

Besides collecting over 100 points, Romani had a multi-point performance in 46% of his games last season, had four hat tricks and had three five-point games with the North Bay Battalion.

“Yeah, I mean, 111 is pretty good,” chuckled Romani. “I don’t think I’m too worried about my points this year. I just want to complete my game and be more of an all-around threat on the ice. I’m just focusing on little things so that I can continue being a player that the coaches can trust. I want to continue to work on my 200-foot game and try to be ready for the next step and play pro."

Romani joined fellow Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio at the World Junior Summer Showcase, where he represented Canada and now has hopes to make the World Junior team and represent his home country.

“It was great to get that call,” said Romani. “I mean, it is always an honour to have a chance to represent your country. It was always awesome growing up and watching the World Juniors. I’d be together with my family, and we’d watch every Christmas, it’s a tradition for most Canadians. It was pretty great to get one step closer and hopefully make the team at Christmas time.”

Before last season, Romani was not necessarily on Team Canada’s radar but his production in the OHL is impossible to overlook.

“If you told me a year ago that I’d be getting invited to the camp, I don't know if I’d believe you. I mean, I know I would have to have a big year for that to happen. I always had that confidence in myself that I'm capable of doing what I wrap my mind to but, I mean, I'd still be pretty shocked, but now I'm excited," Romani said.

Romani’s busy summer also included attending Canucks development camp. An experience that will hopefully help him grow and improve as a hockey player.

“It was great to be at UBC,” said Romani. “I had a lot of excitement after the draft, and just heading down to Vancouver right after was surreal. It's a beautiful city. It was nice to be down there. On and off the ice, I was just learning a lot from the development staff there with so many former pros. I learned a lot just on little things in the game and what it means to be a pro and how to get to that next level."

Though his busy summer is near its conclusion, another event on the calendar is the Young Stars Challenge in Penticton.

“It's going to be pretty cool to put on the Canucks jersey in game action for the first time,” said Romani. “That will be a cool feeling for sure. I'm excited about that and just to prove myself and show the Canucks what type of player I am. It will be great battling against top prospects from other teams too.”

Following Young Stars, Romani will attend Canucks training camp and is looking forward to being able to pick up some advice from the pros. He wants to develop pro-style habits and views the week-long camp as the perfect opportunity to develop new routines for himself.

“I'm going to pick their brains or just watch them and see their habits day in and day out. I’m at camp to learn how to be a pro and I’ll be watching to see how they're getting better every day. On top of that, I’m going to take advice from any of the players on anything and I’m excited to learn from and work with any of the coaches.”

There are plenty of new and exciting things to come for Romani over the coming season as he takes steps towards making the jump to pro hockey and we will surely have no lack of highlights to share on the Canucks Insider social media accounts.